The benefits of the first two purchases will have to be demonstrated by management.

Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) management has been watching the bankruptcies and distressed sellers in the market place with some interest. This management has a goal of growing by cheap acquisitions. As such, operations will be "bare bones" until the current spate of distressed sales wanes enough to make organic growth a realistic way to grow. Sometimes "Wall Street" and the associated capital markets provide a better path to growth than does operations. Like anything thing else associated with investments, there is a pattern here that can be taken advantage of, and this management appears to be watching events closely.

Last Year's Deals

Already management moved quickly to acquire some decent properties at bargain basement prices.

Source: Contango Oil & Gas Presentation At JP Morgan Energy Conference June 2020.

This is probably one of the more significant transactions that occurred in the last fiscal year. The transaction was definitely at bargain levels compared to many. But some of that acreage comes in earthquake prone territory. Therefore the onus will be on management to prove that the operations can operate profitably (and that Oklahoma authorities have satisfactorily resolved the earthquake challenges).

Offsetting the risk would be the low ratio paid when compared to EBITDAX. Clearly this management bid in such a way to reserve for unexpected contingencies. Now, that does not mean that management figured everything out ahead of time. But management has allowed for some unforeseen circumstances and that should lower the risk of this type of growth.

The western most leases probably do not have anything near the challenges of the ones in the East. Therefore some of the acreage could be sold for cash while management focuses on less problematic areas and intervals. It will all depend upon the experience of management as operations of these properties proceeds.

Source: Contango Oil & Gas Presentation At JP Morgan Energy Conference June 2020.

This was the second major acquisition made in the previous fiscal year. The low purchase price suggests that buying may be cheaper than drilling. So the main strategy is to use as much cash flow as possible to repay debt.

In that sense the second quarter appeared problematic. However management did store some oil to sell in the third quarter at better prices. That implies some decent cash flow in the next fiscal quarter. Therefore whatever minimal cash flow could be generated from production was reduced by the strategy of storing some production to sell later.

The only "fly in the ointment" was that these great purchase prices did not prevent an impairment charge (or two or more) . That means that the onus is on management to demonstrate the advantages to shareholders of these bargain purchases. At least some of these demonstrations will depend upon the future prices of oil and natural gas.

No one saw the coronavirus demand destruction coming to the extent that it has. But now that its here, a few more bargain purchases at probably rarely seen levels are likely because there are not a lot of bidders with cash in the market right now. Management can worry about consolidating and optimizing operations later if that is the most profitable way to go.

The Core Operation For Years

Contango was long known for operating off the coast in the shallow waters. There was less competition here than there was in the deeper offshore. The result was cheaper leasing costs and some very good discoveries.

Source: Contango Oil & Gas Presentation At JP Morgan Energy Conference June 2020.

The board put a stop to this business when the cost of one well about doubled its budget and then turned out to be a dry well. That was a few years back. But this business has long provided the main source of company cash flow. Now the major finds are nearing the end of their lives.

But the new management realizes that the company originally had considerable success in this area. The reason is that Juneau Oil & Gas generally suggested prospects whose returns exceeded the risk of success. Therefore if enough wells were drilled, then on average the company would earn an above average return.

However, that does not mean this company will necessarily strike oil or natural gas early on. These wells are relatively expensive compared to the unconventional wells. But a discovery here could be a game-changer for a company that is recovering from years of mismanagement. The key here is to have a well planned strategy that does not use a whole lot of money before there is a discovery.

Management Investment

The management of the company has some fairly significant holdings of common shares.

Source: Contango Oil & Gas Presentation At JP Morgan Energy Conference June 2020.

John Goff is chairman of the board and has clearly invested a significant amount of his own shares to control more than 1/4 of the common share votes. Wilkie Colyer is CEO while already accumulating a significant amount of shares. This management has a lot of incentive for this company to succeed.

There was some market concern regarding registering shares for possible sale. However that concern was misplaced. Management saw an opportunity to make the acquisitions noted above. But they were unable to issue common shares due to the restriction of authorized shares in place.

Therefore management issued a preferred stock because of a lack of restrictions on preferred stock and then obtained the authorization for the common shares. After that increase in authorized common shares was approved, management converted the common shares to the amount currently shown outstanding. The registration of the stock for possible sale gives management the same options as any other shareholder. It does not mean this management will sell the stock. During the conference call management went out of its way to state that no one associated with the company would be selling any common shares at this time.

Conclusion

Management probably got a good deal on the properties shown above. However, properties as cheaply as management paid typically have deferred maintenance and other operational issues. It make take a few quarters to get costs optimized.

Shareholders also need to remember that the wells purchased are generally older wells. This accounts for the lower decline rate. But older wells also produce less marketable products and therefore are not as profitable as a newly drilled well in the same spot. Therefore, even optimized operating costs are likely to be on the high side until new drilling begins.

In the meantime, this company is more likely to grow by acquisition than it is through organic growth. The cheaper prices caused by the coronavirus issues has meant that buying is cheaper than drilling right now.

This opportunistic management appears to be off to a good start. There are inherent risks to growing a company rapidly. However, that rapid growth risk is offset by a management with unusually good experience. This currently out of favor stock may be worth consideration by a wide variety of investors. There is a significant possibility of above average returns from this experienced management.

Disclosure: I am/we are long mcf. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.