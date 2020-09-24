The Silver Stock Investing Hand Guide With Matt Geiger

Matt Geiger of MJG Capital helps us sort out the good from the bad in silver mining stocks.

With the Federal Reserve keeping the gas pedal down on its hyperinflation campaign, investors are increasingly turning to silver.

But while that part is easy enough to see, sorting out the good from the bad with the silver mining stocks is a whole other universe of knowledge. Which fortunately Matt Geiger of MJG Capital joined me on the show to discuss.

He's one of the sharper minds I've come across in the gold and silver industry, and to get an excellent roadmap and hand guide to the world of silver stock investing, click to watch the interview below.

