They had increased leverage on the fund, to participate in the upside of the rebound.

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) remains at a discount, while still paying a highly attractive distribution rate. The portfolio of RA is a bit unique in that their allocations cover a broad spectrum of positions within equities and fixed-income. Though their primary focus is the "real assets," this can be attractive as it provides exposure to REITs and infrastructure. Plenty of their top holdings are even tilted towards what would be deemed "essential." Thus, little worry over their viability to survive short-term fluctuations.

RA has an investment objective of "a high level of total return primarily through high current income and secondarily, growth of capital." Besides real estate and infrastructure equities, the fund will invest in corporate credit. Further, they have an allocation to securitized credit through both commercial and residential - CMBS and RMBS.

In their last Q2 Conference Call, they specifically called attention to being out of North American energy infrastructure equities, as they mentioned in their Q1 call. However, they clarified that they still have some global pipeline C-corp. exposure through the global infrastructure equities sleeve of their portfolio.

The fund's total assets under management are around $950 million. They do utilize leverage, which can increase risks. They did not have to reduce leverage through March's sell-off. Currently, leverage accounts for about 25.5% of managed assets. They typically target a longer-term 22% leverage ratio. However, they call to attention that they feel it is appropriate having higher leverage at a time when asset prices are depressed. "We'd like to have lower leverage when assets are expensive, and higher leverage when assets are cheap."

They have an expense ratio of 1.76%. That is on the higher side. Including interest expense, the total expense ratio comes to 2.37%.

Performance - Long-term Lacking But Has Forward-Looking Potential

On a YTD basis, the fund still has some work to do to get back to positive. This isn't out of the ordinary for the sector of the market they are investing in though.

Data by YCharts

The primary attraction is the fact that their discount has widened. Currently, the fund is sporting a discount of 10.61%. This is wider than all time frames available. The 1-year average is 9.16% and 3-year is 8.06%. The latest z-score for the 1-year period is -0.31. This is about as steep of a discount that we have seen in this fund since it was brought about via a merger launched on 12/02/2016.

(Source - CEFConnect)

Over the longer-term, the fund has struggled to find its groove. Lackluster results could potentially be what is causing a perpetual discount. Though, to be fair, they hadn't been performing unreasonably before this latest black swan event.

(Source - Fund Website)

The current discount is what makes buying now such an attractive proposition. Primarily looking at the downside potential already in as far as discount/premium levels are concerned.

Distribution - Rather Steady, But They Have Work To Do

The fund currently pays a monthly rate of $0.199. This makes RA one high paying investment at the moment, with a distribution rate of 14.03%. Further, the NAV distribution rate is still quite elevated at 12.54% too - even after a significant rebound from the lows.

For most income investors, they have been enjoying the same steady monthly amount since the fund's inception. Of course, that shouldn't be the only focus of a fund's distribution. While I feel the fund is better off than where it was earlier this year, I believe it remains a challenge to meet that high hurdle of an over 12% NAV distribution rate.

(Source - CEFConnect)

One thing helping this distribution, even during the midst of a pandemic, is that the Fed lowered the target interest rate to 0%. This meant that the borrowing cost for RA has decreased by a significant amount.

(Source - RA Q2 Conference Call)

In their last report for the period ending June 30, 2020, they had interest expenses of around $2.5 million. From the year-ago period, this was over $4.4 million. At the same time, they increased their leverage from around 22% to today's ~26%.

While that is a huge positive for the fund and current shareholders, it wasn't enough to offset a decrease in NII coverage overall. Last year, they reported almost $24 million in NII for the fund or about 55% NII coverage of the distribution. Today, this dropped to around $17.6 million or 35% NII coverage.

The numbers appear even worse when we factor in the "less return of capital distribution" amounts since RA holds positions that generate their own ROC. Last year this amount would have added an additional $2.479 million. This year, ROC accounted for $981k. This large decrease was from eliminating the positions in their North American energy infrastructure equities sleeve. Fewer MLPs means less ROC that the fund is receiving.

Given the current environment, this drop might be consistent but is definitely something worth watching. They also have equity positions that can produce capital gains to help fund the distribution as well. Though, the fund is tilted heavier towards fixed-income.

(Source - RA Q2 Conference Call)

As they typically do, they have provided an updated slide about distribution coverage. They highlight the MLP ROC, that we discussed above. They continue to mention that they need to "grow into their distribution." They had anticipated yields to move up as interest rates increased. For a brief period, that did happen; but we are now back to a target of 0%.

Holdings - Reducing Cash And Participating In The Rebound

(Source - RA Q2 Conference Call)

Throughout Q2 they reduced their cash position. This was good timing to take advantage of the rebound in most areas of the market. However, their core portfolio of real assets still continued to lag the broader market. The majority of the market's rally, as most investors know, was focused relatively thinly among large tech positions. Therefore, even while they were wise to reduce their cash and start investing; the performance was still relatively muted.

Fixed-income represents the largest allocation in their portfolio. They target around 65% of their portfolio to be in credit.

The securitized credit holdings in the portfolio remain a lagging performer, in terms of the rebound compared to their corporate credit. They attribute this to several things. First, "Federal Reserve programs are not as directly targeted to this sector." Two, "the shorter spread duration in this portfolio than our corporate books." And finally, "mortgage delinquency and/or forbearance certainty is a bit of an overhang." I feel that the third point is especially important, as it represents the unknown going forward. At current times, the defaults aren't shocking - but going forward as high unemployment drags on - this can tick up.

For RA's positions more specifically though, they mention that the MBS they are holding was issued primarily before the 2008/09 GFC. That means the individuals in the underlying pooled mortgages have survived an even longer, more real estate-specific decline previously.

Equities represent around 35% of their asset allocations. This was always a smaller portion of their portfolio. The merger with another Brookfield fund earlier this year meant they increased their exposure - which did hold a heavy amount of energy that they subsequently sold off through Q1. Then they added back to the credit side of their portfolio to participate in a rebound through Q2.

(Source - RA Q2 Conference Call)

In their presentation, they provide a brilliant visual aid to present the impact that the current pandemic has on the REIT market, even while the REIT market as a whole remains undervalued in even the least sensitive areas of the space. That being said, just like the MBS defaults, rent collections have been rather resilient so far. That is even in the more sensitive areas of the REIT market.

They are overall optimistic about the real estate equities sleeve, as they remain undervalued. We see that they increased their exposure slightly to global real estate investments.

Their top ten includes a mixture of positions throughout the various asset classes and the sleeves that RA assigns.

(Source - Fund Website)

Two of the names that we have highlighted in the past; NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and American Tower Corporation (AMT) remain in the portfolio. Both of these companies are positioned in a manner that makes them resilient to all sorts of economic environments. Their greatest downfalls being that, everyone knows this and the continued strength in these names continues to keep them at elevated levels.

One interesting position that appears on their top ten list is a midstream energy MLP; Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL). They are looking to take advantage of low valuations in the energy/MLP space. Presumably, this fits under their "global infrastructure equities" sleeve as they mentioned they had sold out of their "North American energy infrastructure" sleeve, for now.

Conclusion

The high distribution rate remains an attractive option for income investors. The caution here is that the coverage has slipped. They aren't shy about it either, as they know the coverage has been lacking. COVID-19 also is playing a role in the weakening coverage. In their Q2 call; "to date, we have had no conversations, no recommendations with the board to make any changes to the distribution."

The other driver for interest in this fund is the steep discount it is currently trading at. They invest in mostly fixed-income that should be relatively more stable compared to equity-type positions. This puts RA in a potentially better situation to take advantage of moving their portfolio should they see opportunity. As we saw, they increased leverage to take advantage of depressed areas of the market. While the fund is still down YTD, this is more a function of the whole real asset space with REITs, MBS and infrastructure still being rather depressed. As the broader market appears to have made significant strides, this was largely reserved for mostly tech-related positions that dragged the indexes up.

With that being said, it doesn't mean that another leg down won't hurt these undervalued areas of the market. However, it could mean that most of the downside is priced in already in these value areas of the market. Over the longer-term, these types of assets still remain essential to function in everyday life. That is why the discount is currently attractive; the high monthly distribution is another huge benefit.

Profitable CEF and ETF income and arbitrage ideas At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage ~8%-yielding closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service. To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!



Disclosure: I am/we are long RA, NEE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on September 7th, 2020.