This stock is still undervalued. Even now, this stock is worthwhile adding to.

CrowdStrike is already eyeing up some profitability on the bottom line -- ahead of schedule, despite investing aggressively.

CrowdStrike is growing at a breakneck pace, and its raised guidance means that Q4 2021 exit rates will be plus 50% y/y growth.

Investment Thesis

CrowdStrike (CRWD) reported a very strong quarter without blemishes. Not only does the company continue to grow at a rapid pace, but its guidance was raised. Looking out to the end of the year, it's expected to exit Q4 2021 with more than 50% top-line growth.

Although the stock trades for 38x forward sales and that appears to be expensive, CrowdStrike is a sector leader. What's more, it derives approximately 94% of its revenue from recurring sources.

Also, CrowdStrike is already guiding to exit Q4 2021 with positive non-GAAP operating income.

We Are Not in a Bubble

In the heat of the moment, when a company reports earnings and over the next few days, there's often a change in shareholder base.

Investors that reassess or take profits. However, more tempered investors will have no reason to be dissatisfied with this set of results, even if the after-results reaction saw the stock sell-off.

As a brief aside, I'm happy to report that at the gut level, I'm actually happy that the market has sold off slightly the past several weeks. Because given the huge run-up on CrowdStrike's shares of late, the fact that the stock sold off after hours implies that investors are perceiving its valuation expensive, and are taking profits, or at a minimum unsure about its full potential.

Put simply, I believe this to some extent vindicates that we are not in bubble territory, where any results good or bad is enough to propel the stock forward. In other words, the market is more rational than many investors contend.

Growth Rates Remain Astonishing

As a reminder, CrowdStrike's fiscal year just reported is Q2 2021 (misaligned with the calendar year).

Source: author's calculations; ***company guidance

CrowdStrike's revenue guidance remains very strong after the company raised its guidance by approximately 7 points for full-year 2021, from $765 million guided the previous quarter, to $818 million together with its Q2 2021 results.

Compared with what analysts had been expecting, it implies CrowdStrike's growth rates are decelerating a much slower rate than analysts expected.

Source: SA Premium Tools

CrowdStrike is Very Well-Positioned

The demand for protection in a cloud-native environment is only growing over the near and medium-term. As companies have their workforce spread out and working remotely, the need to operate in a zero-trust environment requires strong endpoint protection.

CrowdStrike asserts that by having all its data collected and stored in one place, this allows CrowdStrike an advantage over some of its peers.

Source: Q2 2021 Investor Presentation

Not only does having the data in one location allow it to analyze data in real-time, but it's able to learn and reuse the data from a central location.

There's Strong Competition to Contend With

CrowdStrike is not the only cybersecurity company, but it's certainly a leader.

Source

Peers such as Carbon Black recently acquired by VMware (VMW) or Kaspersky (PRIVATE) are doing well, but are not in the same league as CrowdStrike.

Meanwhile, as you can see below, Microsoft (MSFT) has a very strong offering and is a tough competitor.

Source

I've learned over time that you can put up with many competitors, but not Microsoft. CrowdStrike, as a pure-play cybersecurity company will have its work cut out.

High Growth Visibility

CrowdStrike exited Q2 2021 with $791 million in ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue).

Moreover, presently CrowdStrike's revenue is 94% subscription-based. This implies that there are very few surprises from quarter to quarter, and this high level of recurring revenue not only gives CrowdStrike substantial visibility ahead, but it commands that its business model trades at a significant premium.

Another advantage of a SaaS revenue stream is that the company's costs are largely fixed. Consequently, if CrowdStrike is able to grow its top-line, this leads to its margins improving. We can see this taking place in Q2 2021, when its non-GAAP gross profit margins expanded from 73% in the same period a year ago, to 75% this year.

Source: Q2 2021 Investor Presentation

Having said that, CrowdStrike continues to invest at a very aggressive pace, given the large and expanding TAM (9% 2-year CAGR), supported by the fact that its Magic Number reached 1.3.

Source: Q2 2021 Investor Presentation

As a brief reminder, magic numbers above 0.75 are deemed to be attractive and implies that the company should continue to invest to grow its top-line.

Also, the Rule of 40, is a powerful indicator that attempts to balance growth with profitability. With anything at 40% or above considered very attractive.

In essence, you get what you pay for with CrowdStrike.

Valuation -- This Stock is Still Very Attractive, Even Now

CrowdStrike is guiding for full-year revenues to reach approximately $815 million. This puts the stock trading at a forward multiple of 38x. On the surface, there's no doubt that this is expensive.

However, considering the fact that not only CrowdStrike is a sector leader, but that its market is rapidly expanding, I believe this is justified.

Of course, it's not in the bargain basement. But even as it continues to decelerate, it's still looking to exit Q4 2021 growing at slightly more than 50% y/y. This is a very strong growth for a company to be growing at this scale.

What's more, CrowdStrike made $119 million in cash flow during H1 2021 and it expects to continue generating some cash flow in H2 2021.

Source: Q2 2021 Press Statement

The Bottom Line

CrowdStrike reported an excellent quarter without blemishes. and this company is doing all the right things. It raised its guidance and is expected to be non-GAAP profitable a quarter ahead of schedule.

This time next year, although CrowdStrike will see its growth rates slow down, investors will be rewarded by the fact that it will be reporting increasing profits.

It's very reassuring to see its margins continue to expand, and its Rule of 40 remain so high (88%). Still worthwhile adding to this stock, even now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRWD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.