Image source

Over the past couple of years, I’ve made it known with my pieces on Seeking Alpha that I didn’t quite understand the constantly bullish price action of Walmart (WMT). I have provided what I saw as sufficient evidence in the past of an overreaching share price, being bid up by investors that didn’t understand Walmart’s waning profitability and underwhelming growth outlook. However, to put it bluntly, history has proven me wrong.

The good news is that even when you get something completely wrong, so long as you didn’t mortgage your house to make your bet, you get to try again. That is exactly what I’m doing with Walmart, and I think I finally get it. Walmart is a story stock, not one that is bothered with fundamentals, and the story today is probably better than it has ever been. To that end, I see a bullish setup for Walmart after the recent, sharp selloff, as the company continues to win during the pandemic, and after it has passed.

The technical setup

The recent selloff is, I believe, the pause that refreshes, rather than the start of a down leg. We’ve seen the stock move from its recent all-time high at $151 to $136 as of this writing, a sharp ~10% correction in the space of a handful of trading days. That has put the stock into what I believe will be strong support, as multiple levels of support are converging near this area.

There should be support in the area of $128 to $132, as those levels have provided support and resistance, respectively, in the past. That zone should hold given the amount of times the stock tested it to the upside before breaking out, the amount of trading that occurred in that area, and the support it has offered thus far on the pullback.

Apart from that, there is trendline support that began with the March bottom and has carried through all the way to today in the blue line above. This trendline has been rock solid every time it has been tested since March.

Finally, the stock’s 50-day simple moving average is currently at $134, just below the share price of $136. The 50-day SMA has been less reliable than trendline support, but the fact that all these support areas are converging in a tight space makes me think the buyers will come in thick and fast for Walmart, and that the stock should bounce from here.

Keep in mind that none of these things is a certainty, but when multiple support levels converge, especially for a market leader, you have to take notice.

The fundamentals

As I mentioned, I’ve been pounding the table on Walmart’s profitability metrics for years, going back to its Jet acquisition back in 2016. The company credited Jet with jump starting its torrid digital channel growth in the past few years, but ultimately closed Jet about four years after the acquisition. At the time, Walmart was cooking up something big – its transition to a digital company rather than just a physical one – but I didn’t realize it.

I kept banging on about how Walmart’s margins were deteriorating by the quarter and how it wouldn’t be able to live up to the hype, which should have led to a share price decline. To be fair, I was right about the margin part, but what I missed was that the market doesn’t care about this.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This handy table shows Walmart’s waning gross profit as a percentage of revenue, in addition to its more rapidly-declining operating income as a percentage of revenue. Walmart has experienced expanding SG&A costs in the recent past because it has been investing in its digital channels heavily to become a leader in that space, extending the lead it already had with its massive network of superstores. It still has that network, but it has a variety of digital options now as well. In short, while I correctly spotted Walmart’s deteriorating margins years ago, I was focused on the wrong thing.

I think Walmart’s margins will continue to suffer as it rolls out Walmart+, and continues to make investments in its digital options, including store pickup and its own website. But these things are necessary to increase the company’s dominance over its competitors and take share, which it is doing.

Indeed, rather than profitability, it appears to me that investors are much more interested in comparable sales, which we can see below.

Source: TIKR.com

This is obviously a critical metric for any retailer, and Walmart has managed to boost its comparable sales for many years consecutively. This year is going to be a blockbuster year, adding 6%+ to the top line by current estimates. With Walmart’s torrid growth due to the pandemic, this sounds completely reasonable. Walmart has modernized in a big way in the past couple of years, which is why the market is rewarding the stock with an ever-higher share price. This modernization, where Walmart is investing in convenience for consumers, should help continue to drive market share gains, particularly for things like groceries, where consumers make repeated trips during the month.

The bottom line

I fully admit to being wrong about Walmart in the past, but the good news is that since I’ve realized what’s going on, I get to try again. The company is using its unbelievable scale to drive improvements in convenience and loyalty among consumers, which should only serve to cement its position as the market leader in retail in the US.

Source: Seeking Alpha

EPS estimates are showing meaningful growth for the next few years, with waning profitability somewhat offsetting projected revenue growth. The stock is reasonably valued today at 24 times forward earnings, and the valuation is in a better spot than it was just a couple of weeks ago.

At this sort of multiple, and with the stock having pulled back towards multiple levels of support, I think if you want to own Walmart, the time is now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WMT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.