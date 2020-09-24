The lack of a significant increase in problem loans is primarily due to a historic level of fiscal stimulus and government programs, much of which is ending.

This article is a follow up to two others I have written about the banking industry this year. They are:

A First Look At Which Of The 80 Largest Banks Are Most At Risk published on May 5 and

An Insider's Guide To The Banking Industry In A Lockdown Economy published on March 20.

Industry Performance in the First Half of 2020

The chart below shows totals and averages for all commercial banks in the U.S. over $1 billion in assets. That group includes most publicly traded banks with a liquid common stock.

Source: FDIC.gov

As shown above, there was a 4.4% increase in loan balances in the first quarter of 2020. A normal increase would have been closer to 1%. Most of this increase was in commercial loans as companies drew on their lines of credit to better prepare for the recession. Loans to consumers actually declined as they cut spending, despite the stimulus, also to prepare for the recession. Commercial real estate surprisingly increased. Drilling down further, all of the larger segments of commercial real estate increased including construction, non-residential owner occupied, non-residential non-owner occupied and multi-family. I attribute some of that to forbearance programs and some to loans that were in the pipeline.

Banks more than doubled their loan loss reserves over the first half of 2020. They did this despite only moderate increases in problem loans. They are clearly preparing for a lot of the temporary tailwinds, discussed in more detail below, ending or are about to end.

What is unusual is the scale of the increase in bank deposits this year further detailed in the chart below. The chart below is all banks, not just those over $1 billion in assets shown above. The sharp rise in deposits appears due to a conservative recession fighting strategy by many businesses. They have raised cash by drawing on lines, but also by slowing capital expenses, less marketing and paying slower on accounts payable and accrued expenses. I believe a lot of the credit here has to go to what I call the Ford Factor. Ford famously didn’t go bankrupt in the last recession (unlike its peers GM and Chrysler) because they borrowed everything they could just before the last recession was getting started and parked it in cash. It worked and has become Plan A for many companies this time in fighting a recession.

The surging deposits has caused banks to buy up treasuries and agency non-mortgage securities as shown in the chart below. These holdings earn much less interest than loans do and are not very profitable to banks. This has further lowered interest rates in the bond market. It has also further narrowed banks interest margin. However, they are much safer than loans so have lowered banks credit risk.

While a historic level of fiscal stimulus has helped banks temporarily hold back problem loans, monetary stimulus from the Fed has had an opposite effect. It has driven down short and long term interest rates. The result is a significant reduction in banks interest margins. The primary source of revenues and earnings for a bank is interest income so the 10% on average reduction in their interest margin since December 31, 2019 is having a major impact on earnings. When you factor in operating expenses which have remained relatively steady, the impact to net income is much greater than down 10%. Net interest income has been held up partially by the increased loan balances primarily in commercial loans. But that was a onetime event that may cause more problem loans in the future. The Fed’s statement that they want to keep interest rates down until at least 2023 will weigh on the banking sector until then. To get an idea of what ultralow interest rates can do to banks, just look at Europe. The banks there are much less profitable than the average American bank in large part due to low and often negative interest rates.

The final section of the first chart shows the return on equity for American Banks over $1 billion in assets has declined significantly this year. This is primarily due to their building up loan loss reserves in anticipation of future losses once the stimulus wears off. So far, the level of problem loans still remains quite healthy. It is also due to lower interest margins.

Limited Problem Loan Growth So Far

The increase in problem loans has been restrained by several temporary factors and a few more permanent. These are as follows.

1. The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) provided hundreds of billions to small and midsized businesses to keep employees on the payroll. This also kept many alive.

2. In March, 2020, the Federal government announced a loan payment deferral program. This program allows banks to defer principal or principal and interest payments of borrowers up to 180 days. Some banks deferred over 20% of their loans while others did very little. My last article went into detail about this plan and showed which of the 80 largest banks deferred a lot of loans. A high level of deferrals could mean trouble when those deferrals end. The two charts below show residential mortgage loans in forbearance (deferred). I could not find a similar chart for commercial loans, probably because they only get reported quarterly. However, it is likely to be somewhat similar.

Source: Black Knight

The second chart is telling. It shows most of the loans granted forbearance are still in forbearance. Since most forbearances were granted in March and April, most should be ending soon. The amount that have required an extension is very concerning. It is by far the largest category.

3. Loans to consumers such as home mortgages, credit cards and vehicles have benefitted from historic fiscal stimulus. These included checks of $1,200 per taxpayer below certain income thresholds. It also included an extra $600 per week for unemployment benefits. As a result, consumer loan delinquencies, outside of credit cards, have not increased significantly yet. This is detailed in the chart below. Even credit card delinquencies remain at manageable levels.

4. Residential mortgage loans have also benefitted from rising home prices. That has provided borrowers with much more equity in their homes. More equity means they fight harder to keep the homes. It also means if the bank forecloses, the likelihood or amount of losses goes down.

5. In a recession, it normally takes 6-12 months for bad loans to become evident and longer before the peak of loan losses occurs. Delinquencies and charge-offs will be higher this quarter but the full damage will be partially masked by the factors above. Keep in mind, the reason mass loan deferrals were avoided in the past is because they often increase the eventual loan loss amount by adding to the loan balance.

The first four factors listed above are all masking the level of problem loans for now. However, all but the buildup of home equity are temporary factors that have already ended or will end soon without new stimulus.

Measuring Risk in Banks to Determine Performance in This Recession

While banks share many of the same characteristics, there are definite differences which will dictate how they fare in a recessionary environment.

1. Level of deferred loan payments – This discussed in item 2 above.

2. Level of risky assets - How much of their portfolio is construction & land development, hotel, restaurant, oil & gas, entertainment, travel, retail, retail real estate, office, mining, and other impacted industries. Banks usually breakout the first one, but generally only break out the others if they are significant.

3. Track record - The stocks of many banks that have underperformed to date are in large part due to their weak performance in the last recession. Their performance in the last recession is shown in my last article

4. Current level of delinquencies - We have had a strong economic expansion for years, and most banks currently have few bad loans. Those that have a higher-than-average level are likely to be harder hit due to looser underwriting standards.

5. Geography - Banks in places like Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and the Dakotas will suffer if oil and gas prices stay down a while, even if they have no direct loans to companies in that industry. Places where the pandemic was at its worst like New York City and its surrounding areas may also impact local banks more. City downtowns have been hit hard by closed restaurants, bars, entertainment venues and hotels. This has led to an exodus in some cities.

6. Capital level - Most banks have a significantly higher level of capital to assets than they did going into the last recession. This gives them a bigger cushion to absorb losses. An average level for banks is around 10% capital to assets. Be careful with those significantly below that, though there are relatively few.

Other Factors

On September 21, 2020 it was announced that five global banks (JPMorgan, HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank, Deutsche Bank and Bank of New York Mellon) violated money laundering laws.

and regulations. Only two of these are American. This caused a 6.8% decline in the Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the two days following that announcement.

I feel this drop is overdone. First of all, only two out of hundreds of publicly traded U.S. banks were named. Also, I am a former bank compliance officer. Compliance in this area for the larger banks is really hard and the regulators know it. A base case scenario is probably onetime fines in an amount less than one quarters normal profit.

Going Forward

Banks have significantly and prudently sacrificed earnings by more than doubling their loss reserves. Actual losses have only increased slightly so far due to a historic level of fiscal stimulus and government programs. However, much of that is wearing off right about now. Also, a big spike in bank losses usually trail the start of a recession by 6-12 months.

What happens going forward will partially depend on future stimulus and allowable forbearance and on how quickly the economy recovers. Loan payment forbearances work in the short term, but can make problems bigger in the longer term. Borrowers get used to paying less and suddenly are forced to pay more than before the recession. Another headwind is low interest rates which are likely to remain a while if the Fed’s three year prediction occurs. A further headwind is lending usually ends up declining during a recession leading to less interest income. That hasn’t happened yet due to companies borrowing to hoard cash, but that was a onetime event.

In my last article I mentioned a believe it will be 2021 before we see the true level of damage done. If the economy moves from a steep recession earlier this year to a shallow one or a steady recovery the damage will be felt but it is unlikely we will lose a lot of banks. I also don’t expect to see many dividend cuts this quarter. That is probably more a 2021 event.

My opinion has not changed since my article written on March 20, 2020.

I expect most banks to suffer, but to perform significantly better in this recession than the last one for the following reasons, assuming the recession is relatively short-lived.

1. They have significantly more capital on average, and mostly across the board, than ever before.

2. Many of the looser lenders were weeded out by last recession

3. There are no major bubbles to pop like the dot.com in 2000 and subprime mortgage in 2007. A bubble in the stock market (see my article about the new Nifty 50) shouldn’t impact bank loans that much.

Stock Picks

I believe it is likely that bank stocks on average are trading moderately below true market value based on my discussion above. While the true level of losses are currently masked and interest margins are getting squeezed, this recession is unlikely to be anywhere near as bad for the banks than the last one. This is due to the reasons given just above and the massive fiscal stimulus.

It is hard to see how loose or tight a bank’s underwriting is until it’s too late and the losses start piling up in a recession. For that reason, a basket of bank stocks may be more appropriate. The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is a basket of the largest U.S. bank stocks. It is down 37% year-to-date. The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is another that holds the largest banks outside of the largest money center banks. It is down 36% year to date. I prefer the IAT as the money center banks are in so many more activities that can go wrong such as derivatives, foreign lending, trading, and credit cards.

I do own one bank stock right now. It is Horizon Bank (HBNC). Horizon has a long history of solid performance, including in the last recession when I worked there. Based on its track record and my knowledge of the CEO, I do not see a higher risk with this bank to its peers. CEO Craig Dwight has been on the job for 19 years. Prior to that he came up through the commercial loan side so he knows credit risk. In my opinion is a very good risk manager.

Horizon’s market area is North and Central Indiana and Southwestern Michigan. It has been growing rapidly primarily through acquisitions which it does well. It is currently trading at 88% of tangible net worth. One thing about Horizon that makes it hold up better in a recession is its large residential mortgage origination segment. Lower interest rates mean more mortgage loan originations. Gains from mortgage loan sales increased $6.7 million in the first half of 2020. That went a long way to offset the $14.4 million more it added to its loan loss reserve over the same period. Its return on equity was 8.0% in the first half of 2020, versus 3.0% for its peers. It is down 48% year to date, much more than the two bank ETF’s I mentioned above. Horizon is too solid a bank to be that far below peers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HBNC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.