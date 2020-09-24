Although details pertinent to understanding the transaction were not handily provided or available, hours of digging have validated the transaction should indeed generate a positive return.

In June, Acacia entered into a purchase agreement with Link Fund Solutions to acquire public and private life sciences companies held by the shuttered Woodford Equity Income Fund.

Nearly a year ago, Acacia Research expanded its business strategy to generate absolute return. Starboard Value partnered with it to generate leads and provide financial backing.

Be it for business reasons or management preference, Acacia Research (ACTG) hasn't always seemed transparent.

When its primary business model was being an NPE, a non-practicing entity, Acacia focused on patent protection and facilitating right-to-use licensing between patent owners and patent users. Because it was often in the midst of litigations, it wasn't always able to be wholly forthcoming with information.

In 2013, Matthew Vella was appointed CEO and was quite transparent about sharpening the company's strategy for patent acquisition.

My goal, as CEO, will be to continue to add, in fact accelerate, the addition of high quality, high revenue potential portfolios. (emphasis added)

In late December 2015, just as it looked like the new strategy would bear fruit, it lost a high-profile trial – one it had expected to win handily. The next day, Mr. Vella was ousted.

Acacia's next management team abandoned the three-year history of building an asset base of “high quality, high revenue potential portfolios.” It lamented Acacia had “underestimated how hard it would be” to generate revenue from marquee portfolios. Indeed the patent protection landscape had changed. Still, management's transparency would be called into question repeatedly throughout 2016. Press releases were all but discontinued. The curtain was drawn.

We have internal targets, certainly, but it's not anything that we want to acknowledge publicly.

After two years of questionable decisions and debatable direction, activists engaged. At the annual meeting in June 2018, shareholders voted for change. A mass exodus of directors and executive leadership followed. The remainder of 2018 was spent just trying to stabilize - Board seats were filled and key personnel hired. Transparency was a key focus.

But it was important to figure out what the company was and make sure that it was transparent because otherwise, it would be difficult for directors to come into a situation that was uncertain. (emphasis added)

By November 2019, Acacia's business model would expand to include an absolute return strategy. It announced a strategic partnership with Starboard Value. Starboard was to function, primarily, as a lead generator and offer financial backing.

On June 4, 2020, the Starboard partnership led the company to enter into a purchase agreement with Link Fund Solutions to acquire 19 public and private life sciences companies for approximately $282 million from its LF Equity Income Fund. However, in Acacia's second-quarter earnings call, management shared the number of companies was 18. Seventeen holdings were referenced in the agreement and one, Immunocore, was named in the second quarter earnings call.

What some may consider a lack of transparency may actually be a result of being subject to closing conditions. The purchase agreement allows the two parties until November 30, 2020, to complete the transaction. Further, both parties may extend up to one month.

In the event that securityholders of a private Portfolio Company exercise their right of first refusal or tag-along rights or similar rights with respect to the Sale Securities, the Company will not purchase those Sale Securities and the Purchase Price will be adjusted accordingly.

Implications from the earnings call would lead one to believe 18 is the number.

While nearly all securities have been or are now in the final stages of transferring as of today [August 10th], on June 30, not all securities had been transferred.

LF Equity Income Fund History

Link Fund Solutions was the administrator, the ACD (authorized corporate director) of the WEIF (Woodford Equity Income Fund). In the past decade, Mr. Neil Woodford had been a popular and successful investment manager in Britain. By May 2017, an estimated 300,000 investors had poured a record £10.7 billion into the WEIF.

But when some of its investments performed poorly, investors began withdrawing from the fund. From year-end 2017 to year-end 2018, the portfolio dropped 16.7%. Excluding the top holding, Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY), the next 20 holdings (by value at year-end 2018) represented 57.7% of the fund. These same 20 holdings represented only one-third of the fund's value in the prior year.

In 2018, the fund had increased its share count in 11 of the 20, held steady in 5 and decreased its share count in 4. Of the 5 holdings with a steady share count, the value increased in 4. Of the 4 holdings with share count decreases, the value decrease was greater than the share count decrease in 3. Of the 11 holdings with share count increases, only 6 increased in value.

Two holdings stood out in 2018 in terms of outsized performance - the values of Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) and Industrial Heat increased more than 14X. For legibility, this is not fully represented in the image below. Of the remaining 18, only 4 had a positive performance from year-end 2017 to year-end 2018 – in order of performance: Malin J1, Burford Capital (OTC:BRFRY), BenevolentAI and Oxford Nanopore. It is pertinent to note 4 of the 6 with positive performance were unlisted holdings – meaning their value was not determined by market value.

Source: Author-created from fund annual reports

On the other end of the bar, Prothena (PRTA) and Purplebricks (OTC:PRPPF) had the worst performance while Provident Financial (OTCPK:FPLPY) and Barratt Developments (OTCPK:BTDPY) were especially weak considering the share count increases.

Shares of Purplebricks, an online real estate agency, dropped approximately 70% from February 2018 to February 2019. Burford Capital, a litigation finance firm, peaked in August 2018 but had declined over 25% by the spring of 2019. Provident Financial, a sub-prime lender, dropped 50% in a 12-month period from its high in early 2018. Barratt Developments dropped nearly 30% from year-end 2017 to year-end 2018 but regained its momentum into 2019.

And, top holdings were not the only holdings with performance problems. Kier Group (OTC:KIERY), a construction and civil engineering firm, dropped nearly 60% in the thirty days between November 2018 and December 2018. Eddie Stobart Logistics (OTCPK:ESLGF), a multi-modal logistics company, dropped nearly 30% between March 2018 and March 2019.

By May 2019, withdrawals averaged £9 million per day, prompting Link Fund Solutions to suspend the fund in early June. The suspension trapped £3.7 billion in the fund. The remaining investors still had to pay fees but weren't able to access their money.

Link Fund discontinued publishing the fund's holdings in an attempt to offset hedge fund manipulation as the knowledge of which positions may be slated for liquidation could set up opportunities to short the stocks. Still, the rout would not be over. Muddy Waters Research challenged Burford Capital, in August 2019. The firm claimed Burford “actively manipulates” performance metrics and “greatly misleads investors.” Later in the month, an accounting investigation at Eddie Stobart resulted in the immediate firing of its CEO and the halt of trading. Link Fund adjusted the valuation of Industrial Heat downward by approximately 40% in August. Kier Group's shares continued to fall nearly 80% from January 2019 through August 2019.

As shown above, the WEIF also included investments in healthcare companies. Mr. Woodford's investments in large healthcare companies such as GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and AstraZeneca (AZN) helped build his reputation. Subsequently, he started backing the ventures of “early-stage life sciences start-ups.”

Acknowledging the risk of holding unquoted companies in the equity income fund, Mr. Woodford started moving assets from the WEIF to the Woodford Patient Capital Trust. After the transfers, the WEIF would then hold shares of the trust.

Neil is as passionate on the unquoted asset class as ever but having listened to feedback from clients we believe that moving the exposure to the asset class via a collective fund rather than individual unquoted stocks makes sense – both operationally and from an investor view.

From January 2019 through April 2019, approximately 2/3 of the 30 healthcare stocks in the WEIF had dropped considerably. In August 2019, the Evening Standard reported the value of 16 of 20 listed healthcare companies in the WEIF had dropped precipitously since the beginning of 2019. Though Mr. Woodford had pointed, in general, at an uncertainty over Brexit, the culprits for the declines varied.

Autolus' shares closed at $33.36 on the first trading day of 2019. In March, Autolus highlighted the importance of the UK Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult center to produce CAR-T cell immunotherapies for its clinical trials.

Our facility at the Gene and Cell Therapy Catapult facility in Stevenage U.K. is critical for clinical trial supply. The facility and our suite are now operational and started manufacturing products for clinical studies in March 2019. (emphasis added)

However, by August, the company reported the facility's qualification had been delayed by five months. Its stock price dropped below $10 per share.

Prothena (PRTA) started trading in 2019 at $10.16 per share. In August, shares traded between $7.21 and $9.71.

NuCana (NCNA) began trading in 2019 at $14.63 per share. In August, the company suspended enrollment in its pancreatic cancer trial utilizing Acelarin. Shares dropped to as low as $4.01 on the news.

Circassia (OTC:CSSPF) started trading in 2019 at $0.90 per share. Despite receiving FDA approval of Duaklir for the maintenance treatment of COPD in April, shares had dropped nearly 70% to $0.28 by August.

Mereo Biopharma (MREO) started trading in April 2019 at $6.50 per share. Despite receiving the nod from the FDA in July for an accelerated approval pathway for its Navicixizumab for treating advanced ovarian cancer, shares traded below $4.00 the majority of August 2019.

Tissue Regenix lost its CEO in August 2019 due to a recurrence of his health issues. By that point, shares had lost over 40% compared to their high of the year.

The fund's performance was complicated by investments in IP Group (OTC:IPZYF), Malin Corporation (OTC:MLLNF), and Arix Biosciences. Of the companies invested in by Mr. Woodford, Malin also invested in three including Immunocore. IP Group was invested in four including being the largest shareholder in Oxford Nanopore. Arix Biosciences had also invested in Autolus. Thus, the poor performance of underlying investments weighed on the share price of the three.

Not every investment was a bust. Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCQB:NWBO) began 2019 at $0.22 per share and was still in that range in August. Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) gained over 70% from its January 2, 2019, start of $4.19. By the end of August, it had maintained a gain of 25%. ReNeuron's (OTCPK:RNUGF) shares gained over 600% by the end of April 2019 from their January start. By the end of August, shares had held onto a gain of 3X.

By October 2019, Link Fund closed the WEIF and relieved Mr. Woodford of his position. BlackRock (BLK) was hired to sell the assets in the fund considered liquid and Park Hill of PJT Partners (PJT) was hired to try to sell the “illiquid” or harder to sell assets.

In January 2020, Link Fund repaid investors £2.1 billion against their investment. In March 2020, another £143 million was repaid. Investors were still underwater by well over £1 billion.

In May 2020, Morningstar (MORN) estimated the remaining value of the fund at only £558 million. By early June 2020, the value estimate had dropped to £444 million, partially as a result of the impact of COVID-19 on the markets. The £223.9 million purchase by Acacia on June 4th implies approximately half of the assets still remained for sale.

The Value Of Acacia's Purchase

Acacia's purchase coincided with the one-year anniversary of the fund's suspension. Though it provides some further relief to the fund's investors, some analysts considered the transaction risky.

The remaining holdings are in unquoted companies, which are known for delivering high returns but are extremely high-risk and their illiquid nature is arguably what led to the manager's downfall. For these reasons they are usually also difficult to offload. (emphasis added)

However, only 1/3 of the purchased holdings were unquoted or private companies, significantly mitigating the risk for Acacia.

Just days before Acacia's deal closed, Sky News reported the value of the portfolio being sold was “worth in the region of $300 million.” Considering Acacia's outlay was $282 million, this would imply the company made a decent “deal.” It is pertinent to recognize Acacia's discount was based on April prices “when markets were depressed.”

As well, despite some assets being considered risky, SkyNews had been tracking interest from others for months. The interest was believed to have included a couple of offers, including one from Mr. Woodford.

Mr Woodford himself, along with his former colleague Craig Newman, also submitted a proposal to PJT Park Hill, the adviser on the sale process.

The life science investment bank, WG Partners, advised Acacia on the deal despite its own reported interest in the portfolio in late 2019. Another British pioneer in biotech, Sir Christopher Evans, reportedly considered making an offer with the sovereign wealth fund Mubadala based in Abu Dhabi.

Ryan Hughes, the head of active portfolios at AJ Bell, even suspected other offers may have been more attractive. This, too, could lend credence to the value of Acacia's “deal.”

However, there will no doubt be huge frustration at the valuation achieved by Park Hill, which has been managing this process, given the valuation may be lower than other offers that had reportedly been received and rejected previously.

As the value of Acacia's “deal” becomes more evident, Willis Owen, the head of personal investing at Adrian Lowcock, suggested WEIF investors may become even more justified in their irritation.

The speed at which Acacia was able to sell-off huge chunks of the former Woodford holdings raises “a lot of questions” as to why Link and PJT couldn’t secure the deals directly themselves. They have had plenty of time and far better market conditions in which to find a buyer at a decent price.

The Eighteen

Based on filings, Acacia began divesting holdings on the first day. The strategy was confirmed in its second-quarter earnings call.

Soon after closing the transaction, we sold our entire position in four of the public entities as well as portions of a few others. To date, we have recouped $185 million of our $282 million purchase price, having moved swiftly to derisk the transaction. We are holding continuing positions in companies where we believe there are opportunities to create incremental value.

In October 2019, Link Fund Solutions registered ownership of 5.25 million shares of Theravance Biopharma (TBPH). On June 4, 2020, Acacia Research's filing reflected it no longer owned shares. However, trading volume on the 4th does not reflect the disposition of 5+ million shares. Disposing over 5 million shares of Theravance in the $25 to $27 range means Acacia would have recouped approximately $135 million.

Accounting for the remaining three, RNS filings reflect Acacia assumed control of and sold 3.9 million shares of Midatech Pharma (MTP), 19 million shares of Mereo Biopharma, and 13.1 million shares of 4D Pharma (OTCPK:FRPRF). Proceeds from the three sales were likely over $17.5 million.

Before quarter-end, Acacia decreased its stakes in five companies. In October 2019, Link Fund Solutions registered ownership of 9.1 million shares of Evofem Biosciences (EVFM). On June 4, 2020, Acacia Research's filing reflected it owned 1,000 shares. There was unusual volume on Evofem on June 4th. A sale of over 9 million shares of Evofem would have allowed Acacia to recoup over $29 million.

RNS filings reflect divestitures in four more companies:

Open Orphan (OTCPK:OPORF) by 25 million shares to 13.6 million shares from 6.5% to 2.3%,

Synairgen (OTCPK:SYGGF) by 2.58 million shares to 18.8 million shares from 14.3% to 12.6%,

Netscientific by 7.5 million shares to 8.1 million shares from 19.9% to 10.4%,

Tissue Regenix by 50 million shares to 184.2 million shares from 20% to 15.7%. Its ownership percentage declined to 2.62% based on the stock adjustment of Tissue Regenix.

The partial divestitures likely added another $10 million to the recouped total.

From an accounting perspective, Acacia allocated the total purchase price to the individual equity securities based on April 3, 2020, values.

Under GAAP, we assigned the portfolio purchase price first to the public securities at market value, and the residual value to the private company assets. We will mark the public assets to market each quarter, and we will adjust our carrying value in the private assets based on any observed primary or secondary transactions in those companies’ shares or recognize any impairment.

By second quarter-end, Acacia valued the remaining stakes in public companies at approximately $50 million.

Since not all of the companies had been transferred to Acacia by quarter-end, the balance sheet reflects those investments in its Prepaid Investment asset at $94 million. But that number is not meant to imply value.

The public securities which are level one assets were valued at market value with the fair value of the private securities representing the balance of the portfolio purchase price. As a result, our cost basis in the private securities reflects the bulk purchase discount for the whole portfolio with the public securities valued at market value.

Source: Author-created

Acacia specifically cited a 5% in Immunocore and a 6% stake in Oxford Nanopore remain to be transferred. Unlisted holdings AMO Pharma, Malin J1 Limited, Novabiotics and Viamet are referenced in the transaction agreement.

The largest of the private company investments is a 6% stake in Oxford Nanopore Technologies. An exciting company with disruptive technology in genetic sequencing, applicable to a broad range of applications in both research and commercial markets. Interestingly, its company just announced a significant new contract with the UK government to provide precise detection of COVID and other pathogens on a rapid basis.

In May 2019, it is believed Link Fund wrote down the valuation of Immunocore.

Woodford Patient Capital's net asset value [NAV] slumped 3.2% on 8 May, a fall attributed to 'the writedown in the valuation of an unquoted holding by the trust's alternative investment fund manager, Link Fund Solutions' by Woodford head of investment communications Mitchell Fraser-Jones, in comments on the fund group's website. Citywire understands Immunocore was the holding in question.

Even accounting for the writedown in Immunocore, the values placed on the six private companies by WEIF at the beginning of 2019 was over £220 million. Oxford Nanopore accounted for over half that amount.

For private companies, funding is often a concern. In March 2020, Immunocore raised $130 million to help fund its oncology, Hepatitis and autoimmune treatment programs. In May, 2020, Oxford Nanopore raised approximately $60 million in new capital to fund its growth and innovation.

The remaining three holdings referenced in the transaction agreement include Arix Bioscience, Induction Healthcare and Sensyne Health (OTCPK:SSYNF). According to 2019 filings, Link Fund Solutions owned 15.18 million shares of Sensyne Health. In the Arix Bioscience 2019 annual report, Link Fund is listed as a key shareholder at 19.8%. With 138 million fully diluted shares, the stake equates to approximately 27.3 million shares. The WEIF valued Arix and Sensyne at the beginning of 2019 at nearly £60 million. The Induction Healthcare shares were acquired in May 2019.

Subsequent to Q2

Subsequent to the end of the second quarter, Acacia continued to divest shares. By mid-July, its stake in Synairgen was down 15.58 million shares to 3.2 million shares and 2.1%. In early August, its stake in Netscientific was down 6 million shares to 2.1 million shares and 2.7%.

RNS filings on Induction Healthcare reflect Link Fund Solutions “disposed” of 4.35 million shares in July. A companion filing for Acacia was not found.

Based on low and high pricing in September of the quoted holdings and assuming transfers of Arix, Induction and Sensyne, the value of the remaining stakes appears to be in the range of $50 million to $70 million.

Company Ticker Shares Recent Low / High Estimated Value (based on low / high) Evofem EVFM 1,000 $2.03 / $3.84 $2,030 / $3,840 Netscientific NSCI on GBX 2,134,240 £56.00 / £72.50 £1,195,175 / £1,547,325 Open Orphan ORPH on GBX 13,618,608 £12.77 / £18.75 £1,739,100 / £2,553,490 Synairgen SNG on GBX 3,191,293 £169.00 / £259.75 £5,393,285 / £8,289,385 Tissue Regenix TRX on GBX 184,212,642 £0.311 / £0.38 £572,900 / £700,010 Potential Transfers Arix Biosciences ARIX on GBX 27.3 million £75.00 / £107.00 £20,475,000 / £29,211,000 Induction Healthcare INHC on GBX 4,347,826 £70.00 / £90.00 £3,043,480 / £3,913,045 Sensyne Health SENS on GBX 15,176,204 £62.20 / £84.00 £9,439,600 / £12,748,010 £41,858,540 / £58,242,265 $50,230,250 / $69,890,720

Summary

Considering the subject of transparency, it is true many of the details pertinent to understanding Acacia's purchase transaction of holdings from the LF Equity Income Fund were not handily provided or available. But, after hours of digging and validating, it certainly does appear the transaction will generate a positive return.

It seems there was less risk in the transaction than was portrayed in news articles discussing the transaction. Acacia has already recouped 65% of the purchase price. Although the transfers of the remaining publicly traded companies cannot yet be validated, it appears divestitures of such would cover over 55% of the purchase price not yet recouped. Furthermore, it appears the value of the private or unquoted companies may cover nearly 80% of the total purchase price. Thus, it appears there is little risk Acacia will end up in the red on the transaction.

The question for the future is how often Starboard can drum up a similar opportunity for Acacia to generate an absolute return.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACTG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.