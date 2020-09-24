The company's profitability is rare for a firm like this and could be a cure for investors who get burned buying high-growth names that fail to generate a profit.

Medical costs are out of control in the US. Take prescription drugs, for instance. The average American spends $1,011 per year for these medications. That compares to the $300 to $800 range paid out per year by residents in some other developed nations. Generic drugs are a lower-priced alternative, but they too have their own downsides. One company that just went public with the expressed aim of reducing medicine costs for their consumers is GoodRx Holdings (GDRX). Unlike many fast-growing tech names, GoodRx is actually generating both positive cash flows and positive profits. This, combined with the company’s high growth rate, makes it a compelling prospect for growth-oriented investors to consider.

A dive into GoodRx

GoodRx is a rapidly-growing health-tech company aimed at lower medicine costs for its users. When the company was founded in 2011, its aim was to do this by finding lower prices for medications for the visitors to its site. Since then, it has grown to offer significant services to its users. The bulk of its revenue currently comes from transactions fees paid to them by PBMs (Pharmacy Benefit Managers). Whenever the company transacts a sale through its website or app, it’s paid a fee (sometimes fixed).

Another big source of revenue are its subscription packages: GoodRx Gold and Kroger Rx Savings Club. GoodRx Gold costs $5.99 per month, or $9.99 for families of up to five. This package allows consumers to receive over 1,000 prescriptions for under $10 apiece, working out to savings of up to 90%. Their Kroger plan, meanwhile, costs $36 per month or $72 for families of up to six. It offers more than 100 common generics for either free, $3, or $6, and provides savings on more than 1,000 other offers.

This value proposition should be viewed as an obvious win for prospective investors. For clients, it has certainly been a no-brainer. According to management, in June of its 2020 fiscal year, it boasted 4.42 million monthly active consumers on its app and websites. This is up 25.8% over the 3.51 million seen the same time last year. This figure today stands closer to 4.9 million. More than 80% of customers end up becoming repeat users of the GoodRx platform and each month now 15 million visitors are going to its platform and since inception the firm claims to have saved its users a combined $20 billion or more on prescription medications.

One problem with a lot of fast-growing tech companies is that they boast the user metrics right, but they often miss out on either sales, profits (usually profits) or both to justify high valuations. GoodRx is an exception to this rule. Take, for instance, its revenue into consideration. In its 2019 fiscal year, the company generated $388.22 million in revenue for itself. This represents an increase of 55.6% over the $259.52 million seen in 2018. It’s also nearly four-times higher than the $99.38 million in sales the company generated during its 2016 fiscal year.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic (or perhaps in part due to it and the financial squeeze it has placed on Americans), sales continue to fare very well. According to management, in the first half of 2020, the business went on to generate $256.70 million in revenue. This represents an increase of 48.2% over the $173.22 million seen the same two quarters of its 2019 fiscal year. This robust expansion during a time of economic crisis illustrates how valuable the platform’s existence is to its user base.

While revenue growth is important to see, the one thing that most fast-growing tech startups lack is profitability. Huge net losses in the name of growth tend to be the name of the game. That is not the case with GoodRx. In 2019, the company generated a net profit of $66.05 million. This is up 50.8% compared to the $43.79 million seen in 2018 and it’s far higher than the $8.91 million seen in 2016. So far in 2020, earnings continue to rise. In the first half of the year, net profit totaled $54.68 million. This compares favorably to the $31.20 million seen the same period of 2019.

Net profit is important, but it’s not the only important metric to consider when measuring profitability. Adjusted EBITDA is another. According to management, this has surged from $30.01 million in 2016 to $159.63 million last year. So far in 2020, EBITDA has come out to $101.15 million. This is 35.7% greater than the $74.52 million seen in the first half of its 2019 fiscal year. Another metric we should consider is operating cash flow. From 2018 to 2019, this figure nearly doubled, rising from $45.25 million to $83.29 million. So far in 2020, it looks to be $83.83 million. This stacks up against $50.27 million seen in the first half of its 2019 fiscal year. That represents a year-over-year increase of 66.7%.

As might be expected, the high growth and profitability boasted by GoodRx does come at a cost. Shares of the company went public priced at $33 apiece. They opened on the market substantially higher at $46. By the close of the day on their first trading day, units were priced at $50.50 apiece. According to the company’s filings, if we include all common shares owned by management, plus those offered to investors, plus the ones that underwriters have access to and the private placement the firm struck with a third party of $100 million, there should be around 389.23 million units of the business outstanding. Given the firm’s current share price, it’s valued today at $19.66 billion. That’s 50.6 times its revenue last year and nearly 298 times profits.

Takeaway

All put together, it looks like GoodRx has been successful in raising around $872.9 million in capital before factoring in certain costs and deductions. This should go a long way toward helping the company to grow further. Not that it really needed the help before. In all, everything points to an interesting business with attractive long-term prospects, but the tradeoff for investors is that the price being paid to participate in the ride is quite high. In all probability, if the firm’s fundamental trend continues, it will be worth the premium today, but the existence of the premium likely means larger downside should management falter or the market lose confidence in the business.

