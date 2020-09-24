Inverting Factor Strategies
Stock weighting schemes in a portfolio have a profound effect on factor exposures and, hence on the portfolio performance. Popular weighting schemes create unintended and potentially undesirable factor exposures.
Mere inversion of the stock weights of a portfolio does not invert a portfolio’s factor exposures. Using a factor tilting methodology, we demonstrate that it is possible to produce portfolios with precisely opposite factor exposures.
The magnitude of the factor exposures has a direct impact on the portfolio performance outcomes.
Factor exposures resulting from the interaction of stock selection and stock weighting schemes explains thephenomenon of Malkiel’s Monkey portfolio.
Factor investing is a simple concept. Put simply, factor exposures drive the performance of diversified portfolios. With a construction technique that furnishes the ability to achieve precise and controlled factor exposures, it is possible to readily construct factor strategies—and their opposites—in a transparent manner.
Some key points in this paper include:
