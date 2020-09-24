Inverting Factor Strategies

Summary

Stock weighting schemes in a portfolio have a profound effect on factor exposures and, hence on the portfolio performance. Popular weighting schemes create unintended and potentially undesirable factor exposures.

Mere inversion of the stock weights of a portfolio does not invert a portfolio’s factor exposures. Using a factor tilting methodology, we demonstrate that it is possible to produce portfolios with precisely opposite factor exposures.

The magnitude of the factor exposures has a direct impact on the portfolio performance outcomes.

Factor exposures resulting from the interaction of stock selection and stock weighting schemes explains thephenomenon of Malkiel’s Monkey portfolio.