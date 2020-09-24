Impala Platinum Holdings Limited or Implats (OTCQX:IMPUY) is a South African holding company that owns mines that produce platinum, platinum group metals, nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its most substantial mine is the Impala mine in the North West province of South Africa.

South Africa is the world’s leading primary producer of platinum and PGMs. While Russia is also a significant producer of precious metals, the output is a byproduct of nickel production in Norilsk in Siberia.

IMPUY shares trade in the over-the-counter market in the US and tend to move higher and lower with the price of platinum. In the world of precious metals, platinum has been the worst performer over the past years. The metal that once owned the nickname “rich person’s gold” has not commanded a premium to the yellow metal in over half a decade. Platinum has lagged the other PGMs as palladium and rhodium have been in incredible bull markets since 2016.

Meanwhile, quant ratings and Wall Street analysts love the prospects for IMPUY shares, and I feel the same about both the stock and the metal the company extracts from deep within the crust of the earth.

Platinum continues to lag the precious metals sector during the latest correction

Precious metals prices have corrected from the highs in August. As of September 23, the price of December COMEX gold futures had dropped from $2089.20 on August 7 to below $1860 per ounce. Silver plunged from a high of $30.19 on December futures on the same day to around $22 per ounce. Palladium fell from $2454.60 in mid-September to below $2230 on the December contract. The three precious metals experienced significant rallies that took gold to a record high in August, palladium to its all-time peak in February, and silver to a level not seen since early 2013. Platinum continued to lag the other members of the precious metals sector in a now more than a half-decade old trend.

The all-time high in platinum came in 2008 when the price reached $2308.80 per ounce. When gold reached a record high of $1920.70, and silver rose to $49.82 in 2011, platinum only made it to $1918.50. During the height of the risk-off price action in March, silver fell to its lowest price since 2009 when it traded to $11.74, and gold fell to $1450.90. Palladium reached just under the $1450 level. Platinum traded to a low of $562, the lowest price since 2002, in eighteen years. When the precious metals sector was booming in early August, platinum struggled to rise above $1000, reaching a high of $1035.50. Since then, the price action has been bearish.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of October NYMEX platinum futures illustrates the move to just below the $830 level on September 23. Open interest was flatlining around the 60,000-contract level throughout September after rising from below 47,000 in June. Price momentum and relative strength indicators were falling below neutral readings and heading for oversold territory on the short-term chart. Daily historical volatility at over 40% rose from below 23% as the daily ranges have expanded as platinum declined. As of September 23, the price fell over the past five trading sessions.

Platinum did not experience the price appreciation that gold, silver, palladium, and rhodium did during their bullish runs, but it is falling commensurately with the other precious metals during the current corrective period.

IMPUY is a South African producer of the metal

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCQX:IMPUY) owns mines that produce platinum group metals located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa and the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe, two of the most significant PGM-ore bodies in the world. IMPUY also has an operation in the Canadian Shield, an igneous domain for PGMs.

The Bushveld Complex is the largest resource for PGMs, worldwide. Implats has reserves of 47.8 million ounces of PGMs as of June 30, 2020.

Source: Implats Distinctly Platinum | Mineral resources and reserves | Operations

Impala and Zimplats account for 73% of the company’s reserves. PGM miners extract the metal from deep in the crust of the earth. The deeper the mine, the highest the production cost.

Source: Implats Distinctly Platinum | Mineral resources and reserves | Operations

As the chart shows, the Impala mine in South Africa is the deepest mine with the highest output costs. Therefore, IMPUY’s earnings are closely tied to the price of platinum. At a higher price, the company can profitably extract platinum from the deep mines. The stock price is closely tied to the platinum price. On a percentage basis, commodity producers tend to provide investors with leveraged returns compared to the metal during bull markets. They also tend to underperform during bear markets.

Quants are looking for the stock to rally

According to Seeking Alpha’s database, IMPUY’s average Quant rating at 4.81 on September 23 is in very bullish territory. The Quant rating turned very bullish on August 6 and has remained at that level through September 23.

Source: Barchart

As the chart illustrates, IMPUY shares hit the most recent peak at $10.54 on September 14, the highest price for the stock since February 2020. The recent correction in platinum and precious metals prices has sent the stock down to $8.65 per share as of September 23.

A Wall Street analyst is very bullish on IMPUY

At $8.65 per share, IMPUY has a market cap of $6.762 billion. An average of 80,667 shares of the ADR changes hands each day. The company pays shareholders a 31 cents dividend, equating to 3.58%.

One analyst on Seeking Alpha and Yahoo Finance has a very bullish rating on the company, with a price target of $11.59 per share, 34% above its closing price on September 23. The analyst is likely the same on both sites. Platinum fell to a low of $562 per ounce in mid-March. IMPUY shares hit bottom at $2.73 per share at the same time. Platinum’s most recent peak came in early August at $1035.50 or 84.3% above the March low. Meanwhile, IMPUY shares reached $10.65 in mid-September or 290% above the March bottom. While IMPUY shares will move higher and lower with the price of platinum, the company also produces palladium, rhodium, nickel, cobalt, and copper.

The patient will reap rewards

Investing in platinum has been a losing proposition for years. The prices of palladium and rhodium have soared, gold rose to a new all-time high in August, and silver traded to its highest price since 2013. Meanwhile, platinum’s high at $1035.50 was the highest level since early 2017. Even at the 2020 peak, platinum was under half the price of its all-time high from 2008. Platinum has not performed like the other metals in the precious metals sector. Silver had the same problem over the past years, but it took off to the upside and broke out above $21 in July 2020. Patient silver bulls were rewarded for their fortitude.

Platinum continues to be an enigma. The metal offers investors a compelling investment opportunity. Platinum is a hybrid metal with a history as both an industrial and precious metal and a financial asset that is a store of value. The metal earned the nickname “rich person’s gold” for a reason as at one time; it commanded a premium to the yellow metal. These days, it trades at an over $1000 discount, which is higher than the price of the rare precious metal. Moreover, platinum has the highest density and boiling point compared to the other precious metals, offering a myriad of industrial applications.

The platinum market will one day reward the patient investors that stick with the metal. I continue to buy platinum metal during periods of price weakness. The platinum market has limited liquidity and a very shallow forward market. Therefore, the NYMEX offers no put and call options on platinum. When it comes to leverage, platinum mining shares are the only game in town. The deep mines owned by IMPUY mean that the company will extract higher cost metal when the price moves higher. Those looking for gearing in platinum to turbocharge results should look at IMPUY. I would only buy the stock or the metal on price weakness to improve the odds of success. Every dog has its day, and platinum has been the dog of the precious metals sector. One day, platinum and IMPUY shares will shock on the upside as the limited liquidity could lead to a vacuum to the upside when the metal finally decides to move. I am a platinum bull and a very patient investor. In the world of platinum, patience and perseverance will one day pay off.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is long platinum.