It's been a painful couple of weeks for investors in the most speculative junior miners, and those that chased Freegold Ventures (OTCPK:FGOVF) have certainly paid the price. The stock is down more than 45% from its highs, with all of the buyers since mid-July now sitting with double-digit losses. However, while a 45% off sale would typically be a steal, it's important to note that 2100% in 100 trading days before its peak, which allowed the valuation to approach frothy levels. Therefore, while the valuation has certainly become more reasonable, it's still nowhere near cheap. While a violent rally is possible as the stock has seen a waterfall decline since its August highs, I would view any rallies to the US$1.20 level as selling opportunities.

Freegold Ventures was the darling of the junior sector from April through August, with an incredible 2100% rise in a matter of just 65 trading days. The catalyst for the move higher was the announcement of drill-hole GSDL-2001, a 188-meter intercept that hit 3.69 grams per tonne gold at the company's Golden Summit Project in Alaska. This is a great intercept and one of the better ones in the sector this year, and it suggested that we might be seeing a much higher grade zone than the 0.69 gram per tonne gold in-pit resource at Golden Summit currently. The company also noted they had begun drilling GSDL-2002 150 meters to the east of highlight hole GSDL-2001, and that it intersected 9 meters of 2.4 grams per tonne gold before being suspended due to COVID-19. Speculation surrounding a repeat of GSDL-2001 prompted investors to race into the stock, driving the price up 1,500% from the May 6th news release to the August 5th peak.

No drill hole nor speculation of a similar hole at these grades is worth over US$150 million in market cap, but this is what Freegold managed to add in market cap based on speculation of GSDL-2002. Unfortunately, the results came out last week from GSDL-2002, and they were less than spectacular. The hole intersected 136.4 meters of 1.02 grams per tonne gold and 49.7 meters of 0.93 grams per tonne gold. These narrower intercepts came in at 70% lower grades than the 3.69 grams per tonne gold intersected in GSDL-2001, putting the potential for an ultra-high grade zone at Golden Summit into question. It's worth noting that the potential to expand the current resource still exists, and GSDL-2002 is not a bad hole by any means, but the market was pricing in a monster, and we didn't get one.

Since then, we've heard lots of chatter about how the stock is a steal at current levels, with the share price sliding from US$1.20 to US$0.79. However, it's important to note that the stock rose 2,100% before this correction, so the stock is still 1100% higher than it was less than trading days ago on May 5th. This means that while a 45% off sale would be an excellent buying opportunity in most cases based, this rule does not apply to Freegold Ventures here. This does not imply that the stock can't bounce as it's fallen considerably in the past five weeks. However, on valuation alone, Freegold is not compelling here.

As we can see above, Freegold's 2016 Preliminary Economic Assessment showed an After-Tax NPV (5%) of $265 million at $1,400/oz gold, and $339 million at $1,500/oz gold. Based on 329 million shares outstanding after the most recent conversion of subscription receipts, Freegold is currently valued at a market cap of US$260 million (329 x $0.79). If we compare this figure to the After-Tax NPV (5%) at $1,500/oz gold, Freegold is trading at 0.77x P/NAV, an expensive valuation for a junior miner in the PEA stage. In comparison, Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF) is currently trading at a market cap of US$312 million with an After-Tax NPV (5%) of US$622 million at $1,500/oz as it heads into the Feasibility stage. Therefore, Freegold trades at a premium to an open-pit peer with double the gold grades at a more advanced development stage with a larger resource (0.77x P/NAV vs. 0.50x P/NAV).

Obviously, this is just one example of Freegold's relative overvaluation, but typically, Pre-Feasibility and Feasibility stage projects trade between 0.50x and 0.70x P/NAV if they aren't fully funded, and PEA stage projects trade at 0.40x to 0.55x P/NAV. Therefore, given that Freegold trades at 0.77x~ P/NAV, it's hard to argue that the stock is undervalued, regardless of the magnitude of the recent share price decline. Let's take a look at the technical picture:

As the above chart shows, there have been red flags on the Freegold chart for weeks now, with three significant distribution weeks on the weeks ending July 24th, August 7th, and August 14th. While two of these weeks showed positive gains, we can see that the stock closed in the bottom third of its weekly range on heavy volume. This is known as stealth distribution, as it shows that large sellers are liquidating the stock into strength, but allowing the stock to close just strong enough to be up for the week and continue to attract buying interest. However, this changed on the week ending August 14th when the buyers finally ran out of ammunition, and the stock fell 12% for the week on increasing volume.

If we zoom into the daily chart, we can see that Freegold has sliced through its 50-day moving average (yellow line) and looks like it's building a rounded top in the US$1.10-1.30 area. While an oversold bounce is certainly possible with the stock cut in half over the past six weeks, I would argue that any violent rallies have a good chance of running into strong selling pressure. This is because buyers spent over three weeks accumulating the stock above US$1.22 before it finally broke down, and they're now staring down 30% plus losses. If we were to see a rally back to $1.22 where the major distribution occurred, I would expect these buyers to turn into sellers, as they will likely be glad to get out at close to break-even. Therefore, I believe investors would be wise to take advantage of rallies above US$1.22 to lighten up their positions.

While there's lots of chatter about Freegold Ventures being on sale at current levels, it's always essential to put a sell-off in context. Given that the stock is trading at a premium relative to more advanced peers with better projects and is still up 1100% off its May lows, I would hardly call this an attractive sale. This does not preclude Freegold Ventures from putting in a strong oversold bounce to remove oversold conditions. Still, I would be taking advantage of any violent rallies to $1.20 to lighten up exposure. For now, strong resistance sits at US$1.20, and I would expect the stock to struggle here on any bounces.

