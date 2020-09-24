You Can't Fight Them

It is not just the vertical shift, the amount of assets they currently have, but the horizontal expansion of their intentions.

"Sure, the fight was fixed. I fixed it with a right hand."

- George Foreman

Well, the fight in the bond markets is fixed too. In this case, however, it is fixed with a computer keystroke, as the central banks make money out of thin air. The wink of an eye, the blink of some Governor's face, the nod of a head, and there is the money. It is akin to magic and there is not one thing that any money manager can do about it.

Not one darned thing!

Currently, according to Yardeni Research, The European Central Bank is up to $7.6 trillion in assets with the Fed at $7.0 trillion, the Bank of Japan at $6.4 trillion and the People's Bank of China at $5.30 trillion. This totals $26.3 trillion which is about 15% more than the total Gross Domestic Product of the biggest economy on the planet, which is the United States. Tomorrow, next week, next month, any of these central banks could be at $10 trillion, or more. It just all depends which side they get out of the bed on, and what they feel like doing.

So that you can put this in perspective, the major central banks of the world have increased their assets by 46.7% since the beginning of the year. If you don't think this affects the equity markets, I beg to differ. The S&P 500 has increased almost in lock-step with the central bank's increase in assets and is reflective of the use of the money that has been created.

The Fed is subject to the U.S. Congress, but they are barely regulated by statute or the whims of those in office. Professional money managers can try to dodge left or try to dodge right, but the plain truth is that they have nowhere to run and nowhere to hide. The Fed, and their brethren central banks, now control and dominate the fixed-income markets and the collateral damage is the equity markets, as determined by their flood of assets and our current our interest rate environment.

However, it is not just the vertical shift, the amount of assets they currently have, but the horizontal expansion of their intentions. The Fed is not just buying Treasuries and Agency debt, but corporates, and Munis and ETFs and high yield debt. Tomorrow it could be closed-end funds, or equities or God knows what because surely, I do not. There is virtually no limit as to what they could do if Jerome Powell waves his gavel and makes it so.

For the professional money manager, or for an individual, all one can do is follow along meekly and try to anticipate their next move. Who knows, they could even buy Treasuries or Munis and totally forgive the debt. This would be past even negative interest rates. Here the government would borrow money and never, ever, have to repay either the interest rate or the principal value. Talk about a "Borrower's Paradise," this would be a "Borrower's Nirvana!"

What is particularly worrying now, is what might happen. Since there is no yield left in bonds, if, all of the sudden, there is a correction and there is no appreciation either. The howls and screams of people and institutions will loud and fearsome.

It is my opinion that a lot of the appreciation in the stock markets has been caused by traditional bond money going into equities as they try to replace yields with appreciation plays. When you can no longer get any meaningful yield, you are literally forced to try something else. I think that is exactly what is going on as everyone is scrambling to maintain their lifestyles and their margins. Then, as America faces her national elections, havoc could ensue if each side claims victory and neither party concedes, as the ballots are counted.

I am concerned that we may see a huge spike in volatility, which is never a good thing for any of our markets. We are not only facing our elections but the issues with China, the continuing problems stemming from our coronavirus pandemic and then the lawlessness that has taken place in some cities in the United States. Unpleasant surprises may be in front of us, in each of these areas, and I warn now, before it is too late.

Grant's Rules 1-10, "Preservation of Capital" are the uppermost in my mind these days. These are very uncertain times, in a wide variety of areas, and while cash may be useful, it gets you nothing, or almost nothing, as it sits their in your bank or securities account. Out of the money puts may also provide some value, in our present circumstances.

I can almost hear the stands shouting, "Defense, Defense" and doing so with apt recognition. I highly suggest it now for your portfolios. It is the right thing, strategically, to do, in my estimation.

