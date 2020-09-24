DISH has the potential to be a disruptor in 5G but it is important to wait for some concrete results before investing.

Investors need more insights as to how the latest developments can bring changes, which would in turn affect valuations.

There are questions in the mind of investors as to whether the company has the capabilities to undertake such a venture in view of the high costs and current financial position.

DISH Network Corporation (DISH), which is on track to build a 5G network in the US by 2023 has turned to Nokia (NOK) to provide the software for the core of the infrastructure.

Interestingly, the company will be taking a completely different path to build its high-speed wireless infrastructure in contrast to other U.S. mobile network operators.

In view of opportunities for growth, the fact that the stock price has trended lower compared to the likes of Comcast (CMSA) and T-Mobile (TMUS) shows that investors are not yet convinced about return on investment.

Figure 1: Evolution of stock price

In this respect, some investors will remember that back in July 2019, when DISH chairman Charlie Ergen estimated that it would cost $10 billion to build a 5G network, some analysts had found this to be "just silly."

However, this is now history and in view of the latest technological change in the field of 5G, it is important to update investors with an analysis covering both the technical opportunities and challenges as well as the financial implications.

The 5G plan

DISH has completed the $1.4 billion acquisition of Sprint's former prepaid brand, Boost Mobile in July. This was after the MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) agreement in the wake of the T-Mobile/Sprint deal, meeting FCC standards in April this year.

Going further back in time, more specifically in July 2019, one of the major conditions of the merger between T-Mobile and Sprint was that the Boost Mobile prepaid wireless business be spun off to DISH.

Back then, the aim was for DISH to become a facilities-based carrier and also to position the company as a replacement for Sprint as the nation's fourth nationwide wireless network operator.

At present, using T-Mobile's facilities together with the deal to acquire the customer base of Ting Mobile from Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX) including the billing and service activation capabilities, DISH can potentially provide MVNO connectivity to subscribers.

However, being an MVNO making use of T-Mobile's infrastructure is only a temporary measure spanning up to six years as per the T-Mobile/Sprint merger agreement and this is the reason DISH has already started building its own 5G network.

Figure 2: Building capabilities in 5G

Also, when looking under the hood, the satellite TV provider has chosen non-traditional telecommunications providers and a new technology called Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) that basically uses software to run network functions in the cloud, reducing the operator's dependence on hardware equipment.

Less dependence means less probability of vendor locked-in.

In this respect, it must be emphasized that the agreement is for DISH to use software and services for 5G core from Nokia, not its complete suite of hardware products including radio access networks (RAN).

DISH is also working with Fujitsu (OTCPK:FJTSY), Altiostar, VMware (VMW) and Mavenir to provide various parts of the infrastructure.

However, the fact that DISH will be working with so many suppliers and this, by adopting an utterly new approach to implementing 5G is a cause of concern for many.

The challenges

While the partnership with Nokia for 5G core software marks an important milestone from the cost point of view, it can also be envisioned as a completely new different approach in implementing wireless technology for mobile phone subscribers.

Thus, some analysts who are adepts of the normal way of doing things in which case DISH would have chosen just one supplier like Nokia or Ericsson (ERIC) instead of relying on as many as six have been shocked.

However, launching a 5G infrastructure based on open RAN is no longer within the realm of the brave as it has already been deployed by the Japanese internet giant Rakuten (OTCPK:RKUNY) as I elaborated in my thesis last week.

The latter has already deployed a 4G network and is on its way to deploy 5G by next month through the use of O-RAN.

Also, tests performed by Opensignal, an independent mobile analytics and bench-marking company showed that Rakuten’s mobile users experienced faster upload speeds than those of the other three established operators using traditional gear.

On the other hand, Rakuten’s mobile users experienced much lower download speed.

Figure 3: Comparison of Rakuten and other providers for speed.

Still, given the initial delays the Japanese company encountered with some spanning over several months and also given the fact that the technology is still new, having at least comparable speeds with established peers using technology developed over decades still constitutes a breakthrough.

Also, with some additional tweaking made easier through software orchestration, speed issues can be resolved rapidly.

More importantly and for DISH, the experience gained by Rakuten should prove invaluable as the U.S. company has contracted the very suppliers the Japanese company selected when it embarked on its wireless journey.

After the technical, I now consider the financial side of the equation.

First, there was the initial price tag of $10 billion mentioned in 2019 which could go even higher when considering that some of the large telcos spend as much as $15 billion annually just to maintain the mobile network that they’ve already built.

Second, there are concerns that DISH's revenues have been impacted by the pandemic and may take a longer time to recover. There is the possibility of incurring additional expenses for the satellite infrastructure.

Thinking aloud, the roughly $1 billion of free cash flow generated annually may not be sufficient.

Therefore, I go deeper into the financials including capability to roll on a 5G infrastructure.

Financial capability

First, just before acquiring Boost for $1.4 billion in July, DISH made an offering for about $1 billion of its senior notes to institutional investors.

In addition, the new mobile play needs to raise between $250 million and $500 million to build its greenfield 5G wireless network for the 2020 period. This said, the whole time span goes up to 2023 when DISH would have to cover at least 70% of the U.S. population up from 20% in 2022.

Included in the build-out are a minimum of 15,000 towers as part of Dish's FCC commitment for 5G geographical coverage.

However, with a cash equivalent of $2.6 billion (after redeeming $1.1 billion debt maturity in May 1) and the build-out timing spanning over two years, the company is in no imminent need to contract debt.

Also, with O-RAN, the company is seeing a lowering of the capital cost for deployment as it is not purchasing the traditional proprietary gears as Verizon (VZ) did.

Just for radio equipment, the pricing from Fujitsu is at a fraction as that from a more proprietary vendor.

There are other benefits as the price of compute gear goes down.

Exploring this further and based on Rakuten's implementation, there was a 40% reduction on capital expenses compared to the more traditional implementations which would put the price tag more at the $5-6 billion level based on an initial requirement estimated at $10 billion. Also, DISH has much more scale.

Figure 4: Rakuten Mobile Network Operations.

Progressing on the operations side, DISH could net in gains of as much as 30% of what the likes of Verizon are paying in terms of OPEX.

Also, despite what we often hear in the news about subscribers moving away from Dish TV, profitability is increasing.

While revenues have decreased in the second quarter, these have been more mitigated over a larger period covering the first six months of the year. Satellite transmission expenses and cost of sales have been reduced significantly, by nearly 50%.

The company also took a hit of $356 million as an impairment charge during the quarter, related to some IoT assets that it no longer plans to use in its 5G build. For that matter, investors must note that DISH's ambition to embark on the 5G journey dates back to at least 2018.

In spite of exceptional charges, operating income for the second quarter has actually increased by 48%.

Figure 5: Quarterly income statement

Summing up on the financial side, DISH has to spend money to operate its existing TV network while subscriber numbers are fluctuating. Also, it has to spend money to build another mobile network.

Additionally, there are $2 billion of senior notes maturing in June 2021.

However, the company has $2.5 billion of cash and with quarterly free cash flow in the $500 million-$574 million range, it has the capacity to pay back its forthcoming dues unless there are other exceptional charges.

Also, expenses are being well-managed including those incurred for satellite and transmission and there is potential to generate revenues through the MVNO.

Finally, for DISH, gaining access to cheaper disruptive technology also represents competitive advantage.

The competition

First, DISH as a provider of Pay-TV already competes with the likes of DIRECTV. The latter's underlying subscriber numbers point to a decrease in video revenues.

On the other hand, DISH has done a better job at containing subscriber losses.

In this respect, while both Dish TV and Sling TV subscribers decreased by 40,000 and 56,000 respectively in the second quarter, those numbers are still better than the amount of subscribers that left in Q2-2019, which was a combined 127,000.

Second, Q2-2020 saw the return of thousands of commercial accounts.

Moving to the strategic perspective, DISH as one of the first OTT (over the top) U.S. internet TV providers has the potential to transform the 5G experience for subscribers by taking advantage of synergies between media and telecom.

With a market capitalization of just $16 billion and yet positioned across many sectors, the company can tap into combined revenue streams and potentially grow both horizontally and vertically.

Figure 6: Comparison with peers

Finally, DISH has the necessary expertise to ensure that there is an appropriate 5G implementation plan.

First, through Dave Mayo, the new EVP, Network Development, Dish has the necessary top-level expertise necessary for the venture. Formerly at T-Mobile, Dave has more than 25 years of wireless industry experience spanning network strategy, planning as well as implementation and operation. He also has exposure to 5G.

Also, there is Tom Cullen, the EVP corporate development with 39 years of experience. He is the mastermind behind that spectrum strategy which is seen as a critical success factor.

Valuations and key takeaways

The Debt to Equity ratio is just a little over a hundred compared to peers at 25% more. Also, DISH's long-term debt accounts only for 42% of total capitalization.

Therefore, the financial position while not rosy is still better than peers. Moreover, from a cost synergy point of view, DISH with its approach to implementing 5G is benefiting from open technology and cloud.

Also, being a third-party content provider with an additional medium of communication, DISH is well-positioned to benefit from revenue synergies between media and telecom.

The upcoming transformation will mean that DISH should also be compared with mobile carriers in terms of valuation metrics especially the EV/Sales ratio.

However, it is too early to make a decision whether to purchase the stock at this moment in time.

Hence, it would be wiser to consider DISH as a potential addition to one's portfolio but wait for an update as to the execution during the remaining part of the year.

