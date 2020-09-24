The company's future growth drivers are new store openings, acquisitions of dealerships, and an increase in sales contribution from after-sales services.

China Meidong's strong earnings growth momentum is expected to be sustained into 2H 2020, with luxury car sales in China up +32% YoY in August 2020.

Elevator Pitch

I downgrade my rating on Hong Kong-listed Chinese automobile dealer China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCPK:CMEIF) [1268:HK] from Neutral to Bearish.

This is an update of my prior article on China MeiDong published on May 12, 2020. China MeiDong's share price has increased by +91% from HK$14.54 as of May 11, 2020 to HK$27.80 as of September 23, 2020, since my last update.

China Meidong's strong earnings growth momentum is expected to be sustained into 2H 2020, with luxury car sales in China up +32% YoY in August 2020. The company's future growth drivers are new store openings, acquisitions of dealerships, and an increase in sales contribution from after-sales services. But China MeiDong is already priced for perfection, trading at 28.1 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E, which represents a significant premium to both peers and its own historical trading averages.

Readers have the option of trading in China MeiDong shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker CMEIF or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 1268:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that are internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $10 million, and market capitalization is above $4.4 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors that own China MeiDong shares listed in Hong Kong include Capital Research Global Investors, Wells Capital Management, The Vanguard Group, and Matthews International Capital Management, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers or Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage, like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

Strong Earnings Growth Momentum Maintained For 1H 2020

China Meidong reported the company's 1H 2020 financial results on August 19, 2019, and it maintained its strong earnings growth momentum in the first half of the year. The company's revenue grew by +24% from RMB6,843 million in 1H 2019 to RMB8,448 million in 1H 2020, while its net profit attributable to equity shareholders expanded by +28% YoY to RMB301 million over the same period. Since the company's IPO on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2013, China Meidong's net profit CAGR for the FY 2014-FY 2019 period was approximately +37%.

The company's impressive top line growth of +24% YoY in the first half of the year was the result of an increase in both new passenger vehicles sales and after-sales services, which accounted for 88% and 12% of its 1H 2020 revenue, respectively. China MeiDong's revenue from new passenger vehicles sales increased by +25% YoY from RMB6,015 million in 1H 2019 to RMB7,488 million in 1H 2020, and its after-sales services revenue grew by +16% YoY from RMB828 million to RMB960 million over the same period.

Nevertheless, China MeiDong's new passenger vehicles sales volume growth slowed from +30% YoY in FY 2019 to +8% YoY in 1H 2020 (23,691 new passenger vehicles sold), but this was more than offset by a +15% YoY increase in average selling price for new passenger vehicles sales to approximately RMB316,000 in the first half of the year. In other words, Covid-19 was a drag on new passenger vehicles sales volume growth, but this was compensated by higher average selling price for new passenger vehicles sales as a result of pent-up demand. Similarly, China MeiDong's after-sales services revenue growth on a YoY basis moderated from +41% YoY for FY 2019 to +16% YoY in 1H 2020. This was likely due to the temporary closure of the company's stores in the early part of the year when lock-down measures were implemented in various parts of China to combat Covid-19.

Notably, China MeiDong's focus on the luxury segment of the automobile industry in China, mean that consumer demand and its new car sales were more resilient than expected. China MeiDong's luxury brands like Porsche (OTCPK:POAHF) (OTCPK:POAHY), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Lexus, and Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF), accounting for 84.3% of the company's total new passenger vehicles sales revenue, saw new passenger vehicles sales revenue grow +31.0% YoY to RMB6,306 million in 1H 2020. In contrast, new passenger vehicles sales revenue for China MeiDong's mid-to-high end brands, Toyota (TM) (OTCPK:TOYOF) and Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) (OTCPK:HYMTF), decreased by -1.6% from RMB1,201 million in 1H 2019 to RMB1,182 million in 1H 2020.

It is also noteworthy that China MeiDong maintained relatively stable profitability and good working capital management metrics in 1H 2020, despite Covid-19 headwinds. China MeiDong's net profit margin increased by +20 basis points YoY to 3.4% in the first half of the year, and its gross profit margin declined by -40 basis points to 9.7% over the same period. In addition, the company's inventory turnover days decreased from 23 as of end-1H 2019 and 17 as of end-FY 2019 to 12 days as of end-1H 2020. China MeiDong's receivable turnover days were maintained at a low 3 days as of June 30, 2020, as compared to receivable turnover days of 4 as of June 30, 2019.

Positive Outlook For 2H 2020

Sell-side analysts expect China MeiDong's revenue and net profit attributable to shareholders to increase by +26% and +36% YoY to RMB20,493 million and RMB747 million, respectively for full-year FY 2020. This suggests the market sees China MeiDong maintaining the company's strong earnings growth momentum in the second half of this year, considering its top line and bottom line of RMB8,448 million and RMB301 million, respectively for 1H 2020.

The positive outlook for China MeiDong in 2H 2020 is supported by data for new passenger vehicles sales in China in August 2020. New car sales for luxury brands in China surged +32% YoY in August 2020, as compared to a +8.9% YoY growth in total new car sales in the country, according to a Yicai Global news article published on September 8, 2020. In the same article, it was also noted that luxury brands achieved a "record 15 percent market share" of total new car sales in China last month.

New Store Expansion, Acquisitions And After-sales Services To Drive Further Growth

There could be further upside to China MeiDong's revenue and earnings growth in 2H 2020 and beyond, assuming that the company's new store expansion plans and potential acquisition exceed expectations.

China MeiDong's total number of stores increased marginally from 58 as of end-FY 2019 to 60 as of end-1H 2020, but the company is still guiding for a total footprint of 65 stores by the end of FY 2020. This suggests that new store openings could potentially accelerate for the company in the second half of the year.

Also, China MeiDong's cash on its books grew from RMB1,124 million as of December 31, 2019 to RMB2,381 million as of June 30, 2020, thanks to a share placement done in June 2020. The company's cash and cash equivalents accounted for approximately 8% of its market capitalization, and could provide support for its future acquisition of automobile dealerships.

Separately, the after-sales services business is also another area of growth for China MeiDong. Based on my estimates, China MeiDong has possibly larger room for growth in the after-sales services segment as compared to its peers, because of its younger average store age (around four years) and relatively lower after-sales per store (about two-thirds of its larger peers).

Valuation And Dividends

China MeiDong trades at 39.2 times consensus forward FY 2020 P/E and 28.1 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E based on its share price of HK$27.80 as of September 23, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's three-year and five-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 13.0 times and 9.9 times, respectively.

Sell-side analysts see China Meidong achieving ROEs of 34.8% and 36.7% in FY 2020 and FY 2021, respectively.

China MeiDong offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 1.3% and 1.8%, respectively. The company declared an interim dividend of RMB0.1451 per share for 1H 2020, which represented a +138% YoY growth in absolute terms (as compared to 1H 2019 dividend of RMB0.061 per share) and an increase in the company's dividend payout ratio from 30% in 1H 2019 to 60% in 1H 2020. Market consensus expects China MeiDong's dividends per share to grow from RMB0.261 in FY 2019 to RMB0.313 in FY 2020 and RMB0.442 in FY 2021.

As per the peer valuation comparison table below, China Meidong is valued by the market at a significant premium to its peers based on forward P/E multiples, which is justified by its higher ROEs. While China Meidong does to deserve to trade at higher forward P/E multiples as compared to its peers, the current valuation premium seems excessive.

Peer Valuation Comparison For China MeiDong

Stock Consensus Current Year P/E Consensus Forward One-Year P/E Consensus Current Year Dividend Yield Consensus Forward One-Year Dividend Yield Consensus Current Year ROE Consensus Forward One-Year ROE Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCPK:OTCPK:ZSHGY) (OTCPK:OTCPK:ZHSHF) [881:HK] 19.4 15.5 1.1% 1.3% 21.7% 22.5% China Yongda Auto (OTC:CYYHF) [3669:HK] 9.8 7.8 4.1% 3.9% 14.3% 16.1% China Harmony Auto Holding Limited [3836:HK] 7.7 6.6 2.6% 3.1% 7.6% 8.0% China ZhengTong Auto Services (OTCPK:CZASF) (OTC:CZASY)[1728:HK] Not applicable as company is expected to be loss-making for FY 2020 2.7 5.5% 10.3% Not applicable as company is expected to be loss-making for FY 2020 4.9%

Source: Author

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for China MeiDong are a potential compression of valuation multiples for the stock as investors rotate out of over-priced high growth names into cheaper laggards over time, overpaying for future acquisitions, slower-than-expected revenue growth, and weaker-than-expected profitability.

Note that readers who choose to trade in China MeiDong shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.