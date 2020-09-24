Not in the camp that believes precious metals and Bitcoin have become too "financialized" to be safe-haven assets anymore, Najarian has invested a substantial amount of his net worth in gold, silver, and a number of cryptocurrencies.

Don't get too caught up in the day-to-day action, says Najarian, who sees the VIX remaining range-bound in the 25-35 area. He's a buying of stocks and seller of options at the high end of that range, and a seller of stocks and buyer of options at the low end.

Aaron Task: Welcome to Alpha Trader. Our guest today is Jon Najarian. He is the Co-Founder of Market Rebellion and a longtime CNBC contributor. Jon, welcome back to Alpha Trader.

Jon Najarian: Aaron. Stephen. Great to be with you guys. My second time back on the show, and I love it. Thanks very much for having me.

AT: Well, we appreciate you being here always. But especially today, we're talking midday Monday, after three straight weeks of declines, the markets are selling off, I’d say pretty hard. I mean, it's a big number in terms of points for the Dow over 800, as we're talking now, but still less than 3%, which isn't so scary when you put it in that context.

So Jon, we don't -- we try not to talk about every tick in the market here on the show, because we're a weekly podcast. But what is your sense of what is happening right now in the markets? Is this just a normal correction after a huge rally, or is something different happening with the overall market activity that you're seeing?

JN: Aaron, I think it's -- again, 2020 has not only been confounding, but it's also just -- if I had hair, it would make me pull whatever I had out. So for instance, in the early part of the year, of course, we got hit with the pandemic. And we didn't even know we were hit with it, because January and into February, we barely even knew what was going on.

Then of course, when we saw what was going on, and in particular in New York, in late February, early March, that's when the markets broke apart, and really broke hard. We saw 1,800 point, 2,000 point down days, and so forth. And then, just because it's 2020, all of a sudden, Mohammed Bin Salman or MBS decided, you know what, let me pick a fight with Putin here, because just because crude oil is breaking anyway, nobody's flying. I might as well send it into negative pricing for the front month. And they did. Just to try to break each other and of course, Putin said, hey, I don't got to cut a check to 50,000, -- for $50,000 to everybody in Russia, but you do. And of course, it wasn't a very long lasting fight between Putin and MBS of Saudi Arabia.

But can you imagine, Aaron and Stephen, that you could get that kind of confluence of bad stuff in the markets. You take energy, which is one of the largest employers, energy and homebuilding in the United States, two of the largest employers, as sectors. And then, you've got a pandemic, and the markets are tanking, and people are afraid to go out. They don't even know if they can touch certain things, because at that time, as you guys recall, we were being told, it's on your doorknobs, it's on your -- it’s on your Amazon packages, it's everywhere.

AT: Right, right.

JN: And then, we make that V shaped bottom, we come back. And then as we're coming back, we get the NASDAQ, Gamma Gambit [ph] quail that comes in. And SoftBank is throwing billions of dollars, which are big trades. We all know that, if you throw a billion dollars in a leverage trade like an option, you're talking about potentially that billion dollar trade, representing a $100 billion in securities and so forth, because of the leverage you get with options and all that.

So you've got that going on right at the market top. You've got all of the sudden today, the South China news reports that four or five investment banks in the U.S., may have been -- may have been, participating in some sort of a money laundering scheme. And it's like -- at the bottoms and at the tops, we get these incredible amounts of bad news or potentially good news. Like we all know, we sort of turned when we got the vaccine, potentially, when we got testing, then all the rest.

I mean, this has been the craziest year. So the fact that the market might be up or down 500 or 800, I'm not attributing that Aaron to just a static to be expected, sort of overbought situation that's just adjusting. I think again, once again, they threw so much crap out us so fast, that people it takes them a while to digest it. And so…

AT: Yeah, that's a -- sorry, that's a great recap of the year, really. And I think maybe the most 2020 thing about this is that crude trading with a negative print and that whole drama, we've pretty much forgotten about to be honest with you, like it was a blip on the radar, because there's so much crazy stuff happening and so much dramatic stuff happening. And you mentioned the reports about suspicious activities and the banks maybe being involved in some money laundering and other illegal activities and financial are getting hit here today.

We also have China talking about they may put restrictions on what they deem unreliable entities, quote/ unquote, which I look at as possibly reaction to what the Trump administration is doing with Tik-Tok. There's also, of course, the political theatre that we're seeing now over Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her replacement and the likelihood that that's going to prevent another stimulus package from being passed through Congress and was already having a hard time.

But it's interesting, you mentioned COVID, I'm wondering how much do you think the market is paying attention to the fact that the cases are starting to tick up again, in many parts of the country? Or is it again, there's no one -- I know, there's no one thing. And we all want a story. But what's -- I guess I should really put it another way, what's the thing that you're most focused on right now, in terms of how you're looking at the tape?

JN: We're looking at some key technical levels that we're getting near in the S&P 500, and in a number of tech stocks, Aaron and Steven. So that for me is what we're trying to focus on. And the fact that months ago, we said, we're probably settling into a range here of 25 to 35 in the VIX, and that's been a very accurate. It's not like we were prescient necessarily, but we've certainly been mired in that range, which is a good thing.

And it's a good thing, because as you get to the higher end of that range, I become a more aggressive buyer of stocks. So the fact that we traded over 31 in the VIX today, gave me more confidence to buy stocks, believe it or not, which might be counter-intuitive, but I buy -- it's not just Warren Buffett, but I buy when there's blood in the streets. And when the VIX gets low, like it was in the low -- mid to low 20s, just 10 days ago, I am much more likely to be a seller of stocks and a buyer of options, because options are cheaper on a relative basis than they were.

And I like trying to figure out is it a good time to be in stocks, and I think it is a good time to be in stocks and writing options, selling them when volatility is high. And when volatility is low, I like to do the opposite. But to your point, as far as headlines, yeah, if it bleeds, it leads. Europe is breaking out again. The UK is looking at shutdowns, not lockdowns, but shutdowns of certain things. At least this is according to Sadiq Khan and the Mayor of London and Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister.

But I think if we don't see the corresponding deaths pick up and so far, when you compare the two graphs, March, when cases were breaking out, and deaths were increasing rapidly. And today, the deaths even in Spain, even in France, in the UK, are not picking up not in a dramatic fashion. And yet, they're already seeing higher case infection loads than they were seeing at the peak. So does that mean we are burning through it? And that we're getting to herd immunity or that people actually do have antibodies? Again I'm not the scientist, I don't know.

But I just tried to follow it. And certainly, if it bleeds it leads. And as we like to say guys, if it doesn't bleed, we'll stab it to get it onto the front page. And it's not just William Randolph Hearst, that’s sort of my model for that. But I think that COVID will be the dominating thing. But stimulus, my God, I can't believe that we locked down this country, and then decided, let's not give these guys money when they so desperately needed. Now, the three of us hopefully are not desperate enough to need it. But we know a lot of people that are and that have no opportunity to go back to work yet.

AT: Right.

JN: And those are the people that need it. And Pelosi as well as Mitch McConnell should be embarrassed that they're playing politics with this.

Stephen Alpher: To this point, we thankfully avoided talking about the other big geopolitical concern, which is the upcoming Presidential election. And this is the time of the year when you start seeing a lot of folks talking about how the stock market might perform under Republic administration, or Democratic administration, or how certain sectors might perform or what's going to happen if this guy gets elected, or that guy gets elected.

And I always find it difficult to get through that stuff. I don't -- I've never bought any of it. I never bought the fact that the market was going to tank when we hired a guy from Arkansas to be the president, I never bought the fact that the market was going to tank when we brought in the kind of the Governor of Texas to be President. I'd never buy any of that stuff. But you as an options trader, do you look at it more instead of betting kind of directionally on what the market might do, do you use kind of an option strategy with an upcoming election?

JN: I do for the most part, Stephen, and based on I'm not trying to sound cocky here, but I've been in this business since 81. So, this is my 39th year. And obviously, I've traded through Republican and Democratic administrations. I'm happy to say that I've made money in both. I can't even say that I've made more in one versus the other. I think it's pretty similar. So I always tell people to sort of check their politics at the door as far as if you want to make money. Trade what you got, dance with the one that rung you they'd say in the south, or I'd say the markets always right, TMAR, the markets always right.

And so, just run along with it, why do you want to fight it? All the people that were telling me when the market looked like it wanted to just keep going south, and all of a sudden made that V shape turn at the end of March, beginning of April, people kept pinging me or kept calling into CNBC or into our podcasts and things and would say, but how can this be? Why is the market going up?

The Feds got rates here, but the Feds wrong, and I'm like, don't fight the Fed. If they're making rates really cheap, don't fight the Fed. If politics were everything that drove me, I would be insane by now, because of how crazy politics are. But I think that either administration is going to have to raise taxes at some point, to pay for all of this so far, $6 trillion in spending, that's likely to be more like $9 trillion or $10 trillion, not too far after the election, no matter who gets in.

I don't know how quickly they'll have to do that. They might have a year's grace period before they have to do that. And hopefully, they can get the GDP rolling enough that they can get beyond that, Stephen and Aaron. But nonetheless, all these states that are seeing flight, New York, California have seen massive amounts of their wealthy, the people that are most likely to pay those highest taxes leaving for Florida, for Nashville, for Texas, New Hampshire, pick a no tax or low tax state.

They're leaving those big tax states, because they see it coming at the local level too. So I think that's something that we're all going to have to contend with. But I think volatility is likely to be heading lower, more quickly once the election is over. And that's contrary to what a lot of my peers think. Because they think, oh my, it might take forever to count these votes. I agree. But I think in the States, those big populous blue states, for instance, California, New York, New Jersey and so forth, I think it's very unlikely the President would be winning in there anyway. So I think, it doesn't really change the electoral picture. And I think in some of the Senate races, it'll make more of a difference mail and voting, will make more of a difference.

But I'm looking for fall to come down dramatically after the 3rd and 4th of November, no matter how high it gets, and not stay at a very high level, which like I say, many of my friends would say, Oh, I'm looking for it to stay really, really elevated into January because it's going to take forever to count these votes. I think the presidential election will be decided much sooner than Senate races.

But the Senate races obviously, given what's happened with Ginsburg untimely or timely passing, because God bless her. She was a fighter, and that lady stuck around an awfully long time. This is going to be I'm a fan. I think she was a hero. And I think that the fact that there's going to be a lot of rancor over replacing her is why those Senate races are so important.

AT: Yes, absolutely. So, so many questions to follow up, so first of all, just in terms of the trade, you mentioned, you've been looking for the VIX to stay in this range of 25 to 35. And we're at the higher end of it now, but still within that range.

JN: Just barely. We're almost exactly in the middle of it.

AT: Right over there.

JN: I think yeah, right around 30 right now.

AT: Right. So how are you positioned if you expect it to come down quickly? Or is it too soon to be putting on those trades?

JN: One of the ways you could do it is to put on a calendar spread, Aaron, and I know you and Steve are familiar with those. But in other words, you'd want to be shorting volatility in the nearer term. So like those November futures and the options that are on November VIX contracts, and buying them out in December, or January.

And therefore, you get to benefit from that perhaps ebbing away of all that pumped up near term volatility, even though November doesn't seem like near term, it's only 50 days or less away. So you're going to start seeing the rapid decrease in or the time decay of that volatility will start impacting those options before it does the further out options.

And I think if you set yourself up with some either diagonal spreads, where you're out in December, January against short November, I think you're going to be a happy camper.

SA: I think, as you were explaining that trade, it occurred to me I want to ask you about the recent reports about all the options trading activity that's been going on in the Robin Hood's of the world and other presumably newer people to the markets who are trading options. A, are you seeing evidence of that and do you think it's having a meaningful impact on the market here?

JN: I can't say it's not impactful I have to believe it would be. I mean, I'm a guy that was in the brokerage business until 2016. We sold it to ETrade. But the amount of new accounts that Robin Hood opened guys, 8 million new accounts, no broker's ever done that in a two quarter period. But that's what they've done.

So those two geniuses that started Robin Hood, my hats off to them, those are really smart guys and gals that are working there. And they gamify it, they use it mainly as an app, it's not a great platform. And I will be critical of that for Robin Hood. But most of the people using it aren't looking for a platform, they're looking for a way to put a trade in fast.

They not only gamified it, but they basically also throw on little bits of stock to get them started, when they fund their accounts and so forth. I think there are so many smart things. But anyway, those 8 million accounts bring them up to 12 million people on that platform, which I -- when you look at Schwab or ETrade or even interactive brokers, where you get a lot of pros or TD Ameritrade, those numbers are staggering.

And so I do think that they end up making an impact when they trade. And then that's exacerbated by something like the SoftBank trade, which may have been as it's been described that Gamma Gambit where he's trying to force prices higher by buying out of the money calls and for and as it runs in his direction, throwing gasoline on the fire buying more.

I've seen that happen before guys. It's happened in futures in particular, and various whale trades like the London Whale and so forth that we've seen, do similar sorts of trades like that, but it rarely is successful for very long. So anyway, long winded answer, but I think you're seeing a lot of on top of the Robin Hood.

And quite frankly, even the Davey Day Trader, the Davey Day Trade phenomenon is amazing. And the fact that he moved, he wasn't at Robin Hood, he was trading on the old each mild platform that we sold the ETrade. And then I guess he got mad at them and he went to another spot. But he didn't go over to Robin Hood, but he's swinging a much bigger stick than the average trader is at Robin Hood.

And to the extent that they follow him again, it's like throwing gasoline on the fire. So I do think that those two factors make up a lot of the exaggerated moves that we've been seeing.

SA: Jon, I wanted to see if we could pivot to precious metals and with the S&P 500 off about 3% today, gold's down about 3.5% below $1900 now, silver's down more than 10% to $24.38 per ounce. We had a guest on a few weeks ago, who has a theory that gold is no longer a safe haven asset. Thanks to the rise of ETFs. It's become quote financialized and is basically just another risk asset.

And certainly, Gold's performance during the market meltdown in February and early March would agree with that gold hammer right alongside stocks. And as stocks have rebounded since March, gold has rebounded as well. And now when stocks down again today, a little bit of a pet panic action, gold is once again selling off, do you agree that gold is maybe no longer a safe haven asset? And how might you play that?

JN: I'm not one of the guys that agrees with that. I am a guy that thinks that Bitcoin and gold, I'm going to throw Bitcoin in there, because it's the biggest of the kryptos, it's the one everybody talks about, seemingly. Yeah, I know, they talk about eth too, but and there's dozens and dozens of others.

The top 50 coins, most of them are real. As far as gold and silver, the metals trade that you said, I think those I mean, I've got gold up about 30% year-to-date right now. It's come down a little from the all time high that it just hit. Meanwhile, Bitcoin is up 50% year-to-date. Those are both, I think outside of the Japanese yen or the Swiss franc, still safe haven trades.

So I would anticipate I mean, when you look at how they just rocketed from those March lows when gold and the market were both almost lockstep down at that point, the market has eked out this gain that it's threatening to take away. But I show the S&P 500 I think year-to-date still about a 4% gain. Meanwhile, the gold contract 30% like I said, Bitcoin 50%.

So I would continue to, and I do have exposure to silver, gold, Bitcoin, Holme Rose, which is another old coin, ethereum eth. I have probably 7% or 8% of my net worth in alt currencies, and another 5% in precious metals. And I wish I had more in precious metals right now. And maybe I'll get a chance here, like you say on a sell off today, maybe they take it down to a level that I can put more on.

AT: So now that 12% of your net worth that you just said is in cryptocurrencies or gold or precious metals, is that I would imagine that’s -- is that unusually high for you? Or is that sort of normal?

JN: Yes.

AT: Okay. Okay. And is that -- and as you mentioned before, we spend a lot of time in this podcast, in past weeks talking about it. We haven't talked that much about the Fed, but you mentioned it earlier, what the Fed is doing and the idea of don't fighting the Fed, is that your way to hedge yourself against the possibility that maybe we are going to see some serious damage to the dollar or even the loss of its reserve status?

JN: I don't think we see a loss of reserve status. It’s a great question, Aaron. I don't think we see that. But I do think that the five month sell off in the dollar, it hasn't been dramatic yet. But when you look at it over the past four to five months, it's been sliding after being so strong.

And I just thought it was prudent from the election standpoint, COVID, the vaccine testing, all of that contributing to why I wanted to be in deeper in precious metals, and alternative currencies. You guys both know that one of the reasons Satoshi Nakamoto, whoever that was, created the white paper for Bitcoin was because of his or their distrust, or, and dislike of central banks being able to just with paper and ink print money.

And they wanted something that there would be a limited supply of, and that could only go down by mutually assured destruction, as far as by offering more. It could always just go down, we've seen it go down. Today, it's down probably 5% is my guess on Bitcoin today, 4% or 5%. But and ethereum like 8%, I think.

But I think the idea that 50% plus one of the holders of Bitcoin would have to agree to go over the amount that Satoshi set forward in the white paper is a mutually assured destruction, who's going to do that, who's going to flood the market with more Bitcoin, if and when you get to that top of 21 million coins or whatever? Who's going to do it, if it means cutting the value of your stake in half, or by a third, or whatever number of new coins you'd like to bring on?

But that's what happens with currencies every day. And so, no greater example of that than today with what's going on around the world and the likelihood that we see negative interest rates, negative real yield for currencies and for deposits worldwide, for who knows, two, three, four more years. So I think that draws more people. And that's my bet. It draws more people into all currencies.

SA: Right. And before I forget to ask and you mentioned earlier that you were looking at some key technical levels. You mentioned the range in the VIX of 25 to 35. Are there other technical levels that you're watching here, and I'm just observing that the S&P is getting a close intraday at least right now is sitting right about exactly what would be a 10% correction, but that means anything or not to you I don't know. But if not that what other levels are there that you're looking at?

JN: No, you're exactly right. About that 10% level is where we would anticipate that you would see money coming back in, unless something else has changed dramatically. And I don't know that it has. So I'd say we're right around an area of support with this whatever 2.3% sell off that we've seen so far today, carries us down to a level that I think we could maybe see that.

I mean, we were 3.58 or so beginning of September, and now we're 3.23, I'm using SPY terms. But we're 3.23 right now in SPY on the 21st of September. So that's a fair amount of damage pretty quick. These four weeks, 3.5 weeks of selling have carried us to here. And it's been pretty widespread. I wouldn't think that we get all the way down to 300. I think we're closer here at 3.22 to the levels that we were at, in gosh, what was that July, when we plumb down to about 3.20 or so.

AT: Right, that's right. And just for the record, it's 3222.76 would be a 10% decline in the S&P 500 so for the SPY 3.22 or 3.23 if you're mounting and we are just above that as we're talking here right now. And for those looking for, I guess it's a silver lining, I am noticing that the NASDAQ and the NDX are relatively less weak today, which would I think speak to your point that maybe we're closer to the end of this correction or corrective action then the beginning because they've been the leaders up and the leaders down.

So, again, if you're looking for silver lining, or a reason to think that Jon might be right that that 10% level might be a reason for people to come back in I would point to that.

JN: One of the things Aaron and Steven that I'd throw out there too, which I didn't take enough of advantage of, so it's not me patting myself on the back, even though I love to do that is that you had Tesla and Apple both splitting, going through their splits and through those big pops post split for both stocks right around the time of that market top.

And they always say that, don't ring a bell at the bottom or the tops of markets. And I'm not saying that was one One, but it was certainly in hindsight, something that people will look back at and say, Oh, my gosh, look at look at when Apple was 1.38, look when Tesla was and they announced that $5 billion off weirdo offering.

AT: Right. And I know your CBC colleague, Jim Cramer's talked a lot about the heaviness in the market at the time you're having a lot of more IPO activity. Snow last week was obviously a huge success. But, that was a big deal and Palantir is looking to come public and Financial is going to come public. On some level, it does come down to supply and demand, right, and there's just more supply of stock coming on the market right now?

JN: Right, very much so. And some of those like the Snowflake IPO were handled the old fashioned way, meaning they didn't give any to Aaron or Jon or Stephen. Any of those IPOs, when they really have those tight ones that just went to select few and it was I don't know if I want to say manipulated, but it was certainly price to go higher after that IPO.

They knew they had a lot more demand. And they could have asked for much higher prices, but instead chose to reward their best customers.

AT: They sure did. Yeah, yeah so right, so Snowflake left a lot of money on the table as a company but, good for the institutions and the investment bankers I suppose.

JN: If I could, Aaron, I'd throw one more thing out to you guys. And that is that a lot of people that do hate the Davey Day Traders, the DDTG Group. A lot of those folks always say, well, it's not going to end well. And I take exception with that not again, because I'm trying to defend those people who are trading their stimulus money or anything else, but I'm saying, what do you mean end?

Why does anything end? To my knowledge, unless they know that the world's ending, it doesn't end? It just keeps going. And we see ups and downs in markets, because that's what markets do. So to say, Well, this is not going to end well, would presuppose that there's an actual stoppage of something that like, all of a sudden, these guys would be banned. The Fed won't let people with less than a million dollars invest in the markets or something. Because otherwise, it's just very condescending to say to the people that didn't have sports to bet on for a very long time, weren't able to go into work.

We're sick of playing Fortnight and various other video games and decided to come into the market. Why they want to denigrate them and say this isn't going to end well. You guys think you only make money or not? I think it's a little too thumping their chests for old Wallstreet.

AT: It's paternalistic I think.

SA: I agree. Yeah, I just wanted to quickly circle back before we finish to something you said regarding the election that I found interesting. And that's that whoever gets elected is going to have to hike taxes. Again, the three of us have been along -- been around a long time. And we've heard for 30 years that kind of the exploding deficits are going to lead to sharp rises in interest rates or the abandonment of the dollar.

And we haven't seen it. And in 30 years on a 10 year yield is 0.6%. The dollar has its ups and downs, but it's still kind of the go to currency. And I would note that the dollar is rocketing higher today with stocks selling off, do you really think do deficit start to matter at some point, they haven't so far?

JN: At some point, but no, I don't think it'll be the deficits necessarily, Steven, next year. But I do think that the Fed is going to pretty much demand that Congress does its share. They've said that for a very long time. As, Nancy Pelosi holds the purse right now, she is the Speaker of the House. And that's where the purse resides.

So sooner or later, state and local governments that shut these economies down, in my mind, ludicrously shut them down way too tight for way too long. They -- you can't live off of Uber Eats and Grubhub and Postmates deliveries and taxes on that. When you're shutting down I mean, you can fire cannons through Chicago or New York and not hit anything.

So when you shut things down that hard, when you don't have flights, Chicago makes $3 million to $4 million -- billion rather dollars every year out of O'Hare, that's net that they make out of the flights that take off and land at O'Hare and the gasoline that’s sold and all the things that are purchased at O'Hare Airport and the taxes on the Ubers as well as taxis that come in and out of there.

You're not getting that right now. I mean, they're -- they have to replace an awful lot of revenue. And, obviously getting us back to work is one of the ways they do that. But I'm of the mind that this will really change a lot of the heavy tax states. It'll switch the demographic dramatically in the wrong direction. I think a lot of the high income earners will have to leave those states, because they just won't be able to put up with the higher real estate taxes.

Who knows, they might even throw a VAT on here eventually but income taxes and all the rest. I mean, they're going to be struggling. And I think that's no matter who’s the president.

AT: Since you see higher taxes is more of a state and local move rather than the federal government hiking?

JN: In the short term yes, I think the Fed has time. Local governments do not, as you already know, New York is broke. And I don't know how you get out of being broke unless either A, the federal government just prints more money and throws it at the states that are so far underwater.

But again, that's the local issue, the national issue, they'll be able to point to things like GDP turning around. Right now, they think it's going to be somewhere between 25% and 30% in this quarter, and they'll want to let it run, rather than crimping it as it's starting to come back. So I think, you're likely to see state and local increase dramatically, and the federal will reluctantly be putting on more taxes. Again, no matter who's president, but probably a year after the election, rather than immediately.

AT: Mr. Jon, I really appreciate your time this morning. Obviously, you're busy guy. And it's a very busy day in the markets. Before we wrap, you mentioned earlier, this is your 39th year in the market. So you've seen not your first rodeo, or even your second probably, we spent a lot of time this podcast talking about you know, is this 1997 all over again or earlier, when things are getting really bad is this 2008 all over again?

And then this is a human thing, we need something to compare things to be like, does this market, does this environment remind you of any of those recent times, which of course, I'll note were bubble type markets that did quote, end badly, even though the market kept going on after that?

JN: I think that the comparisons in particular to 2000, like you said ’97 leading into 2000. People will point to that with the internet and you and I, the three of us would say, when you look at it though, a lot of the companies we're talking about have real earnings.

Now some don't, some don't and can't justify it like Zoom can't really justify that valuation. Obviously, neither can Tesla. But Tesla is on its own little island. Zoom isn't. And Zoom is being attacked by Google, by Microsoft Teams. And one thing that was really clear to me guys, last week, I was doing some alt data, alternative data. And we were diving into Apptopia's work. That's a firm that looks at app usage, app downloads, and so forth.

And they were saying that one thing in particular, Slack was just getting clocked by Microsoft. And they were showing how based on the app downloads, app abandonment, when they don't go back on the apps and things like that. So there are situations like that, where somebody smart like the folks at Slack, come up with something.

And then Microsoft just says, yeah, that's a great idea here, we'll bundle it in with ours. So if you're part of Microsoft 360, you just get it, doesn't cost you anything. And all sudden Slack’s like, holy crap, and they're crushed. So there will be a lot of that. But a lot of things, I think that are different right now are, one, the work remote, we didn't have something as dramatic as that.

The internet was around for a while, people were betting on crappy companies being like the globe.com or any number of others we could come up with that had stupid valuations because, oh, the internet's changing everything. But they didn't have all of a sudden, a couple hundred million of us staying home and using bandwidth, using all these different ways of communicating and working remotely.

So I think the fact that there's real demand that will not go away with the passing of from 2000 to 2001, that won't just go away that YTK or anything else, I think is something that's very real for these companies. But it's a dramatic change from where we were prior to the pandemic, to now after the pandemic.

And I think more and more, you're going to see either that same thing that Microsoft did to Slack happening across all of these different verticals whether it is Zoom, or whether it's anything else that has just jumped dramatically. Snowflake would be another, of course, that all Microsoft or any of these other guys CRM, Salesforce would have to do is bundle it into theirs and say, Yeah, well you already got our stuff, now you got this too. You kind of like what Snowflake does, well, guess what? Now we do it too. And it's bundled in the package.

And you see these other guys just dropping like stones because of it.

AT: Right, so since you mentioned these names were Zoom, Snowflake, and some would say a negative connotation. Do you have any position?

JN: Right now, let's see, the only one of and I didn't even mention it, but I will now that I have a negative on as Nicola. I don't have any position anymore in Snow, or in Slack or Zoom. I've taken all those off, but I do have Nicola put still, and that's been fully disclosed on the CNBC as well as my own personal disclosures.

AT: All right. Well, thanks very much, Jon. Our guest has been Jon Najarian, co-Founder of Market Rebellion. Check out their virtual summit, October 9th and 10th. You can find out more on marketrebellion.com. Jon it’s been great having you here today.

JN: Thank you very much. Look forward to having you guys on mine. Have a great one guys.

AT: All right, Jon.

SA: Thank you Jon.