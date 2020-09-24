Overall, I believe the company has an excellent underlying business. However, its valuation is too optimistic. Thus, I recommend adding GAN to a watchlist, but not your portfolio.

GAN Limited (GAN) offers investors exposure to the online betting industry through the software as a service (SaaS) angle. This has worked out for the company as it continues to enjoy several secular tailwinds. For instance, it's riding the growing SaaS market, as well as the online betting ban repeal in late 2018. Additionally, GAN has been a fantastic investment since its IPO due to its favorable timing. However, as investors, we must also mind the asset's price. And unfortunately, GAN's valuation seems substantially ahead of its underlying fundamentals. Thus, I reckon the stock is a great company, but not necessarily a sound investment at these levels.

Overview

As the COVID-19 pandemic started, the economic shutdown forced people to stay at home. This also caused significant sports games to stop or be postponed. Thus, the sports betting market was severely crippled. After all, there was a shortage of games for gamblers to play.

Despite this gloomy environment, GAN managed to continue growing its revenues through Q1 and Q2 of 2020. In my view, this type of resiliency is typically the sign of a company with an above-average value proposition. I gather this is primarily due to GAN not being a direct gambling play in the gaming sector. Instead, the beauty of GAN's business model is that it's a B2B company that primarily sells software as a service. This type of business model is typically desirable because it tends to produce high margins after it scales up. This is because marginal costs decline for additional customers after an inflection point.

Red flags

If we look at GAN's income statement, it's evident that it can maintain relatively high margins. For instance, GAN's gross margins are quite outstanding. GAN's real money Internet gaming ("RMiG") gross margins are 81% for 1H 2020. Also, GAN's simulated gaming segment has 59% gross margins for 1H 2020. However, that's only the positive side of the story. You see, for some reason, GAN's administrative expenses seem to be fixed virtually as a percentage of revenues. Such costs have ballooned in 2020 and completely wiped out potential earnings from GAN's otherwise stellar results.

This is incongruent with a successful SaaS story because one would expect that economies of scale would kick in by now. Yet, since 2011, GAN's operating margins have been consistently low (and often negative). Moreover, it's safe to say that the company has been mostly structurally unprofitable over the last decade, mainly due to its operating expenses (primarily administrative costs, according to their latest report). This should raise red flags for investors because GAN seems to be pricing in revenue growth and margin expansion. And without margin expansion, higher revenues would only mean steeper losses.

Still, most of GAN's administrative expenses for 2020 can be attributed to two presumably one-time items. Concretely, GAN reported $6.73 and $2.59 million in stock-based compensation and IPO-related costs, respectively. These two items amounted to $9.32 million in total, and singlehandedly caused GAN's net income to swing towards a loss for 1H 2020.

In a way, one could argue that the real beneficiaries of GAN's IPO were the executive team and the investment bankers in charge of the deal. After all, this IPO conveniently provided the much-needed liquidity for the executives' stock-based compensation, which was triggered by GAN's 2017 executive compensation plan. In my opinion, posting GAAP losses while paying hefty compensation plans to executives is a huge red flag for investors.

Stellar stock performance

Nevertheless, it's undeniable that investors who bought at the IPO have also done relatively well. For context, GAN initially traded at roughly $13 a share back in May 2020 and now trades at approximately $16. Thus, investors who bought and held are still up an excellent 23%. But even more impressive is GAN's all-time high, which is a whopping $28.95. In other words, the stock reached an incredible 122% gain in a matter of months.

Naturally, such insane price fluctuations are probably due to a confluence of unique events. First, the market rallied considerably from its March lows after the Fed injected an unprecedented amount of money into the markets. This caused shorts to panic cover across the equity markets, and investors turned bullish as everyone tried to front-run the incoming liquidity wave. During this unusual dynamic, numerous stocks recovered, and some even made new all-time highs. All of this benefited GAN's share price. But even more surprisingly, GAN also became tangentially part of the "Dave Portnoy euphoria," which further exacerbated its price increase.

Valuation disconnect

Yet, ultimately, fundamentals matter. To paraphrase Warren Buffett: "intrinsic value and fair value might differ for a while, but they eventually meet." And one thing is for sure, GAN's stock price is undoubtedly far ahead of its fundamentals. Still, I reckon the company has a well-run business, and its core products are excellent. Thus, GAN's growth will likely continue for years to come. However, by July 2020, GAN was pricing into its stock decades of future growth. Even now, after a substantial 50%+ pullback from its all-time highs, the stock remains relatively pricey under optimistic assumptions.

As you can see, my valuation model suggests that the stock has an 18.5% potential downside at these levels. Note that these results are under incredibly optimistic assumptions. For example, I'm assuming that GAN will maintain its previous growth rate over the next five years. However, typically growth tends to slow down over time as new competitors emerge or the market becomes saturated. Also, unforeseen events can disrupt GAN's growth story, and I'm confident that over the next five years, there will be several unexpected happenings for GAN.

True growth potential

Nevertheless, I do think that GAN has multiple growth opportunities for now. The company is still relatively small, with yearly revenues of less than $40 million. Yet, GAN's target market is a multibillion-dollar industry, so GAN's TAM remains mostly untapped. You see, GAN mainly operates in the US (85% of revenues) and receives some business from Italy (15% of revenues). And within the US, GAN's operations are focused on New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Thus, the company has 1) ample international growth opportunities, and 2) many more states for future expansion.

This is important because both states have relatively low hold percentages, representing how much revenue sportsbooks keep from the amount wagered. Intuitively, higher hold percentages should translate into favorable secular tailwinds for GAN. Fortunately for investors, since February 2020, these figures have trended higher.

Furthermore, if we look at the US' nationwide hold statistics, it's clear that GAN's markets still have much room for improvement. For context, Washington DC's hold percentages are roughly 15%, approximately twice as much as GAN's target markets. Therefore, GAN could also expand into these other states, which would be much more favorable to its business. And luckily for investors, I believe GAN has ample cash reserves to pull off such expansion ambitions. So, I'd say that GAN undoubtedly has all the ingredients for a sustained growth story.

Conclusion

Overall, I consider GAN an excellent company. Its value proposition seems to resonate well with its clients, and more importantly, the company has a considerable growth opportunity. There are some red flags regarding its long-term profitability, mainly related to sky-high administrative expenses. But, as a whole, the company shows much promise, and the recent enormous administrative costs could indeed be just mostly one-time items.

Nevertheless, from a valuation perspective, the stock is unquestionably expensive. In my opinion, not even the most optimistic assumptions are enough to justify its current valuation. Therefore, I deem GAN's investment proposition is not good enough at these levels. I'd argue that even if GAN's stock drops down to $13 again, its valuation would still be pricing many years of growth without any hiccups. Ultimately, I believe that GAN could be a viable investment of around $10 per share. Until then, I think the stock should only be on your watchlist, not your portfolio.

