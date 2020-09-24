Lennar is the largest homebuilder in the country by revenue and is concentrated in the most attractive geographic regions.

Lennar (LEN) is the largest homebuilder in the United States by revenue. Homebuilders are benefitting from a trifecta of macro-tailwinds. A dearth of construction following the global financial crisis (GFC) has led to a supply deficit. The large millennial generation moving into family formation age is increasing demand. Finally, historically low interest rates are keeping housing relatively affordable. This trifecta of tailwinds and Lennar’s smart strategy has the company poised for steady and significant growth.

When looking at homebuilders, macro is a good place to start. If homes are overbuilt and the demand isn’t there, it’s tough for homebuilders to do well no matter how well they execute. Fortunately for Lennar, the macro is there.

Prior to 2008, home prices were on the rise and new home starts were booming. This combination of high prices and oversupply led to the well-known housing bust, and new-home starts crashed right along with prices. Even though more than a decade has passed, housing starts have still not recovered to meet what Lennar estimates as replacement demand as shown in a chart from the company’s Q2 2020 Strategic Overview.

Lennar Q2 2020 Strategic Overview

In the same presentation, Lennar points out that demographics are creating a surge in household formations. There had been some thought that millennials might not favor the suburbs the same way older generations have, but COVID is putting that to the test.

Lennar Q2 2020 Strategic Overview

At the same time, mortgage rates remain near all-time lows, keeping homes affordable for many. On top of all that, the COVID crisis is creating at least a near-term increase in housing demand. At least one analyst at Evercore ISI believes we are in a “golden age” for housing.

Lennar’s Smart Moves

Lennar is making a number of smart strategic moves which put the company in a position to take advantage of the favorable macro tailwinds. The most notable may be the 2018 acquisition of Cal-Atlantic. The acquisition of Cal-Atlantic has made Lennar the largest US homebuilder in an industry where scale matters.

The combination made Lennar a leading homebuilder in many of the major markets in which it operates. It also offers options for buyers at various levels of the market.

Lennar has also been making moves to decrease risk to the business. The company has lowered debt and the amount of land they own outright. At the time of the Cal-Atlantic acquisition, the combined company owned 79% of land outright versus 21% controlled. They are decreasing the amount of land they own outright and increasing the amount controlled. As of the most recently reported earnings, Lennar now controls 35% of land, leaving 65% owned. They continue to target an even ratio of 50% owned and 50% controlled.

At the same time, homebuilding debt to total capital has dropped from 46% at the time of the Cal-Atlantic acquisition to 29.5% at the end of Lennar’s Q3 2020. The company is now deleveraged from the acquisition and this lowered debt metric in combination with the decrease in owned land has de-risked the company.

Additionally, Lennar is smartly planning for sustained and steady growth. The company is planning for 4-7% sales growth, but new orders were up 16% year-over-year as of end of Q3 2020. Sales growth should continue and they are projecting an 10% community count increase in 2021 on a yearly basis.

The immediate reaction to these reported Q3 2020 numbers was some market disappointment. Given the hot housing market created by the COVID crisis, the stock market apparently wanted higher sales growth. However, double-digit growth is very healthy for the company and sustaining the growth is more important than pushing sales in any particular quarter. The 10% community count should make enough supply available for continued double-digit sales growth in 2021.

Finally, with the balance sheet in improved shape and earnings rolling in, I expect Lennar to start buying back shares sometime in the near future.

Bullish, but Cautious

The macroeconomic background is supportive, and Lennar is making the strategic right moves, but I am only moderately bullish. Why is that? A few reasons. First, the price of Lennar already reflects some of these factors. Lennar is trading near to all-time highs with a close of $76.28 on Wednesday, September 23rd. It is still not an expensive price, but less of a bargain that it has been.

Second, the industry is simply not as good as some others. Lennar is growing at a nice pace, but they are not a SaaS company. Their growth is limited by real world factors. If they want to sell more homes, they have to acquire land and permits. They need skilled workers to build the houses.

Plus, there are big factors that are simply out of Lennar’s control. Chief among them is interest rates. If interest rates doubled, that would swamp all of the other positive factors mentioned above. I don’t expect interest rates to double, or even rise, but at least to a great extent interest rates are unpredictable. Rates are a huge factor that are simply out of the company’s control.

Nevertheless, my baseline expectation is that the backdrop remains constructive for Lennar. Lennar has reported $5.04 in non-GAAP earnings through Q3 2020. The company withdrew 2020 guidance earlier this year, but I expect full year earnings to be in the low to mid $7 range and 2020 includes some slow-down in Q2 as the company figure out how to deal with COVID.

With some continued sales growth, I think EPS in 2021 should be $8+, perhaps in the $8.00-$8.50 range. If they start buying back shares, and I think they will, that along with the continued growth could help boost to the multiple a bit. A 12x multiple would put $100 within reach. That would be a healthy 31% return from here. I'd be a bit more excited about the stock around $70, but am cautiously bullish at the present price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LEN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.