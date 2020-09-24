This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

It's difficult to remember that MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) was not an immediate hit when it went public in October 2017 at a mere $24 per share. It wasn't even close to being at the level of market popularity it enjoys now - at the time, despite the company's proclamations that its non-relational databases were a guaranteed Oracle (ORCL) killer, investors questioned the open source elements of MongoDB's business as well as its massive losses.

Fast forward to today, and the narrative has turned completely bullish. MongoDB started taking off in mid-2018 (nearly a full year after its IPO) and its stock price chart has nearly been a vertical line since then. Year to date, MongoDB's 63% rise has eclipsed the flat performance of the S&P 500 and beaten most of the company's SaaS peers. Now sitting at a ~$13 billion market cap and among the largest mid-cap software companies in the market (it's worth just shy of Slack's (WORK) ~$15 billion market cap, despite the latter having nearly double the revenue scale), the question for investors is: can the MongoDB rally keep going?

As investors are aware, the market has recently soured on expensive tech stocks. A selloff in some of the biggest-winning names of the year has driven the majority of the September declines. MongoDB's declines, relative to some of its SaaS peers, meanwhile, have been rather modest - from peaks in the mid-$250s notched in September, MongoDB has barely shed 15%.

But with the stock's massive valuation, I think the correction has far deeper to run. At MongoDB's current share prices near $220, the stock trades at a market cap of $12.97 billion. After netting off the $974.9 million of cash and $743.7 million of debt on MongoDB's most recent balance sheet, the company's enterprise value is $12.93 billion.

For the following fiscal year FY22, meanwhile, Wall Street analysts have a consensus revenue target of $707.6 million (+29% y/y). Against this revenue view, MongoDB trades at a rich 18.3x EV/FY22 revenue multiple, putting the company in league with some of the most expensive stocks in the software sector. In my view, this multiple is at risk because:

MongoDB's growth is slowing down. A high-teens multiple may have been fairly valued (in bull market terms) when MongoDB was growing in excess of 50% y/y as it was last year, but this is no longer the case. Next quarter's guidance suggests growth will slip to the 20s.

A high-teens multiple may have been fairly valued (in bull market terms) when MongoDB was growing in excess of 50% y/y as it was last year, but this is no longer the case. Next quarter's guidance suggests growth will slip to the 20s. Cash burn and losses are still far from breakeven. MongoDB hasn't done a perfect job at managing growth and profitability, and when stacking up MongoDB's growth rate against its loss margins, it would fall short of the "Rule of 40" test.

Is MongoDB a fantastic technology leader addressing the massive database market? Certainly. We can't argue that MongoDB's superb growth rates (even if slowing) signal that the company is making good on its promise to take market share from legacy vendors like Oracle (ORCL). But at the moment, MongoDB's stock price has run far ahead of its fundamentals. Value-conscious investors should lock in gains and invest elsewhere until prices come down.

Q2 download

Let's now cover MongoDB's latest quarterly update in greater detail. The Q2 earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. MongoDB 2Q21 results Source: MongoDB Q2 earnings release

MongoDB's Q2 revenue grew 39% y/y to $138.3 million in the quarter. The good news is that these results came considerably ahead of Wall Street's $126.8 million revenue consensus for the quarter, which would have represented 28% y/y growth. The bad news is that MongoDB's growth decelerated rather sharply versus 46% y/y growth in Q1.

Worse yet - MongoDB doesn't expect this pace of deceleration to let up any time soon. The company offered up a rather sour guidance outlook for Q3 which calls for $137-$139 million in revenue. The $138 million midpoint of that range represents just 26% y/y growth versus $109.4 million of revenue in the third quarter of last year.

Figure 2. MongoDB Q3 guidance

Source: MongoDB Q2 earnings release

Even when we account for the fact that MongoDB is typically conservative when it comes to issuing guidance, the fact that MongoDB is slowing down is irrefutable.

Management did note, on the bright side, that the early headwinds that the company experienced in the first few stages of the coronavirus have abated. In addition to the fact that MongoDB changed its sales incentive compensation to reward account execs more on the number of new customers landed instead of the dollar size of their commitments (an approach that MongoDB says has yielded positive results), this allowed MongoDB to execute better than feared in Q2. Some additional helpful context around the demand environment from CFO Michael Gordon's prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

First, let's talk about new business. The negative impact of COVID-19 on new business in Q2 was less than we had expected. As Dev explained, our various go-to-market teams had executed well in the first fully remote quarter since the pandemic started. Second, in Q1, we noted that we observed a slowdown in the growth in spending from our existing Atlas customers, particularly in the self-serve channel. In mid Q2, as the economies around the world started the gradual process of reopening, we saw an improvement in the rate of growth of our existing Atlas customers. While the trend still remains below historic levels, the improvement we experienced in Q2 increases our confidence that the slower than historical growth is simply a macro phenomenon."

Unfortunately, MongoDB is still employing a "growth at all costs" mindset that isn't winning the company any points on the profitability front. MongoDB's pro forma operating margin in the quarter clocked in at -7% - which isn't bad, but when you combine it against a 39% y/y growth rate, MongoDB's "Rule of 40" score would fall at 32.

Some of MongoDB's peer software companies that have notched similar ~20x revenue valuation multiples, meanwhile, exceed the psychological threshold of 40. For example:

Atlassian (TEAM) grew at 29% y/y and hit a 19% pro forma operating margin in its most recent quarter (score of 48). Currently trading at ~19x outer-year revenue.

(TEAM) grew at 29% y/y and hit a 19% pro forma operating margin in its most recent quarter (score of 48). Currently trading at ~19x outer-year revenue. Docusign (DOCU) grew at 45% y/y and hit a 10% pro forma operating margin in its most recent quarter (score of 55). Currently trading at ~21x outer-year revenue.

(DOCU) grew at 45% y/y and hit a 10% pro forma operating margin in its most recent quarter (score of 55). Currently trading at ~21x outer-year revenue. Okta (OKTA) grew at 42% y/y and hit a 3% pro forma operating margin in its most recent quarter (score of 45). Currently trading at ~25x outer-year revenue.

These stocks - all trading in the same valuation neighborhood as MongoDB, or at only slight premiums - are executing better than MongoDB when considering growth/profitability balance. The concern here is that MongoDB's growth rates will, over the next few quarters, decelerate faster than operating margins improve (for example, if Atlassian's growth does slow to ~30% next quarter, then the company will have to improve pro forma operating margins to above breakeven just to keep its current Rule of 40 score of 32, and even better than that to hit 40).

MongoDB also continues to be a consistent cash burner. Year to date, MongoDB has burned through -$23.5 million in free cash flow, more than 2x last year's cash burn.

Figure 3. MongoDB FCF trends

Source: MongoDB Q2 earnings release

And while MongoDB's cash balances of slightly under $1 billion give the company plenty of liquidity, the fact that it has an almost equal debt mound puts MongoDB's ~$40 million net cash position actually lower than most other software companies. The growth in FCF losses makes for additionally poor optics.

Key takeaways

To me, MongoDB is priced for perfection, even though the business is experiencing considerable deceleration and executing below several similarly-valued peers when considering growth plus margin. I would let the current correction run its course before considering a long position.