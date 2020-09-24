Investment Conclusion

Given that the world is experiencing a pandemic, Nike’s (NKE) F1Q2021 financial results were reasonable. We were impressed by the swiftness with which the company adapted its business to digital channels and potentially offset substantial losses in revenues it likely would have suffered, if the strategy had not been implemented. Conversely, we were hardly impressed by the growth in earnings per share, as the increase was driven by lower selling and administrative expenses, and not by revenue expansion or improvements in operations.

In addition, we were not particularly enamored by the increase in digital sales from the perspective of sales growth, as these transactions would have materialized in stores if the pandemic had not surfaced, and considering that revenues did not expand but instead declined by 1% over the period, the digital sales were likely not incremental in nature. Importantly, it is noteworthy that although North American revenues derived from digital channels experience a year-over-year growth of ~100%, overall, the region still recorded a 2% decline in revenues in the quarter, signifying that a considerable fraction of possible sales were lost despite the widespread availability of NKE’s digital channels.

The firm added two additional business segments over the quarter, maternity and yoga, which based on our analysis are likely to ultimately drive 50 bps of revenue growth. We’ve updated our valuation model to account for the supplementary businesses.

Overall, we consider the F1Q2021 financial results as insignificant to our long-term thesis on the stock. We continue to believe that over time, the competition as a group will unfavorably impact NKE’s secular revenue growth, and that the company’s guidance of higher single-digit long-term revenue growth is aggressive. We’ve adjusted our 5-year Discounted Cash Flow model to reflect minor changes in our view of NKE’s business, and based on the considerations are raising our 1-year Price Target to $49/share from the prior $43/share. Reiterate Sell Rating. (Please go through our initiation report “Nike: Secular Revenue Growth Guidance Aggressive – Sell On Valuation” for our long-term opinion on the stock).

F1Q2021 Results Summary. For the quarter, revenues were ~$10.6 billion (-1% compared to F1Q2020), ahead of consensus estimates of ~$9.15 billion, and earnings per share came in at $0.95 (+10% compared to F1Q2020), which beat analyst projections of $0.48. Gross margins were 44.8% which reflected a decline of 90 bps compared to the same quarter last year. In addition, on a year-over-year basis, net income increased 11% to $1.5 billion. Nike Direct sales accounted for $3.7 billion of total sales, which represented a growth of 12% over F1Q2020. Nike brand digital sales were up 82% over the same quarter last year. On a year-over-year basis, revenue growth for North America, Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Greater China, and Asia Pacific and Latin America was -2%, 5%, 6%, and -18%.

Direct To Consumer And Digital Initiatives Drove Revenues. NKE’s online sales powered by its direct to consumer and digital initiatives were strong enough to mitigate substantially weaker sales at the company’s brick and mortar stores. NKE’s direct to consumer initiative experienced significant growth across all geographies with sales of $3.7 billion, up 12% on a reported basis and up 13% on a constant currency basis. Digital sales in the quarter were $900 million higher than those experienced over the same quarter last year and reflected a year-over-year growth rate of 82% on a reported basis and 83% on a constant currency basis. Digital sales accounted for 30% of the revenue mix over the period. We believe this shift to online sales is permanent and will offset in-store sales for NKE. Importantly, we don’t expect potential digital sales to be incremental in nature.

Gross Margins Contracted Over The Quarter. Gross margins shrunk by 90 bps over the period, coming in at 44.8% versus 45.7% in F1Q2020. The margin contraction was driven by efforts to reduce inventory in the market place and higher supply chain costs. Given that the lighter gross margins were not driven by critical business issues, we’re not overly concerned over the development. Moreover, the gross margin shortfall was offset by lower selling and administrative expenses, leading to gains in earnings per share on a year-over-year basis.

NKE Launched Two New Business Segments In F1Q2021. The company debuted its maternity collection Nike (M) on September 17, in North America, Europe, and Africa, through its digital channels. The capsule collection comprises a sports bra, a pair of leggings, a pullover, and a tank top. In addition, NKE launched its yoga collection for all genders, featuring a performance fabric that took two years to develop. Based on management commentary on the F1Q2021 earnings call, the yoga collection for women is experiencing strong revenue growth.

Balance Sheet Remains Strong. At the end of F1Q2021, the company had a cash and cash equivalents balance of ~$9.5 billion and long-term debt of ~$9.4 billion on its balance sheet. NKE declared a dividend of $0.245/share for the quarter. Combining the cash and equivalents balance, short-term investments, and credit facility, the firm has $13.4 billion available to fund operations. Given these factors, we believe NKE is unlikely to renege on its debt-related commitments over the projected course of the pandemic. With a view to limit spending to better deal with Covid-19-related financial uncertainties, the company has temporarily suspended its share repurchase program.

FY2021 Guidance Appears Aggressive. Consistent with its long-term projections, NKE expects revenue growth of between high-single digits and low-double digits for FY2021 as compared with FY2020. The company anticipates gross margins and SG&A expenses to remain flat on a year-over-year, accounting for among others, 40 bps of foreign exchange headwinds, and between $200 million to $250 million in non-recurring execution costs related to restructuring efforts. In our assessment, given the Covid-19 scenario, the global economic downturn, and competitive dynamics, NKE’s revenue projections are excessive. Our valuation model assumes a normalized 5-year annual revenue growth of 7%.

Updating Model To Account For Quarterly Results. To adjust for our improved outlook on risk and a higher outstanding share count, we’re making changes to our Discounted Cash Flow model. To be specific, our discount rate goes to 7% from the prior 8% and the number of outstanding shares goes to ~1.6 billion from the previous ~1.4 billion. In addition, we have increased our normalized 5-year annual revenue growth to 7% from the prior 6.5% (to account for 50 bps of growth assigned to the maternity and yoga segments) and maintained our prior 5-year straight line: profit margin of 10.5%, capital expenditure of 3.1% of revenue/year, changes in working capital of 3.7% of revenue/year, and depreciation of 2% of revenue/year. Based on the adjustments, we arrive at our new 1-year Price Target of $49/share versus the prior $43/share.

Bottom Line

There are numerous dynamics which are unfavorable for NKE over the long term. Pandemic-related data shows that customers are turning sharply value-oriented and willing to switch laterally to alternate brands. Moreover, studies show that these trends are secular, and that customers are ever more likely to continue to experiment with various brands and demand value from companies.

NKE’s powerful brand recognition can only go so far in a market that is saturated with NKE-like products that are significantly more affordable than NKE’s. Improving financial performance from among others, Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) and Crocs Inc. (CROX) is representative of the shift in momentum towards smaller brands, in the highly commoditized and extremely fragmented athletic shoe market.

Overall, NKE is a company in our coverage universe of 11 companies, that we’re not confident will be trading at a significant premium over current levels in 5 years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.