As of early September 2020, FRAN has no net financial debt and is expecting a $10.7 million refund from the CARES Act.

Andrew Clarke and team have done a remarkable job of traversing rugged terrain since he stared on March 9th. Yet, the market gives him no credit for this.

On May 4, 2020, I wrote my first article on Francesca's Holdings Corporation (FRAN): Whether It's Time To Bet On Andrew Clarke. At the time of publication, shares of FRAN were trading at $2.44. Remarkably, and despite considerable progress traversing rugged terrain, shares of FRAN can be repurchased again under $3 per share. However, before we dig into FRAN's recent Q2 FY 2020 results, I want to point something out that is unique to FRAN shares. As an aside, back in April 2020, on two occasions, I wrote about GameStop (GME) and the prospect of a short squeeze, a short squeeze that is now playing out in spades. Yet, if like me, you too like to allocate some of the chips to compelling short squeeze bets, then I would argue that FRAN (under $3 per share) is more compelling than GameStop (at $10.50 per share) when we are considering potential short squeezes and risk/reward.

Let me explain.

Since May 4th, there have been three monster intra-day spikes in shares of Francesca's. For context, Francesca's only has 3.03 million shares outstanding and is heavily shorted (30% of FRAN's entire share count has been sold short as of August 31, 2020). As you can see in the charts below, there have been three uprisings or rebellions (powerful intra-day stock moves) that were successfully put down by the shorts.

These intra-day rallies were so dramatic that I want to take the time to point them out as they are remarkably measured in both volume and price movements.

Exhibit A: June 22nd Up 103% (intra-day high) and 10.7 million shares traded (3.53X FRAN's entire share count)!

Exhibit B: July 2nd Up 148% (intra-day high) and 42.7 million shares traded (14X FRAN's entire share count)!

Exhibit C: July 28th Up 97% (intra-day high) and 32.4 million shares traded (10.7X FRAN's entire share count)!

So since that original article, way back on May 4, 2020, there were three massive intra-day spikes in shares of Francesca's. And I would argue that the second and third movements measured an 8 or 9 on the Richter scale so to speak. After FRAN's Q2 2020 results, I am scratching my head wondering who in their right mind would be short any FRAN? Perhaps there is some crazy algorithm that has been mis-programed by some Stanford PhD as any smart and sophisticated fundamental short seller would be fired by their risk manager for being caught short 1 share of FRAN under $3 per share and yet there were 904K shares of FRAN sold short as of August 31st.

Let's Talk Fundamentals

Andrew Clarke is a very talented executive that has done a remarkable job of navigating pretty serious ocean swells. As I learned a long time ago that any executive can sail a ship when the skies are blue. The real test of what happens is when the seas get stormy.

Keep in mind that Andrew started in the role on March 9, 2020.

Andrew Clarke starts on March 9, 2020. The S&P 500 hits an intra-day low of 2,192 on March 23rd and by March 25th, similar to most specialty retailers (not deemed essential) all of FRAN's stores are mandated closed. Fast forward six months later and there are significant retail bankruptcies. Think Ascena Retail Group (OTCPK:ASNAQ), Tailored Brands, Inc. (OTCPK:TLRDQ), RTW Retailwinds, Inc. (OTCPK:RTWIQ) just to name a few in the apparel space. In fact, here is a great chart by Retail Dive that highlights the 27 retail bankruptcies in 2020 through September 14, 2020.

Lo and behold, despite an exceptionally difficult environment, FRAN generated positive cash from operations during the 1st half of FY 2020! Now the shorts might say FRAN stretched payables and did Jedi Knight mind tricks. That's fine if they want to try and explain it away. However, the fact remains that they still did it. This was no easy task in this inhospitable environment and Mr. Market (or the algos weren't smart enough to work this out).

For perspective, J.Jill (JILL) had negative $17.4 million of operating cash flow during the 1st half of FY 2020.

Moreover, JILL had $200 million of net debt and operated 287 stores, mostly in premium malls. The average store size was 3,700 square feet vs. 1,462 square feet for FRAN.

The situation remains fluid, but JILL appears to have successfully struck an out of court restructuring with its creditors to avert bankruptcy.

And pre-dilution, as some of JILL's debt will convert to equity, JILL had a $26 million market capitalization, as of September 22nd. As of Tuesday night's close, FRAN has 3.03 million shares outstanding, $2.79 per share equals a $8.5 million market capitalization.

Keep in mind, as of August 31, 2020, 904K out of 3 million shares were sold short.

Prior Guidance From July 28th:

Generally speaking, Wall Street likes to measure a company relative to its guidance. Lo and behold, on July 28th, FRAN gave the following guidance:

Q2 FY 2020 sales of $69 million (mid-point)

Comps to be down 13.5% (mid-point)

Gross margin pressure

Cash and cash equivalents of $11 million at quarter end

And inventory to be down high single digits

For the second quarter ending on August 1, 2020, net sales are expected to be in the range of $67.0 million to $71.0 million, assuming a comparable sales decrease of 16% to 11%. Gross margin pressure is expected to accelerate due to more aggressive promotions as the Company continues to move through the remainder of excess inventory as well as the generally challenging retail environment. Loss from operations is expected to be in the range of $23.0 million to $21.0 million. Cash and cash equivalents are expected to be in the range of $10.0 million to $12.0 million while average inventory per boutique is expected to decrease in the mid- to high-single digit range versus the comparable prior year period. Source: FRAN IR

On September 15th Here Is What FRAN Actually Delivered:

Net sales decreased 29% to $75.7 million ( so $5.7 million better than the mid-point of guidance ).

). Gross margins were weak, but they said they would be to clear aged inventory (Gross profit, as a percent of sales, was 17.5% as compared to 38.2% in the prior year quarter. This unfavorable variance was driven by a decrease in merchandise margin as a result of aggressive markdowns and promotions in order to clear aged merchandise and to drive traffic to boutiques and the e-commerce website.)

(Gross profit, as a percent of sales, was 17.5% as compared to 38.2% in the prior year quarter. This unfavorable variance was driven by a decrease in merchandise margin as a result of aggressive markdowns and promotions in order to clear aged merchandise and to drive traffic to boutiques and the e-commerce website.) As of September 4, 2020, the Company's cash and cash equivalents totaled $18.2 million. Further, as of September 4, 2020, the Company had $12.2 million of borrowings outstanding, net of $0.8 million in debt issuance costs, with $3.0 million in combined borrowing base availability under the ABL Credit Agreement and Term Loan Credit Agreement. (So cash was certainly higher than expected and FRAN hasn't received its $10.7 million tax refund yet).

Additionally, the Company expects to receive $10.7 million of income tax refund filed with the IRS related to the CARES Act. This tax refund is required to be used to pay down any then outstanding borrowings under the Company's ABL Credit Agreement. Source: FRAN's Q2 2020 IR

In terms of the quarter and conference call (see here)

(All quoted material is from FRAN's Q2 FY 2020 conference call)

As I noted above, Andrew Clarke started as CEO on March 9th, knee deep in the middle of the pandemic, just as the vast majority of states were mandating full shutdowns of non-essential businesses. All of the inventory and near term purchase orders he inherited were made in a pre-COVID-19 mindset, by a different CEO and management team.

As a seasoned executive, Andrew knew that he had to clear inventory that was purchased in an old paradigm. That is why gross margins were so bad during Q2 FY 2020 at 17.5%.

I would argue that Andrew Clarke did what a seasoned pro would have done.

See here:

We held a clearance sale the last week of July that helped us to end the quarter with substantially reduced clearance inventory, equivalent to 45% less versus the same period last year. This leaves us in a healthy inventory position to start the new season. With the continuation of work-from-home as well as schools-from-home, this fall, we are leveraging our rapid supply chain to lean into categories that align with our customers' current lifestyle, which I will speak to shortly.

And here:

Average inventory per boutique was down 24% from the prior-year quarter due to more clearance merchandise sold than merchandise received as a result of vendor supply disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our primary focus will be to continue to manage inventory levels conservatively as well as to leverage our flexible supply chain by working with our vendors to appropriately align inventory with demand as we emerge from this crisis.

The Only Possible Explanation For Why Shares Have Been Trading Poorly

After the bell on September 15th, FRAN filed its 10-Q. Perhaps, this is why FRAN shares traded weaker on September 16th. As FRAN is in active negotiations with its landlord, given how bad mall traffic is in many places (my emphasis), they elected to only pay 50% rent for August and 40% for September. By not paying its rents in full, this is why they are in technical violation of their credit agreement and have such a restricted credit line.

We continue to take aggressive and prudent actions to drive sales and monetize existing inventory, reduce expenses, and manage cash flows. These actions include making limited payments of accounts payables, paying approximately 50% and 40% of our total lease obligations for the months of August and September of fiscal year 2020, respectively, and limiting new inventory purchases to preserve cash on hand. Additionally, we currently expect to continue making partial lease payments for the remainder of the fiscal year, subject to negotiations with our landlords and cash flows. We also expect to receive an income tax refund of $10.7 million related to certain provisions under the Corona Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act") during fiscal year 2020. This refund is required to be used to repay any then outstanding borrowings under the Company's Amended ABL Credit Agreement in accordance with the certain letter agreement entered into between the Company and the Amended ABL Credit Agreement lenders on May 1, 2020.

Composition of Debt: The company has a $10 million term loan and $3 million outstanding on what was once up to a $40 million revolver (based on an inventory calculation) with JP Morgan.

On August 13, 2019, the Loan Parties, entered into the Term Loan Credit Agreement ("Term Loan Credit Agreement") with Tiger Finance, LLC, as administrative agent and the lenders party thereto. The Term Loan Credit Agreement provides for an aggregate term loan of $10.0 million and matures on August 13, 2022. Although the maturity of the Term Loan Credit Agreement is beyond 12 months from the balance sheet date, the Company classified the outstanding amount as current liability in the unaudited consolidated balance sheet as of August 1, 2020 due to uncertainties concerning the Company's future liquidity and on-going covenant compliance as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business. On May 1, 2020, the Company entered into the First Tiger Letter Agreement with similar terms as the First JPM Letter Agreement described in the "Asset Based Revolving Credit Facility" section above. Additionally, in connection with the delayed filing of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended May 2, 2020, on June 25, 2020, the Borrowers entered into a letter agreement in connection with its Term Loan Credit Agreement (the "Second Tiger Letter Agreement") with similar terms to the Second JPM Letter Agreement described in the "Asset Based Revolving Credit Facility" section above. As of August 1, 2020, the Company had $1.0 million in combined borrowing base availability under the Amended ABL Credit Agreement and the Term Loan Credit Agreement, subject to compliance with the covenants under the Term Loan Credit Agreement, ABL Credit Agreement, First Tiger Letter Agreement and First JPM Letter Agreement, including that no loans will be made under the ABL Credit Agreement unless the Company's aggregate amount of cash and cash equivalents is less than $3.0 million. For each of the thirteen and the twenty-six weeks ended August 1, 2020, the average effective interest rate for borrowings under the Term Loan Credit Agreement was 10.0%.

If you are looking for major catalysts then I would argue there are two:

1) Refinancing its debt and getting a new less restricted credit line (of let's say $20 million)

2) The launch of the mobile app, which is targeted for the end of October 2020.

With the completion of the replatforming of our e-commerce site, we will be able to further advance our omnichannel capabilities. We currently expect to launch our mobile apps by the end of October to elevate her smartphone experience. While this is slightly later than we initially planned, we want her to enjoy a consistent and seamless experience; however she chooses to shop with us. We have had to play a bit of catch-up in this area, but we feel really good about the path we are on and the trajectory of this business. In the second quarter, 74% of online customers were new to Francesca's, visiting the brand for the first time through e-commerce. In addition, 67% of our e-commerce purchases are being made by existing customers from our boutique channel, who had not previously shopped us online. This remains encouraging, as I have previously said, as customers who shop multiple channels typically spend more than customers who shop a single channel.

Strategic Alternatives

So if you put it all together, the only way to explain why FRAN shares are currently trading at $2.79 is the language that lists the word 'bankruptcy' among the choices of 'strategic alternatives'. That is the only plausible explanation for this extreme price action.

To that end, we continue to take aggressive and prudent action to optimize sales, monetize inventory, reduce expenses and manage liquidity. As Andrew mentioned, we are exploring a broad range of strategic alternatives, including: further lease concessions and deferrals, further reductions of operating and capital expenditures, raising additional capital, including seeking refinancing of our debt and restructuring our debt and liabilities through a private restructuring or restructuring under the protection of applicable bankruptcy laws. Our strategic plans are not yet finalized and are subject to numerous uncertainties, including negotiations with creditors and investors and conditions in the credit and capital markets. We do not intend to disclose further developments unless and until the Board of Directors' special committee has approved a specific transaction or otherwise determined that disclosure is appropriate.

Conclusion

FRAN is high risk/high reward stock. It's tiny float of 3 million shares and large retail ownership (60% of the float as of June 30th). I would argue that the "Strategic Alternatives" language has triggered the algos to create a condition where retail investor ran for the exits. In the short term, this created a negative feedback loop.

That said, after FRAN receives its $10.7 million tax refund, they will have cash on hand to operate the business and find a new credit line. Unlike many other retailers that have filed Chapter 11, FRAN really doesn't have any net financial debt (even consider the partial rent payments) whereas most of the companies that filed did. Despite the scary 'strategic alternative language' that has to be written to reflect the prospect of a worst case scenario, it is in the landlords' best interest to work out a deal, as what are they doing to do with 1,462 square feet of space (average size of a FRAN store) when vacancies are already elevated and demand for new space (notably malls) couldn't be any worse.

The stock looks pretty compelling to me, especially under $3 per share. But remember, if you decide to play, you are swimming in the deep end of the risk pool, so as the late great Dr. Seuss once said:

So be sure when you step. Step with care and great tact and remember that Life's a Great Balancing Act. Just never forget to be dexterous and deft. And never mix up your right foot with your left. Source: Oh, The Places You'll Go!

