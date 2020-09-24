The ETF has slightly underperformed its benchmark index and has only put up about half the performance of teh NASDAQ 100 over the last year.

Introduction

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is a global equal-weighted cyber security ETF. The ETF invests in companies that either create cyber security software and hardware, or companies that provide cybersecurity as a service. The fund charges a fee of 0.60%, which is competitive with other similar ETFs. The fund has around $1.4 billion in assets under management, making it a moderately sized ETF.

Respectable But Not Superior Performance

HACK has put up a respectable 21% return over the last one year. This has trailed the NASDAQ 100, represented by the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) below, considerably. HACK invests in mostly technology names, but comparing it to the NASDAQ 100 isn't entirely fair, as the fund's mandate is to track the Prime Cyber Defense Index.

Data by YCharts

Source: HACK Fund Fact Sheet

HACK has trailed its index, albeit only slightly. Since its inception in 2014, the fund has returned 11.44% using its market price, or 11.41% using NAV compared to 11.81% for the benchmarked index. A difference of 0.4%. This also slightly trails the performance of the competing First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR). While these returns are respectable, they are by no means spectacular. Going forward, returns are virtually impossible to predict, but I would expect this ETF to continue returning mid to high single-digit to very low double-digit percentages over the next few years. Of course, this is just a guess and I could very well be wrong. Markets could have a few rough years, or perhaps cybersecurity is the next hot tech sector. Investors should keep expectations reasonable while preparing for the worst, and hoping for the best.

Portfolio Construction and Holdings

HACK holds a portfolio of global companies, but most of the holdings remain in the US. Nearly 80% of HACK's holdings are US companies, while the remaining 20% come mostly from developed markets like the UK, Japan, Canada, and a few European countries. Notably, the fund holds companies from Israel and South Korea.

Source: HACK Fund Fact Sheet

As for sectors, around 60% of the fund is in Software companies. A little over 10% of the fund is invested in the IT Consulting Services sector. Hardware sectors like Communications Equipment, Aerospace & Defense, and Electronic Equipment make up a combined 15.6% of the fund. Finally, Application Software and Internet Services & Infrastructure account for 13.3% of the fund combined.

Source: HACK Fund Fact Sheet

The fund's top individual holding is Cisco (CSCO) at almost 4% of the fund. Cloudflare (NET) and Splunk (SPLK) also make up more than 3% of the fund. Remaining holdings in the top 10 make up somewhere between 2.5% and 3.0% of the fund overall. In total, the fund has 30.24% of funds in the top 10 holdings. The ETF holds just 57 holdings, so this isn't as concentrated as it might initially seem. Furthermore, HACK is more diversified across all of its holdings than CIBR which has closer to 50% of its holdings inside the top 10.

Mixed Valuations

Valuations of 9 of the top 10 holdings (Avast is not traded in the US and thus there is not Ycharts data, it was excluded in the charts below) remain at what are, for the most part, pretty reasonable valuations. There are a couple of outliers with Ping Identity (PING) trading at a high PE ratio and Cloudflare trading at a high price to sales ratio.

Data by YCharts

Note that for companies that are not profitable, no PE Ratio is displayed.

Data by YCharts

Ping Identity's PE ratio is high due to the company barely operating at a profit. Its valuation appears much more reasonable for its growth rate on a price to sales ratio basis.

Cloudflare is clearly the most expensive stock of these top 9 at a price to sales ratio of nearly 30. This is definitely up there with some of the most expensive stocks in the market right now, but keep in mind that the company is putting up impressive growth numbers with the last few quarters coming in at nearly 50% year over year revenue growth.

Conclusion

HACK is an ETF that invests in cybersecurity companies in multiple sub-sectors, including both hardware and software. The ETF has slightly underperformed its benchmark on most timeframes. That said, the ETF is a solid choice for those looking for a cybersecurity ETF. The fund's fee is competitive with other cybersecurity ETFs, so it mostly comes down to one's preferences regarding a few of the fund's differing holdings.

