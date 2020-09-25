Green Flower Friday With Max Simon (Podcast)

Summary
Max Simon, a cannabis thought leader and founder and CEO of Green Flower Media joins us to discuss our favorite green flower.
We discuss improving quality of life through cannabis, the job growth in the industry, running cannabis companies like a CPG company and why 'what cannabis stock should I buy' isn't the right question.
We also cover the power of education and destigmatizing the cannabis plant.
Max Simon is the founder and CEO of Green Flower Media, a platform for cannabis information, training, and guidance. Awarded LinkedIn's Top Voice of 2019, and long-time entrepreneur
- 5:00 - Started as a medical cannabis used to treat ADHD and was one of the things that helped him get through school. Used it as a medicine without defining it as such and now does define it that way. Went to business school, worked with The Chopra Center, a mind-body medicine center founded by Deepak Chopra. Learned and implemented business strategies around ideas that seemed taboo at the time, much like cannabis still does. An entrepreneur at heart, started Green Flower Media in 2014.
- 7:30 - Lack of good research on cannabis - and what is done is focused on harms, not the benefits of the plant. CBD for instance agitated Max, while cannabis is the only thing that helped him. Mostly based now on anecdotal evidence, but shared knowledge is helping it forward. When he went for medical help with cannabis, there wasn't much help.
- 11:00 - Started Green Flower with the hopes of creating more credibility in the cannabis space and it's now morphed into a training and educational resource for industry professionals. The fact that higher education, notoriously conservative institutions, are offering courses in cannabis reflect how much progress is being made and that the industry is becoming more sophisticated.
- 15:00 - Max sees safe banking coming soon as the flow of money is usually prioritized during economic downturns. Descheduling likely won't happen any time soon - too much of a stretch for the regulators. If Democarts get elected, likely to see major positive changes; if Republicans get elected no major changes, but a continuation of states going legal.
- 22:00 - Covid was psychologically a huge step forward for the cannabis industry as it legitimized the essential and medicinal nature of cannabis. Outcry of public support created cannabis as having a definite place in society.
- 30:00 - Cannabis space is the most challenging sector Max has ever worked in, and he's not the only one. Hard to survive, let alone thrive. Financial acumen and fundraising capacity is essential - takes doing both those things well to truly succeed. Compliance requirements and specialized knowledge - it's hard work to know all the moving parts of regulations, it requires an operator that's willing to take that head on. Also imperative to respect the culture of the cannabis community. Those that are successful have tapped into all those factors. Those that haven't have missed some of those steps.
- 35:00 - If you're asking 'what cannabis stock should I buy' you're asking the wrong question - you should be asking what part of the sector looks interesting and worthwhile. The confluence of big business and the legacy cannabis businesses.
- 42:00 - Max's favorite high-quality cannabis products.