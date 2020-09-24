Shareholder returns could take years and there is a fair chance they will never materialise. There is zero margin of safety. Avoid.

For British roadside assistance and insurance provider AA plc (OTCPK:AATDF), a couple of would-be suitors who have been looking under its bonnet have decided not to take the group for a spin. That further increases pressure on the debt-laden group. Continue to avoid.

AA Has Been on the Block

AA has been struggling with its large debt load. The company announced last month that it had three possible financial suitors looking into cash offers for AA’s equity.

The way that U.K. takeover rules work, once bids gain some public knowledge, in short, there is a “put up or shut up” rule whereby a would-be bidder has to table an actual bid within a defined period or walk away. They are then barred from bidding for a defined period of time, after which they would be free to bid again.

Two Possible Suitors Have Walked Away

One of the parties has been revealed as Platinum Equity. In an announcement to the market, it declared that it had no intention to make an offer for AA.

Another one of the parties was revealed to be Centerbridge Partners Europe. They too made an announcement revealing that they had no intention to make an offer for AA.

No details were revealed about the reasons for the termination of discussions. So it could be that the potential suitors were never that interested to start with, that their priorities have changed, that funding availability has changed, that the business looked less attractive up close, or any number of any other things. In itself, it does not mean that there is no value to be found in the AA business, although the withdrawal of two potential suitors in short order does leave a vague smell in the air that maybe the business isn’t as attractive a financial turnaround prospect as some had assumed.

The market reacted badly to the news, marking the already low shares down 17% to 28p on Wednesday.

One consortium has not yet announced that they do not intend to make an offer, and as the only remaining potential bidder for now, arguably, they have more bargaining power, so may be able to field a lower offer if they decide to make one.

Why This is Bad News for AA Shareholders

There is not much good news for AA shareholders these days. If a bid had materialised, there is a fair chance that it would have been at a lower price than many shareholders had paid for their shares, given the company’s precipitous share price decline in recent years.

Source: Google Finance

However, if a bid doesn’t materialise, it could be even worse, as real concerns arise about the company’s ability to maintain itself as a going concern. It is hamstrung by £2.6 billion of net debt. A substantial portion of that - £1.3 billion - matures in 2022 and will need to be refinanced if possible.

Source: Company annual report

While the company’s strong cash flows mean that it likely could refinance that debt, doing so would only dig it into a deeper debt hole – it would have more breathing space in terms of time to pay, but the amount due would increase.

Alternatively, if it was unable to refinance, creditors could make claims on the company and the shares would go to zero.

Conclusion: AA Shares Remain a Pure Gamble

With the steep fall, if a bid does materialise – which it may, in coming days as the deadline falls – a significant short-term trading gain is possible.

But as an investment, the name remains a basket case due to its high debt load. There is zero margin of safety despite the strong underlying business and shareholders are not critical to survival in the same way as bondholders, so their interests may not be paramount. If the business receives no bids, refinances its debt and slowly pays it down, it will take years for shareholders to reap the returns. If it does not, the shares could go to zero and shareholders wiped out. Either way, there is limited to no upside and substantial risk. Avoid.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.