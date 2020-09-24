These 2 High Yielding Regional Banks Offer Value

Asset quality is still good with low non-performing assets and loans. Capital ratios are high and above the minimum levels to be considered well capitalized.

Many regional banks have high yields over 4% or even over 5%. The dividends are covered by earnings.

Regional banks' stock prices are still down in some cases over -30% year-to-date. They have not participated in the market recovery.

The stock prices of regional or community banks have been beaten down during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, unlike many tech stocks, their stock prices have not recovered. Many are still down over -30% year-to-date and their yields are over 4% or even over 5%. High yielding regional banks offer value and opportunity to the small investor. A few of these regional banks perform better than others and I view them as long-term buys. In this article, I analyze regional banks based on several criteria and also look at profitability and asset quality. Two regional banks stand out in my opinion. I view Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) and Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) as buys.

Source: Pixabay

What Ails Regional Banks?

Regional banks are often the lynchpins of community businesses. The business model of regional banks is fairly simple. They gather deposits at low rates and lend or invest at higher rates. The banks pocket the difference minus expenses. But when the economy is slow and interest rates fall, then interest income declines and pressures profitability. This is because the net interest margin declines. A lower net interest margin means lower profitability. The risk for regional banks is that if interest rates decline, then regional banks' floating rate loans will reprice lower and earn less income. In addition, homeowners may refinance their fixed rate mortgages at lower rates again leading to lower income. A second concern is that income from investment securities such as U.S. Treasuries, Municipal Securities, or Mortgage-Backed Securities may decline.

There is no easy solution for regional banks in today's low interest rate environment, they are already paying very low rates on deposits. There is little room to reduce these further. The average national rate for checking accounts is about 0.04%, for savings accounts it is 0.05%, and for money markets it is 0.08%. This is even lower than at the end of 2019. This means that on that there is little room to lower rates on deposits despite the downward pressure on interest rates.

Based on recent statements from the Fed, it looks like low interest rates are here to stay for at least a couple of years. The Federal Funds Rate is still between 0% and 0.25%. However, despite the hit to profitability, regional banks may be a good value. They are trading at relatively low price-to-earnings ratios and the dividend yields are high. In some cases, the yields are higher than traditional income stocks, many of which cut or suspended their dividends. In addition, mortgage rates that are near record lows are driving home sales. Some banks profiting from financing greater volume of mortgages.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Regional Bank Stock Screen

I analyze regional banks based on dividend yield, return on equity, market cap, current P/E ratio, forward P/E ratio, payout ratio, long-term debt-to-equity ratio, and beta. The factors evaluate dividend, dividend safety, size, profitability, valuation and volatility. The criteria are listed below.

Dividend yield > 4%

Return on equity > 10%

Return on investment > 10%

P/E ratio < 15.0

Forward P/E ratio < 15.0

Payout ratio < 70%

Long-term D/E ratio < 1.0

Beta < 1.0

Market cap > $300 million

This is a fairly rigorous set of criteria and only 7 regional banks pass these criteria as seen in the table below. In the table I also list number of years of dividend growth although this was not used as a criterion in this screen. Small investors should be aware that some of these stocks have market capitalizations below $1B and are possibly riskier than larger banks with larger asset bases.

Source: DividendPower.org (based on data from FinViz and Seeking Alpha)

You can see in the table that not all these stocks are dividend growth stocks with long track records. I can filter the list further by only including banks with 10 or more years of dividend growth. This excludes 3 of the regional banks and only Arrow Financial, Republic Bancorp (RBCAA), Washington Federal (WAFD), and Washington Trust are left.

These are four fairly decent regional bank stocks. Arrow operates in upstate New York. Washington Trust operates in Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Massachusetts for the most part. Republic has branches in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, and Florida. Washington Federal is larger and has a presence in the west coast and southwest U.S. I have talked about Arrow and Washington Trust before and you can read my most recent in-depth article on both.

Asset Quality

The credit quality of all four banks is rock solid. They all have low non-performing assets and non-performing loans as seen in the table below. In addition, all four are well-capitalized.

Source: DividendPower.org (based on data from most recent quarterly earnings release)

For reference the ratios to be considered well capitalized are listed in the table below. All four regional banks in this chart are at least a few percentage points above the minimum levels. Clearly, based on these metrics, all four banks are still decent choices for those seeking a safe dividend from a quality regional bank.

Tier I Leverage Common-Equity Tier I Risk-Based Tier I Risk-Based Capital Ratio Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 5.0% 6.5% 8.0% 10.0%

The table also indicates that net interest margin is high for Republic compared to the other three banks. This is due to this bank having what it calls a Core bank and a second operating segment known as Republic Processing Group. This segment has two businesses that are Tax Refund Solutions and Republic Credit Solutions. If we focus only on the Core bank, the net interest margin is much lower at 3.23%. The non-core banking group arguably exposes Republic to higher losses. This segment operates outside of Republic's market footprint. Further, it deals with sub-prime borrowers and unsecured consumer loans.

Source: Republic Bancorp Second Quarter Earnings Release

I view this as too risky from the perspective of small investor seeking safe dividend growth. Even though, Republic Processing Group represents only a small percentage of total assets, the provision for expected credit loss expense is double that of the Core bank in the trailing six months. For this reason, I drop Republic from my list.

Source: Republic Bancorp Second Quarter Earnings Release

Interest Income versus Non-interest Income

I also look at interest risk to the top and bottom lines. Banks can earn income from the net interest margin but also from non-interest sources, e.g. account fees, insurance, wealth management, etc. This income is insensitive to interest rate fluctuations. In the table above, I show the ratio of interest income and non-interest income for the 4 regional banks. A ratio of 1.0 indicates that half of the income comes from interest sources and half comes from non-interest sources. A ratio over 1.0 indicates more interest income. As expected most regional and community banks have a ratio well over 1.0.

There is no ideal value but banks with a value close to 1.0 have more non-interest income. This reduces interest rate risk. For this reason, I rule out Washington Federal, which has a high ratio over 10X. Both Washington Trust and Arrow are decent choices from this perspective. Note that Washington Trust is benefiting from mortgage banking in 2020 due to low mortgage rates. The bank will not always have interest income-to-non-interest income ratio near one. Last year, the ratio was closer to 3X, a still respectable value.

Valuation Washington Trust and Arrow Financial

First, let's take a look at Washington Trust's valuation. For the P/E ratio I use 12.0, which is lower than the company's trailing average 10-year valuation. I reduce the fair value multiple due to the likelihood of low interest rates for the next several years.

Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 11.0 and 12.0, I obtain a fair value range from $41.25 to $48.75. The current stock price is ~64% to ~76% of my estimated fair value. The current stock price is ~$31.19, suggesting that the stock is very undervalued at the moment based on earnings.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 11.0 12.0 13.0 Estimated Value $41.25 $45.00 $48.75 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 76% 69% 64%

Source: dividendpower.org Calculations

Let's check other valuation models. Morningstar is known to use a fairly conservative discounted cash flow model and provides a fair value of $38.70. The Gordon Growth Model gives a fair value of $68 assuming a desired return of 8% and a dividend growth rate of 6%. Note that the actual dividend growth rate over the trailing decade has been around 9%, but I view 6% as sustainable over the long term. An average of these three models is ~$50.57, suggesting that Washington Trust is very undervalued at the current stock price.

Now, let's examine Arrow Financial's valuation. For the P/E ratio I use 13.0, which is lower than the company's trailing average 10-year valuation. I again reduce the fair value multiple slightly due to the likelihood of reduced interest rates for the next several years.

Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 12.0 and 13.0, I obtain a fair value range from $27.48 to $32.06. The current stock price is ~77% to ~90% of my estimated of fair value. The current stock price is ~$24.61, suggesting that the stock is undervalued at the moment based on earnings.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 12.0 13.0 14.0 Estimated Value $27.48 $29.77 $32.06 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 90% 83% 77%

Source: dividendpower.org Calculations

Let's check other valuation models. Morningstar is known to use a fairly conservative discounted cash flow model and provides a fair value of $29.89. The Gordon Growth Model gives a fair value of $33.67 assuming a desired return of 8% and a dividend growth rate of 5%. An average of these three models is ~$31.11, suggesting that Arrow is undervalued at the current stock price.

Final Thoughts

I continue to believe that regional banks are very undervalued and represent a bargain due to the current interest rate environment. They are paying healthy dividend yields and their dividend safety is decent. There will be downward pressure on net interest income, but seemingly low mortgage rates are offsetting some of that weakness with volume growth in mortgage lending. In addition, some regional banks increased commercial loans via the Payroll Protection Program. Of the regional banks, I like Arrow and Washington Trust due to their long-term commitment to the dividend, solid yields, and decent dividend safety. I view both banks as long-term buys.

If you would like notifications as to when my new articles are published, please click the orange button at the top of the page to "Follow" me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WASH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.