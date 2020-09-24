Blank Checks Are Underwriting The Wealthy

So, wealth creation is being underwritten by the Fed once again, the worry being about the massive amounts of debt that are being created.

The Federal Reserve has, once again, provided massive amounts of liquidity for the financial markets and like the period following the Great Recession that are being swooped up.

Almost daily, new major transactions are announced, many of them connected with "blank check" deals that help to generate lots of wealth, especially for the wealthy.

For quite a few years, my most popular articles, put up on February 24, 2013, was one entitled “Bernanke Is Underwriting the Wealthy.” In that article I wrote,

The Fed has been creating a big tidal wave of liquidity through the financial markets…and it has just been pushing in one direction.”

Ben Bernanke (Federal Reserve Chairman) may not believe in asset bubbles, or, at least he doesn't seem to worry about them. But, smart, wealthy people like the way Mr. Bernanke thinks. And, they like it all the way to the bank.”

Mr. Bernanke may not be worried about asset bubbles, but asset bubbles do take place! Why do I say this? Because a lot of people make an awful lot of money from the extraordinary movement of prices in certain asset markets at certain times. This is the way markets work.”

How smart does one have to be to bet WITH this government's policy?”

And, lots and lots of money was made, and the wealthy got wealthier.

Sounds Familiar?

The Federal Reserve, at that earlier time, was flooding the financial markets with liquidity in order to get the economy back on the road from the Great Recession and into a recovery that would not falter. The Fed constantly stated that in its efforts, the Fed would constantly try to err on the side of monetary ease so that the United States would not fall back into a recovery.

This effort continued through three rounds of quantitative easing, plus an extended period in which the Fed tried to ease the country back toward a more normal trajectory.

In the February/March period of 2020, the US economy was hit with the coronavirus pandemic and the current recession began in February. The Federal Reserve responded…as it should have. By the end of March the Fed had pumped a massive amount of reserves into the banking system in an effort to prevent the situation cumulating into a much worse disaster.

The financial markets, internationally, as well as domestically, were flooded with liquidity.

And, a liquidity crisis was prevented.

But, lots and lots of money became available to investors and, as reported above, people took advantage of these funds, and money flowed. And, as reported above, this is the way markets work.

I have been trying to track and report on ways in which this money is working and how this is impacting the economy.

Blank Checks Deals

In the middle of July, I started writing about “Blank check” deals and other ways that investors were taking advantage of all the liquidity. See here and also here. Generally, founders—who put in millions or tens of millions of dollars—are awarded shares equivalent to roughly 25% of what is raised in the IPO at the time a subsequent merger closes. That sets them up for a sizable payday—in some cases even if the shares slump.

Since then the volume of such efforts have increased substantially. And, again, it is the wealthy that is being drawn to this particular vehicle.

Everyone from Wall Street power brokers to Silicon Valley venture capitalists, athletes and former politicians have jumped on the bandwagon. Among them: activist investor Bill Ackman, former House speaker Paul Ryan, ex- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. executive and economic aide to President Trump Gary Cohn, and well-known Oakland Athletics executive Billy Beane.”

writes Maureen Farrell in the Wall Street Journal.

Ms. Farrrell was writing about the latest mega deal in this space, a deal between the biggest wholesale mortgage originator in the U. S. and a special-purpose acquisition company. The deal will is a record of its kind, with a valuation in excess of $16 billion.

United Wholesale Mortgage is going to combine with Gores Holdings IV Inc. (GHIV) a blank check company that has raised $425 million in a public listing in January. At the completion of he deal, United Wholesale Mortgage will become a public company listed on NASDAQ.

Ms. Farrell writes,

Blank-check companies have been a key driver of what is shaping up to be a record year for IPOs. Issuers have taken in $91 billion in U.S.-listed IPOs, exceeding the $84 billion raised at this point in 2000, the previous record year, according to Dealogic. Roughly 44% of the volume, or $40 billion, has come from SPACs. That is more than four times the volume raised by these vehicles at this point in 2019—the previous record year.”

Blank check companies have the potential to create tremendous wealth for their founders.

Specifically, Michigan-based United Wholesale Mortgage, works with independent brokers around the U.S. to underwrite and service mortgages. It is headed for a $200 billion year in underwriting. In 2019, it wrote around $108 billion.

Efforts like these seem to have resulted in a surge in home-buying and mortgage refinancing. This “surge” is captured in a front page Wall Street Journal article:

Home sales rose in August for the third consecutive month, fueled by robust demand for luxury homes and a pickup in Northeast sales that kept the housing market hot.”

Shades Of The Previous Recovery

I spent so much time quoting from my past article at the start of this one because there seems to be a lot in the current experience that duplicates what happened earlier.

In fact, as I have argued, some of the things we are experiencing now are totally consistent with the government’s policy of credit inflation that investors need to realize what is happening. After experiencing sixty years of credit inflation, sophisticated investors have just been sitting on the sidelines waiting for the opportunities to open up.

Now, these investors have seen the Fed open up…and they are moving. The mantra, “Don’t Fight the Fed.” The expectation? Millions and millions will be created. Don’t miss the boat.

One problem, as I see it. Is the era of credit inflation coming to an end? At this point…only radical uncertainty exists…again, a subject that I have written a lot about recently.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.