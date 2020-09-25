We are unlikely to see many new-build tankers flooding the market due to several longer-term uncertainties.

We are now close to a level where buybacks might be an alternative for management, judging by the willingness to redeem the convertibles.

The stock price and price to book is around 1-year lows, which likely makes this an attractive entry point.

DHT has locked up a significant portion of the tanker fleet on good time-charters after a profitable period, which makes the company very resilient.

This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha’s service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

Investment Thesis

The tanker trade was very popular earlier this year when we saw a brief oil price war and a significant amount of floating storage, which lead to record breaking spot rates. With a second wave of C19 on the way in many countries, the demand situation for oil is somewhat uncertain, and we have seen tanker stocks trade down to very attractive levels.

Data by YCharts

Figure 1 - Source: YCharts

I like DHT (DHT) specifically for a number of reasons, apart from trading at an attractive price, which I will discuss in this article.

Good Time-Charters

We saw tanker rates spike in the back half of 2019 first and they have continued to remain elevated for the better part of 2020. More recently, during August-September, rates have turned more depressed. It is at least unclear to me; how much is seasonal vs structural.

Figure 2 - Source: Euronav September 2020 Presentation

DHT has 27 VLCCs and has been among the best companies of locking up tankers on time-charters, at very attractive levels. 10 tankers are on time-charters which expires from Q1-21 up until Q4-22.

Figure 3 - Source: DHT homepage

The average time-charter has the fixed part around $50K per day, which makes the break-even for the remaining vessels extremely low, especially until Q1-2021 when some time-charters expires.

Figure 4 - Source: DHT Q2 Presentation

Next Few Quarters

We are not likely to reach H1-2020 levels during the second half of the year. I would however argue the next 3 quarters are going to be ok at worst for DHT, even if the spot market remains somewhat subdued.

Figure 5 - Source: DHT Q2 Presentation

Most of Q3 has been booked at $50.9K per day and the quarter should end up somewhere between $40 and 50K per day.

Figure 6 - Source: Tankers International on Twitter

We have also seen several DHT spot fixings over the last month come in at decent rates, which are rolling into Q4. Together with the time-charters, and normally a seasonally strong period, I expect both Q4-2020 and Q1-2021 to be relatively good for DHT.

Scrapping and Orderbook

The biggest risk with an investment in DHT is that rates remain depressed for a long time, but there is something positive in that scenario as well. Scrapping is currently at a very low level due to a good 2020, but the longer we see depressed rates, the more scrapping will likely pick up. There is a portion of older tankers prime for scrapping in the near future.

Figure 7 - Source: Michelle Wiese Bockmann on Twitter

We are at the same time unlikely to see a flood of new builds as the orderbook is currently at a 23-year low according to Euronav. Very few shipping companies are interested in investing in new-builds due to several longer-term uncertainties like IMO 2030 and 10+ year crude demand. Keep in mind that it takes about 2 years from order to delivery of new tankers.

Figure 8 - Source: Euronav September 2020 Presentation

Valuation

Looking at historical valuations, DHT is extremely attractive with a P/E of 2.5 and a dividend yield of 24% over the last twelve months. As mentioned earlier, the near-term future at least, is unlikely to be that good, but I do think a dividend yield of at least 6-10% over the next 3 quarters is likely.

The whole of 2021 is more uncertain, but given that the breakeven cash cost for the spot fleet is only $11,400/day, as indicated in figure 4. I have a hard time seeing DHT having a negative free cash flow in 2021 even during a rough tanker year.

Figure 9 - Source: Koyfin

We can also see that price to book, as a simple proxy for NAV, is at a 1-year low.

Figure 10 - Source: DHT Annual Report

Potential Floor - Buybacks

Given the very strong year so far, DHT decided to exercise the call option for the Convertible Senior Notes due 2021. However, given that the share price at the time in August was above the conversion price ($5.347), everyone decided to convert.

DHT consequently issued about 23.4M shares, which the company also paid the August/September $0.48/share dividend on.

Note that DHT has an active buyback program in place, which the company confirmed during the Q2-2020 conference call. If we see the share price drop down below the conversion price minus dividend $4.87 (5.35-0.48), I expect the company to start buying back shares, but that is just my speculation, by no means confirmed.

DHT has previously communicated the company is not looking at expanding the fleet and is after the convertible extremely well capitalized. The current share price will be well below internal NAV calculations, which further makes buybacks the most logical capital allocation choice.

Conclusion

There are certainly many tanker stocks trading at attractive levels today. DHT will not have the highest upside if we see a very strong winter period, but the stock is a great risk-reward here. It will participate on the upside and be more resilient than other companies without time-charters in a scenario where it takes longer for rates to rebound.

Patience will be required if we must wait for a time period of scrapping to provide better alignment of supply and demand.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DHT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.