With the pandemic causing a global recession, there is obvious concern for future mortgages, but there is also hidden risk with already sold mortgages.

Rocket originates its own mortgages and sells the majority of them to the secondary market, backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, but retains servicing rights for 99% of them.

I recently initiated a small long position in Rocket Companies (RKT) after doing some extensive research in its SEC filings. There is clear macroeconomic risk for this company due to the global recessions caused by the pandemic. However, I also discovered some additional not so obvious risk factors that contributed to my decision to be conservative in my long position.

All of the facts and conclusions in this article are drawn from SEC filings, S-1 filed on July 1, 2020 and its most recent 10-Q filed on September 2, 2020.

How The Rocket Works

Rocket Companies relies on a cycle of cash flow to continually run its business. It can be generally summarized as the following.

Borrow money, both private (institutional shareholders) and public (senior notes), both secured and unsecured. Loan out this money to clients by originating mortgages. Sell the vast majority of its mortgage loans to the secondary market, including government institutions like Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and other private mortgage investors. Retain mortgage servicing rights (MSR) to 99% of sold mortgages to collect servicing fees. Reinvest proceeds from 3 and 4 into paying down debt from 1 or investing more in step 2.

Non-payment and Default Risk On Sold Mortgages

I had initially thought that once Rocket sold a mortgage, it no longer retains much non-payment or default risk on the mortgage as its only exposure is as a mortgage servicer. However, as explained in the risks section of Rocket's S-1, Rocket is contractually obligated to continue to advance the mortgage and tax payments to the investors even if the borrower enters mortgage forbearance.

In the event of default or non-payment, Rocket could reclaim the advanced payments upon foreclosure and liquidation of the collateral asset or when the client resumes payments, but in the short term, this can apply a liquidity crunch on Rocket and prevent it from originating more mortgages. Additionally, there is risk that the collateral asset is not sufficient to cover the missed payments and the investors cannot repay Rocket from their own funds.

The CARES Act disallows foreclosures until the end of the year and gives borrowers the option of mortgage forbearance for 180-360 days. As of Q2 2020, about 5.1% of Rocket's clients were in forbearance, although that is down to 4.7% in late August. This is less than the national average estimate of 7.4%.

Current Asset Valuation Risk

Source: RKT Q2 2020 10-Q

While Rocket is able to sell the majority of its originated loans, it still currently retains a large amount of loans held for sale which it records as an asset. As of Q2 2020, Rocket holds about $17B in loans held for sale which is about 60% of its $28B total assets and 43% of its current $40B market cap. If there is a significant increase in default and non-payments of loans, the value of those loans will tank. Additionally, if Rocket's loan purchasers are also experiencing high default and non-payment rates, they will lack the liquidity to continue to purchase loans from Rocket, driving the valuation of those loans held for sale down even further.

Rocket values its existing MSR contracts based on expected future cash flows from fees discounted to the present. This means that the valuation is heavily exposed to prevailing interest rates as well as the likelihood of borrowers paying off their loans early. If loans are paid off early, then Rocket collects less fees. In a low-interest rate environment with high economic uncertainty, many borrowers are likely to prepay their mortgages or completely refinance for lower rates at other institutions. Any of these actions would significantly tank the value of MSR contracts. Rocket has estimated its expected average MSR contract life to have fallen from 5.33 years at the end of 2019 to 4.14 years now due to the effects of the pandemic and economic recession. Rocket's current MSRs are valued at just over $2B.

Source: RKT Q2 2020 10-Q

Margin Call Risk

While Rocket is able to secure some loans unsecured such as through senior note offerings, a significantly large amount of its debt is secured by its loans held for sale and MSR contracts. This is done through repurchase agreements where these assets are temporarily sold to lenders in order to obtain cash and then Rocket must repurchase the assets in the future for a higher price (the difference being the interest paid). As of Q2 2020, Rocket owes about $16B on debt secured by loans held for sale which is about 70% of its $23B total debt. Rocket owes $75M on debt secured by MSR contracts, a much smaller portion.

Source: RKT Q2 2020 10-Q

Source: RKT Q2 2020 10-Q

These assets act as collateral to the loan and are eligible for margin calls. That means if adverse economic events occur and the asset valuations do indeed fall as detailed above in the Current Asset Valuation Risk section, Rocket's lenders can require Rocket to pay down its loan immediately or risk liquidation of its asset at depressed prices. Rocket only has $1.7B in cash equivalents and could only take about a 10% margin call before having to liquidate assets. This would further constrain Rocket's liquidity and prevent it from originating more loans to get back on its feet.

Conclusion

While I think there is a lot of positive momentum for Rocket Companies, I want to educate my readers on potential hidden risks of this company. Simply selling off originated mortgage loans does not clear Rocket of default and non-payment risks. Similar to most mortgage companies, Rocket has a very high percentage of its debt and assets tied directly to real estate holdings, even though it sells off most of its loans to the secondary market. A liquidity crunch for Rocket would put a halt to its successful business/cash flow cycle.

I will continue to hold small long positions on the company but until the macroeconomic and real estate market risks clear up, I remain neutral on this holding and encourage caution to other investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RKT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All recommendations here are purely my own opinion and is intended for a general audience. Please perform your own due diligence and research for your specific financial circumstances before making an investment decision.