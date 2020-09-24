Exelixis has some early-stage clinical assets, but the success of Cabo in RCC is the real key if the stock is to reach my $29 fair value estimate.

I don't necessarily see Cabo-Opdivo becoming #1 in front-line RCC in the U.S., but I believe the combo can help drive U.S. RCC sales to $2.4 billion.

The Cabo-Opdivo combo appeared to work better in sicker patients, and the better tolerability (notably lower discontinuations) could be another argument in its favor.

Nothing has ever been easy for Exelixis (EXEL) or its shareholders, but few biotechs can boast multiple drug approvals, let alone building to nearly $1 billion in revenue and positive free cash flow. While the company has established strong efficacy for its primary drug Cabometyx, combo therapy with Pfizer’s (PFE) rival tyrosine kinase inhibitor (or TKI) Inlyta and Merck’s (MRK) Keytruda has been taking share in the critical renal cell carcinoma (or RCC) market, and there’s ample uncertainty as to whether the most recent data on Exelixis’s own combo will be enough to drive Cabometyx past that $1 billion threshold.

I would describe myself as “cautiously bullish” on the prospects for Exelixis and Cabometyx in first-line RCC. The data from the CheckMate-9ER study weren’t as clean and unequivocal as bulls could have hoped, but they certainly didn’t shut the door on meaningful long-term revenue growth. With a risk-adjusted fair value of $29, driven largely by my expectation of $2.4 billion in peak U.S. revenue in RCC, I do think there’s enough upside to merit a closer look at this name.

When You Flip A Coin… And It Lands On The Edge

The CheckMate-9ER study of Cabometyx and Bristol-Myers’ (BMY) Opdivo in first-line advanced RCC had long been highlighted as a key catalyst for Exelixis. Strong data relative to the Inlyta-Keytruda would give Exelixis a serious chance at challenging the roughly 30%-plus share that combo had built in 1L RCC since April of 2019. In particular, bulls were looking for an objective response rate (or ORR) of 60% or better and a median progression-free survival of 15 months or better, with a strong hazard ratio.

Bulls didn’t get that, but it wasn’t a failure either. Instead, it was an equivocal result that is going to push the battle into the sales and marketing arena, where doctor preferences and priorities will play a significant role. In other words, it was a “stay tuned” result that doesn’t really settle the uncertainties, and Wall Street hates uncertainties.

The CheckMate-9ER study produced a 56% ORR with 8% of patients seeing a complete response. Median PFS was 16.6 months (an 8.3mo improvement over the control) versus the 15.1 month for Inlyta/Keytruda (a 4mo improvement over control), with a hazard ratio of 0.51 for Cabo and 0.69 for Inlyta. For overall survival, Cabo produced a 0.60 hazard ratio versus the 0.53 hazard ratio for Inlyta.

For safety and tolerability, both combos had relatively similar rates of serious adverse effects (61% and 63%), but discontinuations were lower in the Cabo combo (15.3% versus 25.9%).

While Cabo showed better hazard ratios in mPFS for various sub-groups (intermediate risk and poor risk), the overall survival hazard ratio was better for Inlyta in the intermediate group (0.53 vs. 0.7) and only slightly inferior in the poor risk group (0.43 vs. 0.37).

What Will Doctors Do With This?

By no means do I presume to speak for every oncologists, but by and large, overall survival is the number that gets most doctors’ attention, and that favors Inlyta. I’d also note that the Inlyta-Keytruda combo is the incumbent, and doctors tend to stick with what they feel has been working for them unless and until there’s compelling data to switch. It’s unclear to me that Cabo-Opdivo meets that standard, though I’d certainly argue for it if I were in the “poor risk” group. I also think the safety/tolerability data are relevant.

The “do no harm” part of the Hippocratic oath is more relevant than some investors may realize, and the lower discontinuation rate in a sicker population (the Capo-Opdivo patient group was sicker than the Inlyta-Keytruda group) may stand out for some doctors. Given the numbers, I think there’s a credible chance for Exelixis getting 25% to 30% share in the 1L RCC setting. Even then, though, there will be challenges. For starters, competing TKIs will be going off-patent over the next five years (including Inlyta in 2025) and that may limit pricing leverage and some clinicians may be pressured to use the Inlyta combo once it goes generic. Also, there are potential competitors in the clinic with different biological targets, including Nektar’s (NKTR) bempeg-Opdivo combo.

The Outlook

Between first line and second line, I see Cabometyx earning $2.4 billion in the U.S. RCC market for Exelixis at peak. I also believe that the drug can earn over $800 million at peak in liver cancer, and the upcoming results for the COSMIC-312 study of Cabo and Roche’s (OTCQX:RHHBY) Tecentriq in first-line liver cancer (hepatocellular carcinoma, or HCC) could be a meaningful value driver for Exelixis. Beyond this, there are some combo studies underway in castration-resistant prostate cancer and second-line lung cancer. Either (or both) would be a meaningful potential addition to peak revenue, but I assign relatively low odds of success at this point given limited data.

Exelixis does have a pipeline beyond this, but it is essentially at the starting line, and with the vast majority (95%) of Phase I oncology drugs failing to reach the market, the incremental value is minimal. Still, management should present Phase I data on its next-gen TKI (XL092) later this year, and intends to file INDs for three new drugs, including XL265 (a TAM kinase-focused kinase inhibitor), a CDK7 inhibitor from its Aurigene collaboration, and a promising tissue factor-targeting ADC from its collaboration with Iconic (promising on the basis of a preclinical presentation highlighting some potential areas of differentiation).

The Bottom Line

Of my $29 fair value estimate, around $17/share is tied to Cabometyx in U.S. RCC, so successfully leveraging the CheckMate-9ER data in the real world is absolutely essential. I do believe the data support meaningful share in first-line RCC, but nothing has ever come easy for Exelixis, and I don’t see that changing in the near term. Still, given the spread between the share price today and my estimate of fair value, it does seem to be a name worth further investigation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RHHBY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.