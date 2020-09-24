The low interest rate environment has greatly enhanced the appeal of utilities among those investors seeking a reasonably safe and secure source of income. This is especially important for retirees that are depending on their portfolios for the money that they need to pay their bills. Indeed, utilities do tend to be somewhat safer than many other investments in today's challenging economic environment because most people will prioritize paying their utility bills during times when money is tight in order to avoid losing the creature comforts that we enjoy in the developed world. In this article, we will analyze one of the largest electric utilities in the United States, The AES Corporation (AES), in an attempt to determine if it is appropriate for your portfolio.

About The AES Corporation

As just mentioned, The AES Corporation is one of the largest electric utilities in the United States. It was originally founded in 1981 by two appointees to the Federal Energy Commission by President Richard Nixon and has since expanded quite aggressive both organically and through acquisitions. Today, AES has operations in fifteen countries with only about 36% of its income coming from the United States:

Source: The AES Corporation

This is somewhat unique among utilities as most of them only conduct business in a single nation. This international diversity could have some advantages though. For example, it provides a certain amount of protection against regime risk, or the risk that a government or other authority will take some action that proves detrimental to the company. In addition, one area might have higher electricity prices than another and AES could be able to benefit from this. It is also able to boost its profits through currency appreciation. For example, if the Brazilian real rises against the U.S. dollar, then the revenue that the company generates in Brazil will translate into more U.S. dollars when the company converts them back to U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.

With that said though, AES Corporation actually has very limited exposure to foreign currencies. This is because the company hedges its exposure to foreign currencies in an effort to reduce the impact that such fluctuations could have on its cash flows. As we can see here, if the U.S. dollar appreciates 10%, it would only reduce the company's pre-tax profit by $0.02 per share or about 1.5%:

Source: The AES Corporation

This is likely appealing for those risk-averse investors that could be concerned about the potential impact of foreign currency fluctuations on the company's finances. This situation also works in reverse though as the hedges prevent the company from benefiting much if the U.S. dollar actually goes down. Nonetheless though, the hedges provide a certain amount of stability to AES Corporation.

As I have pointed out in other articles, such as this one, power generation companies like AES typically sell their power under power purchasing agreements. A power purchasing agreement is an agreement between a power generation company and an electrical purchaser, typically a distribution company or a major consumer of electricity like a data center or major commercial enterprise in which the two parties agree to long-term business together. These agreements are nice for the generation company because they allow it to lock in revenues for a portion of its capacity over extended periods of time, providing for more stable cash flows than it would otherwise produce. AES Corporation uses these agreements as well. As we can see here, about 70% of the company's pre-tax profits come from these contracts:

Source: The AES Corporation

The fact that the average remaining life on these power purchasing agreements is fourteen years is something that is nice to see because it effectively ensures that a sizable percentage of the company's pre-tax profits are likely to be relatively stable for an extended period of time. This is exactly the kind of thing that should appeal to a conservative income investor.

Renewables

One area that some utilities have been investing heavily in is renewable electricity generation. This is partly due to fears of climate change. These fears have caused governments around the world to provide incentives intended to promote the development of these sources of power. In addition, consumers of electricity are increasingly demanding that their power be produced from renewable sources so utilities have an incentive to develop these power sources to satisfy this demand. The AES Corporation is one of the companies that is doing this. As we can see here, AES has greatly reduced the amount of electricity that it generates from coal and increased the amount that is produced by renewables over the 2015-2019 period:

Source: The AES Corporation

The company intends to continue on this trajectory. It will be generating less than 30% of its electricity from coal by the end of this year and by 2030 it will be generating less than 10% of its electricity from coal:

Source: The AES Corporation

This reduction in coal generation will reduce the company's total generation capacity. This is because the company will be replacing its retired coal capacity with renewables. AES Corporation currently has more than 150 renewable projects in North America alone in its pipeline. These projects represent 15 gigawatts of generation capacity. However, the company has not yet started construction on all of these projects. In order to improve the economics and reduce the risk of a renewable project, it is good practice to have a power purchasing agreement in place. AES has been known to begin work on projects without one though. Currently, the company has 6.2 gigawatts worth of renewable projects under construction, two thirds of which is already covered by power purchasing agreements:

Source: The AES Corporation

One trend in the asset management world is the growing popularity of environmental, social, and governance funds. These funds advertise themselves as investing in companies that make a difference in the world. One thing that the funds purport to invest in is the development of renewable sources of energy. AES Corporation's increasing focus on renewables may endear it to these funds and this buying pressure could lead the stock to outperform other utilities that are not being so aggressive with the development of renewables.

Growth

Utilities are generally considered to be low growth companies. This is because they are historically confined to only a single geographic region and the demand for electricity does not generally grow much faster than the overall population. This is why utilities are not usually favorites among young investors that are still in the wealth accumulation phase of their lives. With that said though, AES Corporation does have the potential to deliver some forward growth, largely driven by the various renewable projects that the company has under development. As we can see here, AES has the long-term goal of growing its adjusted earnings per share at a 7-9% compound annual growth rate:

Source: The AES Corporation

Admittedly, this is not a particularly high growth rate for something like a technology company but it is certainly not at all bad for a utility. In theory then, this may support forward dividend growth. That is absolutely the kind of thing that income-focused investors like to see because a growing dividend helps to offset the deleterious effects of inflation and thus maintain the purchasing power of an investor's portfolio. The fact that AES also expects its free cash flow to grow at the same rate reinforces our conclusion that a growing dividend is a very real possibility here.

Debt Analysis

One problem with many utilities is a very high level of debt. This is one reason why we have seen quite a few bankruptcies in the sector. As such then, it would be a good idea to have a look at the company's debt load. The easiest way to do this is to look at its debt-to-equity ratio. As a general rule, the higher the ratio the riskier the company because debt is a riskier way to finance a company than equity is. As of June 30, 2020, AES Corporation had $19.956 billion in net debt compared to only $2.462 billion in shareowners' equity. This gives the company a net debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. This would be an exceptionally high ratio for a company in any other industry but utilities can often maintain a higher level of debt than most other companies by virtue of their stable cash flows. Let us see how this compares to some of the company's peers to see if this is a high debt load for a utility:

Company Net Debt-to-Equity The AES Corporation 8.11 NRG Energy (NRG) 3.09 FirstEnergy (FE) 3.09 Eversource (ES) 1.11 DTE Energy (DTE) 1.56

As we can see, AES Corporation has an exceptionally high debt load even by the standards of its industry. This represents a very real risk as an event that causes the company's cash flows to decline could very easily push the firm into bankruptcy. While utilities are generally stable entities, such events have been known to happen. Therefore, risk-averse investors may want to look elsewhere when seeking a utility for their portfolios as other companies such as DTE appear to offer less risk.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AES is one of the largest utilities in the United States and utilities have become somewhat more attractive in today's market due to the very low interest rate environment being promoted by the Federal Reserve and many other central banks. The fact that the company is very active in the development of renewable sources of energy may also endear it to the younger crowd attempting to push for change in the world. However, the company also has a very high debt load and this could pose some risks that a conservative investor would likely want to avoid. Thus, it may be a good idea to look elsewhere for income.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.