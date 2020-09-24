Zoom Video Communications (ZM) has experienced extraordinary growth in the first half of this year and into the summer, but now autumn is here, and competitors are catching up with Zoom. The company's functionality advantage is being lost and their own revenue forecasts show a plateau in growth. Zoom's mind-bogglingly-high valuation cannot be sustained without exceptional growth like that we've seen as a result of the pandemic and cannot be justified even taking the company's growth into account.

Competitors' Platforms Are Catching Up Quickly

Zoom has, for a while now, enjoyed what is effectively a first-mover advantage. Zoom wasn't the first entrant to the video conferencing space, but they have a good platform and the company was focused on that sole purpose, unlike other tech giants who happened to also offer video calling. Unfortunately for Zoom, the big boys seem to be catching up and they are at risk of losing their lead.

Zoom's platform has a lot going for it: it's clean, easy to use, and scalable. It also has some downsides: mainly the security issues exposed in the past few months and significant outages coinciding with large blocks of the country coming online for school. Despite its shortcomings, Zoom's usage has ballooned during the pandemic and remains the preferred platform for many businesses and organizations.

A large reason for Zoom's relative advantage to the likes of Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, or Cisco's Webex has been their ease of use and speed along with functionality. Zoom's polling and breakout rooms, among other features, have distinguished it from the competition. No longer! Google and Microsoft are both adding breakout rooms with Google now allowing for better scalable views to see up to 49 meeting members.

Zoom's third-party app compatibility has also given it additional functionality, but here too competitors are catching up with Chrome Extensions filling in on Meets and Microsoft allowing third-party apps on Teams. These two products are even catching up to Zoom's delightful virtual background feature with Google offering to blur your background and Microsoft's new Together Mode for Teams which can simulate different meeting background for the whole group. With competitors catching up to Zoom on the features front, it will be harder for Zoom to attract customers when Teams is offered as a part of broader Microsoft 365 and Google Meet is available to anyone with a Gmail account.

The Company is Valued at a Simply Exorbitant Price that Cannot Be Justified

Using Zoom's earnings per share forecast for this fiscal year of between $2.40 and $2.47 gives the company a forward price to earnings ratio of 205.56. Zoom's shares passed $500 per share yesterday, giving the company a market cap of 140.11 billion dollars, which represents more than a 500% appreciation in share value over one year. This makes Zoom one of the highest valued companies in the United States, more expensive than Broadcom (AVGO) or UPS (UPS). A key difference between Zoom and either of these companies is its valuation. Broadcom trades at 16.42 times forward EPS and UPS has a P/E of 22.99. UPS isn't particularly a growth-oriented stock, but Broadcom is, and unlike Zoom, it has a long record. Broadcom has had an average year over year revenue growth rate of 38.66%. Zoom's revenue increased 355% year over year but is now ready to plateau and has a price to earnings ratio that wouldn't fall in line with Broadcom's even if the company's EPS appreciated 1000%.

Valuation Based on EPS Levels

EPS Price to Earnings FY2021 Current Forecast (Average) $2.435 205.56 100% EPS Growth Over FY2021 $4.87 102.78 200% EPS Growth Over FY2021 $7.305 68.52 500% EPS Growth Over FY2021 $14.61 34.26 1000% EPS Growth Over FY2021 $26.785 18.67

To look at Zoom's plateauing growth, let's look at a comment from an analyst Shebly Seyrafi's that estimates "average customer count is going to be up around 16% Q-to-Q" for the third quarter. Keep in mind that this number would be elevated from the pandemic's effect and schools and businesses coming online after the summer. On the conference call, the company clarified they do not "necessarily expect that dramatic increase in [average revenue per user]" and are in fact "guiding flat for Q3 to -- Q3 and Q4 revenue will be flat" - suggesting growth is ready to plateau for several quarters. Wall Street and many investors' expectations for Zoom are too far above the reality of what the company can deliver looking forward.

Zoom has Got to Fall Some Day

Explosive growth has been the norm for Zoom for several quarters now and many expect it to continue. A more likely scenario is that Zoom has reached its peak, at least for the near future, with revenue having shot up on the back of widespread working/school from home and with increased quality of the competition and higher churn rates expected, Zoom's days of revenue climbing to the moon seem to be coming to an end. With that, the company's valuation will have to come to terms with reality. I wrote, back in March, that the pandemic was likely to be a boon to workplace tech companies like Zoom, and it certainly has been, but this valuation is ridiculous.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be regarded as investment advice. This article should not be the sole basis for a financial decision, including the purchase or sale of stock. Any personal financial decision should be made on the basis of your own research and consideration of your unique financial goals and investing ideals.