Domo's (DOMO) valuation is becoming attractive. It needs to evolve more capabilities in data analytics to ride the new wave of demand as Snowflake's (SNOW) IPO improves the visibility of data management platforms. Investors should wait for Domo to evolve more analytics capabilities, given the level of congestion in the BI space.

Domo has improved its growth pace in recent quarters. Macro headwinds weren't pronounced, as highlighted during the last earnings call. Solid growth in the government and COVID-hit verticals, growing international revenue, and improved traction with large enterprises are the key factors that aligned to drive the strengthened revenue growth. Billings also improved with good linearity improving cash flow sentiments. This suggests customers are finding strong value in Domo's solutions. The long-term trend for the BI segment of the data management market suggests Domo will have to evolve more capabilities to stay competitive.

Favorable tech trends have also improved Domo's growth. It is only logical for distributed teams to adopt more data visualization tools for business KPI monitoring. Domo’s mobile and cloud-centric solutions meet these needs. While the current solutions are outperforming, I don't think they will be sufficient in the long term.

Domo’s margins have improved in recent quarters. Subscription gross margin came in at 80%+ last quarter. Domo's operating margin is improving due to cost discipline initiatives. Domo’s EPS and billings guidance suggest improved cost management will flow to the operating cash flow line. I am forecasting more gross margin improvement. I expect some of the COVID-related cost savings to be locked in. These factors inform my Q3’20 non-GAAP EPS forecast of -$0.39 and CY’20 EPS guidance of -$1.73.

Domo’s business apps, which can be built on top of its platform, are also helping with its sales motion. In addition to these, Domo’s ease of integration with third-party platforms has been an added advantage in the crowded BI space. Snowflake’s recent momentum in the data management space is a rising tide that will lift the visibility of data management platforms in the BI and ETL segments. I expect Domo to benefit from this trend due to its robust integrations with Snowflake’s platform.

Overall, I remain wary of competition in the BI segment of the data management space. I expect Domo to evolve more data analytics capabilities beyond visualization to strengthen its competitive positioning. This will put more pressure on its balance sheet. Given its limited working capital, it doesn't appear Domo will be willing to acquire data analytics capabilities to its current offerings. It is more likely that more analytics capabilities will be developed internally. This will take more time than a bolt-on acquisition. This puts Domo at the risk of losing more low-hanging fruit to competitors.

Source: Author (using data from Gartner, G2, and Forrester)

On the macro front, I expect Domo’s international revenue growth to maintain the current momentum. The strong US economy, coupled with the ease of internationalization and deployment of Domo's solution, will continue to drive its geo expansion strategy.

Valuation

The improved revenue and billings prints will be supportive of Domo’s momentum in the near term. While management is guiding softly, analysts are observing catalysts that will trigger growth outperformance in the coming quarters. I expect demand for BI tools to continue to grow in the current environment. Domo can easily beat its target, given its strong traction with large enterprises.

I remain wary of Domo's leverage ratios. Besides the raised risk premium from Domo’s cost of debt, I expect multiples to continue to expand from here on strong market demand for BI solutions.

Risk Factors

Domo’s positioning in the BI space needs to evolve beyond dashboarding. Gartner cites the evolution of the BI space into more predictive analytics use cases. Players like Oracle (ORCL) and Salesforce (CRM) are leading the pace of innovation in predictive analytics. Domo has to keep investing in acquiring more data analytics capabilities. This might impact its liquidity ratio, given its average leverage ratio.

Domo's ability to sustain pricing might also be impacted as more companies adopt adjacent data management platforms with inbuilt BI features.

Conclusion

Domo's improved sales strategy is producing excellent results. To sustain the current momentum, it needs to add more capabilities to its offerings. The current valuation fairly reflects the need to be cautious in light of the enormous competition in the BI space. It is not clear if Domo can develop competitive analytics capabilities given the pace of big tech companies playing in the AI space. Given these reasons, Domo is a hold at the current valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.