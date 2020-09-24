Thesis

Photronics (PLAB) is an under the radar value opportunity. The company's share price has been stagnant for five years, even as the quality of its business improved markedly. Photronics has quietly invested over $320M into two new Chinese production facilities for the production of IC and FPD photomasks, which will generate significant sales and cash flow growth in the coming years. The company was able to complete these investments over the past five years without leveraging up the balance sheet, which positions the company's shares for solid price appreciation.

The World of Photronics

Photronics is a manufacturer of photomasks, which are tools used to manufacture other electronic components. For the purposes of this analysis, we will focus on the IC and FPD markets, as these are Photronics' main business lines. IC (Integrated Circuits) are photomasks used in the production of semiconductors, while FPD (Flat Panel Displays) are photomasks used in the production of electronic screens. Photronics is a global leader in the photomask market with roughly 25% market share and, currently, maintains several Asian IC photomask Joint Ventures with its competitor DNP (Day Nippon Printing).

As demonstrated below, Photronics has enjoyed several quarters of strong revenue growth, despite the slowdown related to COVID-19. For the latest quarter, IC revenue composed 68% of revenue, roughly in-line with prior quarters, although FPD has slowly gained share as the number of displays and screens proliferate.

As we look at Photronics' relatively consistent revenue performance, there are several trends underlying the data which need to be annotated. First, FPD revenue increased a robust 30% for Q3 YoY. However, that rate was actually composed of a 59% growth rate for High-End photomasks and a 15% decline in Mainstream photomasks. In my opinion, this growth rate dichotomy is extremely favorable because hardware manufacturers are increasingly switching to AMOLED screens and G10.5+technology, which compose the High-End segment for Photronics. Simply put, Photronics is growing revenue in markets with multi-year expansion prospects, which bodes well for the future.

The second trend underlying the brisk 14% revenue growth is the outsized growth in China. As demonstrated from the table below, the completion of the two production facilities in China has enabled massive sales growth for Photronics in both FPD and IC. It is also worth noting that Photronics overcame significant headwinds related to both Coronavirus and restrictions which were placed on Huawei by the Commerce Department in order to achieve these results. Looking forward to Q4, Photronics management expects the Huawei supply chain disruption to increase in intensity, which prompted the company to move forward mandatory maintenance for its China factories in order to best utilize a low-demand environment. Due to the Huawei impact and the estimated 1-week loss of production from the factory shut down for maintenance, Photronics guided the market to flat revenue and earnings YoY; a significant disappointment.

Valuation

Photronics has a Market Capitalization of $667.5M with roughly 65.2M diluted shares outstanding. After adding in debt of $53M and subtracting out $261M of cash, Photronics Enterprise Value equates to $460M. As it relates to Photronics debt balance, the majority of the debt is related to the construction and operation of its new China facilities, which allowed Photronics to access state subsidized loans with reimbursable interest payments.

As shown in the table on the right, Photronics is trading at a P/E ratio of 9.8x and an EBITDA multiple of 4.1x. When we think about these multiples from an Enterprise Value perspective, the valuation appears even more stunning. After essentially removing Photronics significant Net Cash position from the Market Cap, the company is trading at a P/E ratio only 6.7x, and an EBITDA multiple of 2.8x. From my perspective, these valuation multiples are far too cheap. Typically, companies that maintain earnings multiples this low are expected to shrink in perpetuity, be shut down due to a regulatory risk, or are simply hated by the market due to the prevailing narrative.

In this sense, I believe Photronics' status as a global leader in a niche market is negatively affecting its valuation. This is because investors in the semiconductor industry are focusing on mega-cap growth stories like Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) and Nvidia (NVDA) to the detriment of smaller value stocks like Photronics. Additionally, I believe the risks from further trade escalations and technological restrictions for the Chinese market are weighing on sentiment for the shares, as Photronics expansion into China coincided with a ramp-up in tensions.

With these risks in mind, it is important to note the stellar operating performance that Photronics has managed to achieve over the past few years. The company has grown cash from operations, EBITDA, and operating income at steady clips and is expecting to continue this growth in the future. Thus, when we think about the aforementioned valuation multiples, we would see those fall even lower when examining forward earnings, making the current share price seem rather cheap.

Despite my bullishness for significant multiple expansion for Photronics, there is another alternative value accretive case through which we can examine the company. Chiefly, the return of cash to shareholders. On September 15, 2020, Photronics authorized a new $100M share repurchase program, which represents roughly 15% of shares outstanding and only half its current net cash balance. On a go-forward basis, I am expecting Photronics to maintain and exceed its current FCF level of $68M for the trailing twelve months now that its completed China expansion will require less investment.

Photronics' current free cash flow yield of over 10% should be relatively dependable. Conceptually, this means that Photronics will generate free cash flow equal to the entire market cap of the company in less than 10 years, which makes the shares an attractive investment proposition to me.

Summary

Photronics has recently completed one of the largest and most aggressive expansions in the company's history but has seen its share price fall in the meantime. The company has a strong history of profitable operations, a fortress balance sheet, and a mildly positive outlook. I believe the company's rock bottom valuation could offer investors a lucrative investment opportunity as the company continues to grow the top and bottom line, generate cash, and return it to shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PLAB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.