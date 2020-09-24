And the German environmentalists may have a thing or two to say about Tesla’s plans.

There's so much I would like to discuss about the Tesla (TSLA) Battery Day. For example:

The fact that Tesla brought no battery to battery day.

Elon Musk’s sudden modesty, with tweets on the eve of Battery Day cautioning that the improvements will take several years to achieve, and then repeated cautions during the presentation that further technical breakthroughs will be required. Why, it’s almost as if the Tesla Board suddenly realized that, Musk being uninsurable, and the Board consequently being equally uninsurable, it had better take care to temper Musk’s hype.

Musk’s promise, with those cautions, that within three years, battery cost reductions and production improvements will enable Tesla to sell a $25,000 EV, and his target of annual sales of 20 million vehicles.

(Musk at Battery Day)

What I wish to focus on here, though, is the revelation about the Brandenburg factory (which, despite being more than 30 miles from Berlin, Tesla likes to call the Berlin factory). In response to a question, Musk answered:

Yes, we will be manufacturing cells in Berlin. Yep.

That surprised me. And, it surprised my sometime collaborator here, MaxedOutMama. We both had concluded Tesla’s Brandenburg plant would import its batteries (as well as plastic parts) from elsewhere, most likely China.

We reached that conclusion based on a review of Tesla’s permit application, which seemed to have abandoned the plan of producing battery cells locally. And we surmised the source of the batteries for made-in-Germany cars might instead be China, because of both cost advantages and the help such exports would give Tesla in meeting its annual revenue requirement (75 billion RMB by the end of 2023).

Tesla Has Not Filed Any Permit For Cell Manufacture

MOM went back and took another look at the revised permit application (final approval of which is expected in December). It has nothing about cell manufacture, and even battery assembly was removed. These changes likely occurred because of the concerns about the factory’s water usage.

As MOM reminded me, back in late July, the Potsdamer Neueste Nachtrichten confirmed that Tesla’s current permit application does not include any cell manufacture or battery assembly.

Tesla wants to produce 500,000 electric vehicles a year in the new factory just outside Berlin, where the bodyshells are now being raised. The first vehicles are due to roll off the assembly line in July 2021. The previous approval and application documents for the factory do not yet include battery production. The later expansion of the car factory to include a battery factory affects the next expansion stage, not yet the current construction and the current approval process.

Did that change between July 24 and Battery Day? A Sept. 23 Reuters report initially indicated that in the interim Tesla had filed a supplementary permit application to allow for cell production. However, that Reuters report has now been corrected to make clear that no such application has yet been made.

Tesla said on Thursday (Sept. 24) it would have to start a new approval process for battery production. Currently no timeline for this application has been communicated.

What about the earlier water concerns? According to Reuters, Tesla has offered German officials “assurances it would not use too much water.”

Daunting Technical Issues Remain To Be Overcome

Does this mean Tesla intends to manufacture the Brandenburg cells using the dry-coating process Musk discussed on Battery Day? It would hardly make sense for Tesla to build a cell manufacturing facility with its existing technology when it has promised that a new and better way is only a few years distant.

(Dry-Coating Slide from Tesla’s Battery Day Presentation)

But how reliable is that promise? It would appear there's a long way from where Tesla is with the dry-coating process to where it needs to be. In the words of Musk (transcript here), describing the dry-coating machine Tesla obtained as part of the Maxwell acquisition:

We’ve actually ramped the machine that does dry-coating four times. So, revision four post-acquisition of the machine, and there’s still a lot of work to do. So, I would not say this is completely in the bag. It’s still a lot of work to do. And as you grow, as you scale, go from benchtop to lab to pilot to volume production, there are actually major issues that you encounter at every level.

Worth noting is that the technical issues to be overcome with dry-coating are only some of many technical challenges Tesla will face to achieve all its promised cell improvements.

So, Musk’s unqualified assertion that Tesla will be manufacturing battery cells needs to be qualified in three crucial respects: (1) Tesla has not filed any application to do so yet; (2) the manufacturing process Tesla would use to save water does not yet exist; and (3) many of the other technical challenges to Tesla’s cell design plans will need to be overcome.

German Environmentalists Will Have Their Say

There also should be a fourth qualification. Tesla will need to placate the German environmentalists, some of whom made their voices heard at a hearing that commenced yesterday (Sept. 23). This, from an eyewitness report:

All 414 objectors who had submitted critical statements against the car factory as part of the formal emissions control main approval process, which is being pulled up at record speed near the Berlin motorway ring near Freienbrink, were invited. 116 critics came, more than usual. And it got down to business in the town hall of Erkner from the first minute, with every detail. Statements were repeatedly accompanied by boos or applause. When the chairman of the meeting, Ulrich Stock, stepped in front of the press in the dark almost ten hours later, around 8:30 p.m. it was there, only procedural issues had been dealt with. “The schedule is overturned,” said Stock. It indicated that it would not be possible in three days. If that happens, the appointment may need to be repeated. In his interim conclusion after the first day, Stock also made it clear that he would have liked Tesla - with a large cast - to respond more aggressively to questions, tips and criticism. In the course of the proceedings, representatives of the authorities had often replied, and speeches by critics predominated. “It must not give the impression that the agency is spokesman for Tesla,” said Stock. The 62-year-old heads the department for technical environmental protection in the State Environment Agency, which is responsible for the approval process for the Gigafactory. Stock emphasized again that, despite the ongoing construction work, the outcome was completely open, “there is also the possibility of a negative decision.”

Is it actually possible that the German authorities will deny Tesla’s factory application, with factory construction going full tilt? Would they really require Tesla to remove the improvements it has already installed (having been warned of the risk of proceeding without final approval)? To replant the forest?

Yes, all that is possible, though exceedingly unlikely. However, the intense environmental opposition does suggest that Tesla’s manufacture of cells at the Brandenburg factory is, at best, a long way off, assuming the technical problems can be overcome.

Final Notes

Much thanks to MaxedOutMama for her continuing research on Tesla’s activities in Germany.

And, I can’t say it enough: The Tesla share price is floating free of economic reality. It has no relationship to current and concerning economic conditions. It's a complete stranger to the company’s financial fundamentals. It's buoyed and boosted by hype and nonsense.

I regard any short position as dangerous, and any long position as even more dangerous. Trade with care, hedge any trade, and expose only a small part of your portfolio to this crazy stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short TSLA via long-dated call spreads. The share price remains utterly detached from the financial fundamentals, and I strongly urge great caution in instituting any short position. Any such position should be carefully hedged, and a small part of one's portfolio.