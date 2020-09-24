However, its financial condition has improved markedly and the company looks to be a stronger prospect than it was in the past.

Earlier this year, following a restructuring push by management, I discussed how Five Star Senior Living (FVE) presented investors with a long-term opportunity. Since publication, things have been wild in the broader market, but Five Star’s performance has more or less matched it in the end with shares having dipped from $5.23 apiece to $5.20. Though the business should not be viewed as a strong play for investors, and although management has reported some pain resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, Five Star still does appear to be an interesting, reasonable company for investors to consider.

A mixed year

The COVID-19 pandemic has had wide-reaching, significant impacts on many parts of society. This is especially true in nations, like the US, that have responded poorly to the virus’s spread. Add in other changes, like a restructuring (not bankruptcy, but operational) that Five Star engaged in and it’s difficult to tell how and in what ways the company has fared well compared to what it might otherwise have performed and vice-versa. At the end of the day, though, when you look at the core fundamentals of the business, you get some idea as to whether the firm represents a reasonable prospect or not.

If you look solely at the top line of the firm, the picture has not been particularly kind. Total revenue for the firm in the second quarter this year, for instance, came out to $286.58 million. This represents a decrease of 19.4% compared to the second quarter of the company’s 2019 fiscal year when it reported sales of $355.74 million. Some investors will point out to changes in how revenue was reported, but that mainly relates to how the company changed operationally. Instead of booking most of its revenue as managed revenue, it books it as reimbursements for costs incurred.

The second quarter was not the only bad period for the business. All of 2020 has been bad from a top line perspective. Sales in the first half of the year totaled $584.03 million. This is 17.9% lower than the $711.26 million the business reported in the same two quarters of its 2019 fiscal year. Given COVID-19’s rise and the impact it has had on senior citizens and members of that demographic especially who live in senior accommodations, this should not come as much of a surprise.

Digging in a bit deeper, we find out more about why sales dropped. The big issue, it seems, was occupancy. In the latest quarter, the occupancy rate for Five Star’s owned and leased operations fell to 78.3%. A quarter earlier, it was at 81.3%. A year ago, it stood at 83%. The drop seen at its managed facilities was even worse. In the latest quarter, the company’s occupancy rate stood at 78.7%. This was down from 82.6% a quarter earlier and it’s down from 85.4% a year ago. As occupancy rates fall in a business like this, the risk of margin contraction becomes a reality because less revenue gets split between the same amount of fixed costs.

This decline in occupancy led to a decline in the company’s RevPAR (revenue per available room (technically unit)). For owned properties, this figure fell to $2,813, down from $2,938 one quarter earlier and down from a whopping $3,984 a year ago. For managed properties, it came in at $3,644. This compares to $3,820 in the first quarter this year and it compares to $3,600 in the second quarter of the company’s 2019 fiscal year.

Despite these top line problems, the firm’s bottom line fared quite well. Net income in the latest quarter fell to $3 million, down from $4.18 million a year ago. Year-to-date, the reading was -$14.21 million versus the -$29.03 million seen last year. Operating cash flow so far this year is far better, coming in at $40.16 million. This compares favorably against the $5.42 million the company generated in the first six months of 2019. Adjusting for changes in working capital, operating cash flow would have been $16.21 million this year, up from -$13.68 million in 2019.

Another important metric to judge Five Star’s performance by is EBITDA. The company generated $7.09 million of it in the latest quarter, down from $8.69 million a year ago. Even so, its EBITDA so far this year is $19.49 million. This compares quite positively to the -$3.67 million in EBITDA seen in the first half of 2019. Add on to this the fact that the firm currently has no debt, and the picture is enticing. Not only is debt not present, Five Star’s cash and cash equivalents works out to $76.11 million. This is ignoring $24.64 million in restricted cash, bringing total cash on its books to $100.75 million in all. Some of this cash is spoken for though. For instance, the company has received the benefit of being able to defer $8.8 million in payroll taxes thanks to the CARES Act passed earlier this year.

Takeaway

Right now, many companies are experiencing tough times thanks to the fallout associated with COVID-19. Five Star, from some angles, is one of them. In other ways, though, the company continues to demonstrate that its restructuring was logical. Moving forward, and absent anything major and unexpected coming to pass, I suspect the company will do fairly well for itself. No, it’s not likely to make investors rich moving forward, but as operations stabilize, I do believe that it could post some decent numbers. This, in turn, would give it attractive upside in a market where most firms have probably already been more or less fairly priced in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.