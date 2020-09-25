It's selling at a -2.4% discount - this doesn't happen too often.

Everybody loves a discount, right?

Closed-end funds can offer investment bargain basement shoppers an opportunity to buy mutual funds at a discount. Since there are a finite quantity of shares, which, unlike conventional mutual funds, don't change daily, investors can buy CEFs at a premium or discount to NAV/share.

Buying CEFs at a deeper discount or lower premium to NAV than previous historical averages can improve your chances of successfully investing in them.

BlackRock Health Sciences (BME) is a CEF, which was selling at a rare -2.37% discount to NAV/Share as of the 9/23/20 close. Yes, it did have a deeper -8.71% discount during the March lows, but its one-year, three-year, and five-year averages were all at a premium, ranging from 1.49% to 3.10%:

Profile:

"BME's investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of companies engaged in the health sciences and related industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences industry. The Trust utilizes an option writing (selling) strategy to enhance dividend yield." (BME site)

As of 8/31/20, BME had ~39% of its 131 holdings over-written with options. Although covered calls can enhance your dividend income, the flip side is that your capital gains are limited to the difference between your stock's cost basis and whatever call strike you employ.

However, this feature doesn't seem to have hampered BME's price performance in the half year since the March lows - investors have helped it keep pace with the S&P 500, and it has outperformed the broad Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund - XLV.

BME trails the S&P year to date, but if you add in the ~4.25% in distributions in 2020, the total return is much closer. Ditto for the past year - adding in 5.8% in payouts narrows the gap between BME, XLV, and the S&P.

Distributions:

As you may have noticed in some of our recent articles the majority of dividend stocks seem to pay in a Feb/May/Aug./Nov. schedule.

BME pays monthly, which can be useful to income investors looking to smooth out their monthly cash flow. At $40.84, it yields 5.88%. It tends to go ex-dividend in the second week of the month and pays at the end of the month.

They've kept the monthly payout at $.20 since August 2015, with occasional larger capital gains payouts at the end of years 2014, 2015, and 2016.

Taxes:

As of 8/31/20, 79% of BME's January - August monthly distributions were classified as return of capital with the balance coming from long-term capital gains. ROC offers you tax deferral advantages, but be aware that it does decrease your tax basis.

(BME site)

Holdings:

As of 8/31/20, BME's top 10 holdings comprised ~37% of its portfolio:

(BME site)

As evidenced by its top 10 positions, BME is heavily weighted toward large caps, which made up 90% of its holdings as of 8/31/20.

(BME site)

The two top sub-sectors are Healthcare Equipment & Services, at 50.46%, and Pharma/Biotech & Life Sciences, at 49.53%. Within that second group, BME held ~23% in Biotech, as of 6/30/20. Its biotech exposure has likely helped BME in this COVID era - with most biotech ETFs outpacing the market in 2020.

(BME site)

BME's holdings are mostly in the US, 90%, with minimal holdings in Switzerland, China, France and Denmark:

(BME site)

Performance History:

BME outperformed the Morningstar sector equity category on a price and NAV basis as of 8/31/20. Looking back further on a calendar year basis shows generally good results, with the exception of 2016, when it lagged by a wide margin.

As of 8/31/20, BME had a one-year market price return of 21.58%, vs. ~19.66% for the S&P 500. Unlike many CEFs, which show lower current NAV/share values than their inception values, BME's NAV/share value has risen ~75% since its 2005 inception. Its inception NAV/share was $23.83, vs. $41.83 as of 9/22/20.

(BME site)

Risk:

The near-term negative for BME may be regulatory risk in the healthcare sector in 2021. Countering that is the broad tailwind of the huge American Boomer generation most likely needing more drugs and healthcare services as they enter those "golden years."

Summary:

We rate BME as a buy, based upon its current, uncommon discount to NAV, its sector positioning, and its attractive yield.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

