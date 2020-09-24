Stock Splits: Irrationally Rational

An investment in knowledge pays the best interest. - Benjamin Franklin

Rising stock prices not only result in increased investor wealth, but at times, also lead to stock splits. But does the split itself increase investor wealth? Finance theory tells us no, but recent experience leaves us puzzled. Let’s start by looking at two recent splits in Apple (AAPL) and Tesla (TSLA).

AAPL split

On July 30, 2020, AAPL announced its board had approved a four-for-one stock split. In the press release, the company gave the reasoning to “make the stock more accessible to a broader base of investors” as the factor driving the split. The day after the announcement, the stock closed more than 11% above the price it closed the day before the announcement

The stock started trading on a split-adjusted basis on August 31, and on that day, closed 36% higher than the close on the day before the split announcement, versus the S&P up only 7% over that same period. The chart below shows how the stock soared during this period.

TSLA split

TSLA announced a five-for-one stock split on August 11, 2020, with the stock to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on August 31. Like AAPL, making “stock ownership more accessible to employees and investors” was cited as the reason for the split. At close, on August 31, the stock was 75% higher, on a split-adjusted basis, than the day before the announcement, while the S&P rose only 4% over the same period. See the chart below to track TSLA’s rise since the split announcement.

Finance theory

Textbook finance theory tells us stock splits shouldn’t change shareholder value. Just like slicing a loaf of bread into 8 or 12 slices doesn’t change how much bread we have to serve, splitting stocks is merely dividing the same value over more shares of stock. So why do it? Just like AAPL and TSLA, companies often cite accessibility as a critical reason to split.

Round lots versus fractional shares

There was a time when investors felt they had to buy a ‘round lot’ of 100 shares to achieve a reasonable commission on the trade. Commissions have come a long way since then, with many retail brokerages reducing or doing away with stock commissions, and most investors can buy any number of shares they desire in a stock. Besides, the rise of ‘fractional trading’ gives the individual investor the ability to buy a fraction of a share and makes share price less relevant.

Positive signals

One possible reason driving higher returns when a stock splits is because investors believe the split sends a positive signal about company performance. In other words, management wouldn’t bother splitting the stock unless they expect the stock to continue to chart strong upward gains. Announcing a split also generates headlines and interest in the stock, which can provide further demand for the stock and lead to price increases.

Short squeeze

The intense price increases around stock splits are often suspected of causing a ‘short squeeze’, propelling the stock up even further. For investors who sell the stock short, losses are often limited by their brokerage, so as the stock price rises, the short seller may be forced to close out the position by buying more shares in the market. This adds to demand for the shares and can push prices up even more.

Summary

At the end of the day, splits should not matter. But under current market conditions, with new investors flooding the market, the technicals are surpassing the fundamentals. The rise of activity in online brokers, such as Robinhood, results in more marginal buyers. These new market participants treat stock trading more akin to gambling and facilitate the spread of false information.

Under these circumstances, the announcement of a stock split can provide short-term trading opportunities. Typically, we see more splits in a widely rising market, such as we are experiencing today. However, stock splits will likely be less common than in past market expansions as we now have more flexible ways to trade. Also, remember some stocks famously never split, for example, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B). But for the nimble investor, stock splits can provide a quick entry and exit opportunity to play positive news in the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

