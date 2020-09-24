We do believe that we will get a convincing return to the office but when is anyone's guess.

Xerox (XRX) popped up from a screener we ran where the objective was to find companies with attractive valuations and which also paid out high dividend yields compared to the industry in which they operate. In saying this, Xerox has been a poor investment for many investors over the past two decades or so. The firm's share price is still nowhere near its 1999 highs and despite the dividend, many investors continue to hold a paper-loss in their portfolios.

We wrote about Steelcase (SCS) recently and discussed how the "office" will be affected in the future. Although we see a return to the "office" eventually for many employees, short-term trends are definitely illustrating that remote-work will more than likely increase. Before the pandemic hit, practically all industries were in the middle of transforming their paper-based processes to the cloud and we do not see this changing any time soon. Suffice it to say, large firms will continue to advance their digital infrastructure and they will want their employees to take full advantage of this. When we see this mass-return to the office is another question entirely.

As this digital transformation continues, it is taken for granted that Xerox's printer business will continue to face headwinds. However, the company will continue to avail the digital tailwinds from the other side of its business. This really is the issue for Xerox. Although management refrained from giving any type of accurate bottom-line guidance for 2020, it does believe that significant free cash flow generation will continue to be the norm for some time to come.

Despite the probable 60%+ drop in earnings this year, Xerox is committed to keep on rewarding its shareholders through its dividend and buyback (roughly 50% of expected free cash flow). What is the message here? Well, if the company has the wherewithal to keep on generating cash through the rough times, this bodes well for next year and beyond. Why? Because the firm can go out and use this cash to acquire more assets (as they will be cheaper) to bring in more sales and earnings for the firm.

For example, just look at how book value has been trending. Currently, the firm's book value comes in at $5.477 billion, but yet when the firm had sales of $2.2+ billion more (2017), the book value came in at $5.26 billion. This trend speaks to Xerox's much stronger financials we are seeing being played out at present.

On the long-term chart of XRX, it is difficult to ascertain future direction. Shares, for example, at the end of 2019 failed to break above their 2007 highs. This means, we possibly have a long-term double top or a bullish ascending triangle in play. To ascertain which pattern has the most possibility of playing out, we go to the dividend and cash flow metrics to see how they have been trending.

The optimal conditions for any dividend are when we have trends of:

Increasing free cash flow

Decreasing debt as a percentage of the company's equity

Decreasing interest expense as a percentage of the company's operating income

Expected increase in sales as well as bottom-line earnings

Over the first two quarters of this year, EBIT and margins dropped sharply which spiked the interest coverage ratio between the 4 and 6 range. Operating cash flow also took a hit due to this trend in the first two quarters. What we remain focused on is the health of Xerox's profitability metrics coming into 2020 and whether we can return to these trends over the next few quarters. Profitability was definitely on the rise coming into this year which is why analysts are predicting a robust snapback in earnings in 2021.

With respect to the firm's balance sheet, Xerox has been deleveraging for quite some time now. The latest quarter saw a debt to equity ratio of 0.4 which is the best number we have seen at Xerox for quite some time.

The two main risks we see with respect to Xerox's dividend are the following.

Almost $4 billion of Xerox's goodwill makes up its $5.7 billion of equity. Any write-down here would most certainly adversely affect the share price and dividend to boot. Therefore, the firm has to continue shedding costs aggressively to protect the balance sheet as much as possible. Analysts are pricing in earnings growth (high margins) but no sales growth going forward. This trend (although fine in the near term) has a "time" element to it with respect to being able to continuously grow the dividend. Suffice it to say, Xerox eventually will need sustained sales growth to be properly rewarded by the market and to grow the dividend over the long term.

Therefore, to sum up, Xerox is cheap but obviously cheap for a reason. At its present valuation (forward p/e of 7.6) and with a dividend of 5.6%, value investors are sure to be attracted. The technicals though remain unclear and there are clear risks in the near term especially if earnings remain subdued. The question now is whether Xerox can recover the bullish trends it had coming into 2020. A significant earnings beat in Q3 would go a long way in convincing the many investors who remain sceptical at present.

