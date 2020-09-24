FDA discussions for approval of NDA (New Drug Application) based on the ad hoc analysis are scheduled in Q4 2020, and results come out in the same quarter.

Company Overview:

Zynerba (NASDAQ:ZYNE) is an early-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on Rare/Near-Rare neuropsychiatric diseases. The company's drug pipeline is targeted towards high unmet medical needs in the neuropsychiatric space. Zygel went public in mid-2015 at a pricey valuation, and expectations were set high for the company to deliver fast and positive results from its much-hyped pipeline at the time. Over the years following the IPO, shares sold off aggressively as euphoria turned into despair, and as early study results for drugs in the pipeline didn't meet expectations. The stock hasn't seen its post-IPO high since, and now trades at a meager $100m market capitalization, or about $3 a share. Over the years, however, Zynerba has been able to complete early-stage studies for several drugs in the neuropsychiatric space and has made significant progress. The current pipeline of the company is as follows:

Source: Company Presentation

Zygel:

As the slide above from the company presentation shows, Zygel leads as the company's front running drug that has been in clinical trials to treat Fragile X Syndrome (FXS), a rare genetic condition that causes mild to severe intellectual stability in young children. Symptoms for this condition include anxiety, hyperactivity, delay in speech, and even seizures in some cases. The average age of FXS diagnosis for girls is 42 months and for boys, it ranges around 35 to 37 months. Around 71,000 patients are diagnosed with FX Syndrome in the United States. As of now, there are no approved drugs indicated for FXS. Zygel is a patent-protected permeation enhanced pharmaceutically produced CBD, the first of its kind.

Despite many positive early-stage results for Zygel, the medication failed to achieve statistical significance in its pivotal trial results in July of this year, missing both its primary and secondary points. However, the study identified a specific population within the patient group that achieved statistical significance with Zygel. This group, which made up around 80% of the 212 patient population in the trial, had a specific form of FX Syndrome that involved having a fully methylated (FMet), FMR1 Gene. This acute form of FXS makes up around 60% of the whole patient population in the US. Zygel appears to prove efficacy in this specific form of FX Syndrome, and this discovery was made when a pre-planned ad hoc analysis of the trial showed that the 163 FMet patients achieved statistical significance on the primary endpoint with a p-value of 0.02, showing clear change from placebo.

The mechanism behind Zygel's efficacy on FMet patients versus non-FMet patients is proven by the breakdown data. FMet patients, due to the full methylation of the FMR1 gene, are not able to produce a protein called FMRP. This adds to the severity of the condition, and patients react much less to stimuli. Non-FMet patients are able to produce some FMRP, which means that they do react more to stimuli than FMet patients. Fully Methylated patients, therefore, are experiencing a much more severe version of FXS. The difference from placebo appeared to be dramatically higher in FMet patients than in Non-FMet patients, proving that Zygel is effective for the more severe version of FXS, or on FXS Patients with a Fully Methylated FMR1 Gene.

The results of the original CONNECT-FX Phase III trials for Zygel were as follows:

Source: ClinicalTrials.gov

The breakdown between FMet and Non-FMet patients in the trial:

Source: Company Presentation

In order to evaluate the efficacy of Zygel on the different severities of FXS, the company conducted a pre-planned ad hoc analysis of the population (n=212) to evaluate how Zygel performs against placebo in the non-methylated and the methylated patients. Remember that the two groups were identified before the trials took place:

Source: ClinicalTrials.gov

As the table above shows, results from the ad hoc analysis showed clear statistical significance with a p-value of 0.02 on the primary endpoint, proving that Zygel achieved clinical efficacy on the FMet population and didn't work at all on the Non-FMet population, thus explaining why the overall results couldn't show statistical significance. Considering that the fully methylated patients of FXS add up to almost 40,000 annual patients or around 60% of the total patient population, achieving statistical significance there is a big achievement. In order to communicate with and discuss these ad hoc results with the FDA, the company has planned meetings with the agency in Q4 of this year, and expects to hear a decision in the same period on whether the company will have to perform a do-over and start new trials all over again which can take another 2-3 years, or whether it will be given a green light for the NDA (New Drug Application), in which case Zygel will be commercialized by the end of 2021.

"We clearly have a drug that works in one set of patients, but really probably doesn't work in another set of patients" - Armando Anido, CEO, Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2020

There are a bunch of reasons to think why there's a good chance that the FDA will give Zygel a green light for the NDA:

Rare Nature of FX Syndrome and No Approved Treatments To Date:

The Fragile X Syndrome affects 1 out 4000 males and 1 out of 6000 to 8000 females. The condition can be very depressing for parents, especially when it's a severe form of FXS with full methylation. Advocacy groups, organizations such as the National Fragile X Foundation and parents will have their full force behind this drug, and given the fresh memory of health crises in everyone's head, it wouldn't be wise for the FDA to place hurdles for a medication that has shown clear statistical significance in a rare disease subset group of more than 40,000 patients. Kicking down the road the only hope for the treatment of a rare disease isn't something the agency would be motivated to do right after a historic health crisis.

Safety Profile of Zygel:

Zygel was a very well-tolerated drug, and there was no safety signal identified in the pivotal trials. There were no serious or severe adverse events reported during the study, and the most common event was mild pain in the application area, which was reported in 6.4 percent of Zygel patients and 1.0 percent in placebo. This is a significantly better safety profile than even approved drugs on the market that have side effects that are adverse for internal organs.

Positive Caregiver Results:

Another great data set that may help induce the agency into proceeding with approval is the positive results that were achieved from the Caregiver survey during the trials. In three out of the four secondary endpoint markers of Caregiver Global Impression, Zygel achieved statistical significance. The only marker that didn't achieve statistical significance had a p-value of 0.052, only 0.002 above the golden number.

Source: Company Presentation

A Re-do Delays a Much Needed Drug:

Asking Zynerba to start a whole new study with just FMet patients will delay the approval of a much-needed drug by another 2 to 3 years. The FDA would also be aware of the fact that it's going to be much harder to recruit patients and execute a whole new clinical trial study on the heels of a global pandemic. This should be another reason for the agency to make things easier.

According to the CEO, experts in the medical community and investigators are in full agreement with Zygel's efficacy in treating fully methylated FXS patients. This is an excerpt from the 2020 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference:

Question: "After you showed the data...after you talked to your thought leaders and perhaps advocacy about that, what was the response? Did they like the data and did they get the therapeutic rationale with regard to full methylation?" Armando (CEO): "They clearly did, and I think they said, you know, one of the comments they made to us is if you would've told us the drug worked in the less impacted patient population, we would have told you you didn't get the right answer, because what they were seeing as they moved from the double blind phase to the open label phase, is that the most impacted kids were the ones getting the ebay benefit. And clinically, they were like this makes all the sense in the world... And when you layer on that the caregiver global impression data that we released in July, the caregivers were also seeing it."

Despite all the positive data that hints towards a nod from the FDA this quarter, one never really knows what the agency has up its sleeve. But it's highly likely that even if the FDA directs Zynerba to start over a whole new trial for Zygel, the agency would most certainly have positive comments about the efficacy of methylated FSX patients and will validate the commercial potential of Zygel, leading to a higher stock price that can be used to raise proceeds for long term cash needs for these trials.

Investment Thesis Overview:

At less than a $100m market cap, Zynerba appears significantly undervalued in light of the fact that its frontrunner drug has proven efficacy in an acute form of FX Syndrome. As precisely calculated in this article, The TAM for Zygel is approximately $1.2bln a year excluding the Non-FMet patients. If Zygel captures at least 20% of the market share after approval, that's $240 million is annual revenues. Give that a decent 3x revenue multiple, and we have a $720m market capitalization by 2022 should Zygel be commercialized by the end of 2021. That translates to a $24/share share price. As of now, the company has around $77 million in cash and no debt on its balance sheet. The cash balance is expected to last until the end of 2021. In the short term, it's highly likely that Zynerba is ripe for a squeeze to the upside, as positive comments from the FDA meeting could lead to some short covering. A deep pipeline, promising results from Zygel, great management with insider ownership, and a clean balance sheet make Zynerba a good candidate for a long term investment.

