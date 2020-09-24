Durable Goods: Is The Momentum Durable Enough?

Utopia begins with durable goods. - Bryant McGill

Given their discretionary nature and high price points, the underlying conditions in the durable goods sector are a good indicator of the financial health of the U.S. consumer. As mentioned in The Lead-Lag Report, the most recent reading of new orders for US durable goods was rather sturdy, growing in the early double-digit range, picking up sequentially from June's m-o-m growth of 7.7%, and comfortably beating street estimates of 4.7%. We now have three successful months of sequential growth in durable goods numbers, which reflects the convalescing nature of the manufacturing sector. That said, it must also be noted that the orders are still below pre-pandemic levels, and from a YTD basis, it is still down 12%. Let me now dive deeper and highlight how some of the key constituents of durable goods have been faring.

Key highlights

The transportation segment was the star of the show in July, with monthly growth coming in at 35.6%, almost double that of June's monthly growth figure of 19.7%. Such was the impact of the transportation segment in July that if you take this out (durable goods excluding transportation), growth in monthly new order was only 2.4%, lower than last month's pace of 4%. To validate momentum in the transportation sector I also looked at bellwether- Caterpillar's (CAT) monthly sales stats for transportation equipment, and whilst this is still negative on a YoY basis, one can see that the pace of decline has been improving over the last two months.

Source: Prepared by the author using data from CAT

The auto segment too looks to be in a rather resilient shape with new orders of motor vehicles & parts growing strongly by 22% in July. This comes on the back of a very strong base effect as new orders in June had grown by a whopping 86% m-o-m. It does seem that there are a lot of supporting underlying metrics that suggest that we may continue to see this mean-revert and trend upwards. Firstly, current auto inventories at 451k units, are still about 27% below last year's Q3 levels of 620-630k units. Secondly, whilst auto sales have trended up every month since May, and currently hover around 15m units, this is still about 2m short of the long-run average of 17m unit sales seen from 2017-2019.

Credit conditions too for auto loans remain resilient. Whilst Americans have toned down their appetite for credit card related debt since COVID-19 struck, there's been nothing of this sort when it comes to non-revolving credit (of which auto loans tend to be a large chunk) with levels hitting record highs in July.

The challenges in the airline sector have been well-documented and this is reflected in the new orders for non-defense aircraft and parts which are down a stunning -136% YTD! This might well be a case of clutching at straws but encouragingly, orders in this segment were down by only $5.8 billion in July, vs. a decline of $10.5 billion in June. The computer & electronic products segment has been one of the few large durable goods sub-segments that has been relatively steady this year, up 1.3% YTD. In July monthly orders were up 2.2%. After declining by 16% month on month in June, defense capital goods orders more than made up for last month's loss, growing by 30% in July. Incidentally, it is the best performing capital goods sub-segment in 2020, up 12% YTD. I can appreciate that defense spending has been a central and traditional arc of the U.S.A., but with the nation's budget deficit breaching the $3 trillion mark, could we see a realignment of the budget priorities away from defense, towards areas such as health, jobs, and education? Some defense analysts think that defense spending could decline by c.5-8% over the next 5 years. What was slightly worrying from the latest durable goods release was that core capital goods (capital goods that exclude defense and aircraft), rose only by 1.9%, lower than June's growth of 4.3%. YTD this metric is down -1.9% and is often used as a key barometer to measure business confidence

What next and how to position?

The underlying momentum in the durable goods segment is heartening, and this also ties in with the confidence demonstrated by manufacturers in the US. As highlighted a few days back in The Lead-Lag Report, the US manufacturing PMI in August rose to its highest level in 16 months.

That said, one does wonder how much of it is a function of pent-up demand, and does this momentum have further legs to run? From a supply-side angle, I would be inclined to think so. Capacity utilization in the US has averaged around 71% over the last two months, which is still 8% lower than the long-run (1972-2019) average of c.79%.

Then, in absolute terms, durable goods orders are still a long way from the pre-pandemic levels, and YTD is still down -12%. In key durable goods segments such as transportation and motor vehicles, new orders are still down 29% and 21% YTD.

From the demand-side things are more ambiguous. The savings rate of Americans has come down from April's steep level of 33% but still has some way to go to mean-revert to the low single-digit levels we are more accustomed to.

Then I would imagine that US household net-worth which had dropped by 6.5% YoY in Q1-20 (latest data release on June 11, 2020) would have improved in Q2 on account of elevated equity markets and a hot housing market.

Source: Federal Reserve

A couple of weeks back I questioned how US retail sales would fare in August as it would be the first month without the benefit of the $600 weekly stimulus. Unsurprisingly, the retail sales numbers were a disappointment, with monthly growth of only 0.6%, below expectations of a +1% gain. More importantly, core retail control sales (which weeds out the impact of volatile items such as food, petrol, and building materials) fell by 0.1%, the first decline in four months. It now looks increasingly likely that there will not be a stimulus boost until the elections are wrapped up. It is quite probable that without any added stimulus we see this weakness being mirrored in the August durable goods numbers as well. I remain dubious about Americans' willingness to dip into their high savings and net-worth and splurge on new durable goods until they feel more optimistic about the future. As mentioned in The Lead-Lag Report, that does not seem to be the case, with the economic optimism index at sub-standard levels for quite some time now.

So, under circumstances such as this, when the economic outlook feels hazy, you might see potential buyers who are in dire need of durable goods replacements, resort to used goods. For instance, take a key durable goods segment- autos, where used car sales are flying with prices in August increasing by 5.4%, the largest monthly jump in over 51 years! Thus, I feel until the elections are wrapped up and some clarity emerges on supporting people financially, we may see orders for durable goods wobble. If you are more optimistic about durable goods sales in the near future than I am and you still want to capitalize on opportunities here, I would say be selective.

Maybe look at the transportation segment (as highlighted previously, the transportation equipment new orders have been very strong over the last two months and could continue to hold, as inland and external trade continues to pick up), and consider transportation plays such as IYT (iShares Transportation Average ETF) or XTN (SPDR S&P Transportation ETF). The latter would be my preferred choice as you get a wider pool of transportation stocks (43 stocks vs. 25 stocks for IYT), top-10 holdings are not as concentrated (31% top-10 weight vs. 82% top-10 weight for IYT) and the expense ratio too is cheap at 0.37% vs. 0.42% for ITF. If you think the momentum in the auto segment could persist, you may consider the auto ETF- CARZ (First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund), although this won't be a play on just US autos. As a stock-specific play with exposure to various capital goods end-markets, maybe also consider CAT (Caterpillar). Monthly sales are still down significantly but there has been a sequential improvement in some pockets. Besides you have the added insurance of their dividends (it has paid dividends since 1933 and has increased dividends for 26 straight years) with a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.