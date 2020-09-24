Evaporation of interest earnings due to the interest rate environment in the U.S. and Japan implies MUFG will be unable to rebuild the capital necessary to protect against further shocks.

Like most Japanese financials, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has been selling for pennies on the dollar, but this is for good reason.

Five years ago, I wrote about the Japanese financial sector, arguing that - due to Japan's crippling structural issues, such as demographic decline and savings culture, as well as monetary policy failures, such as persistent deflation - Japan's mega-banks like Mizuho Financial Group (MFG), Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG), and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) were a potential value trap to investors.

Five years later, not much has changed.

However, aside from the macroeconomic, I honed in on a number of issues that Mitsubishi UFJ in particular faced, highlighting the commodity price risk of MUFG's project finance credit exposure, an offshore funding crunch, and the impact of negative interest rate policy on the bank's net interest margin. Today, the shares still remain in a slump, despite a consistently rising dividend even in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

With the shares trading at a price-to-book of about 0.4, any investor would be remiss not to take notice of how cheap MUFG is. However, a number of new catalysts, such as a massive increase in credit costs due to the coronavirus pandemic, lower net interest income due to zero lower bound interest rates in the U.S. (and ironically, long-term demographic trends in the U.S. mirroring those of Japan), and poor expense management, threaten to suppress the earnings potential of Mitsubishi UFJ even further.

Hidden gem? Or value trap...

If we look at MUFG purely in terms of valuation, the company looks like a hidden gem, especially relative to the recent sky-high multiples we see in the U.S. or Japanese stock markets.

MUFG TOPIX Japanese Banks TOPIX Composite P/E Ratio 17.8 10.2 20.1 P/B Ratio 0.4 0.3 1.1

However, even relative to other Japanese banks trading on the TOPIX, MUFG is not that cheap. Historically, there is a reason why the Japanese mega-banks have traded at such low P/Bs.

Despite various phases of regulation/deregulation since World War II, the Japanese mega-banks very much still retain the essence of what they once were, keiretsu - giant amalgamations of thousands of companies cross-holding each others' shares headed by a mother bank. This equity risk due to the cross-holdings still exists today; however, ever since the passing of Japan's Corporate Governance Code, MUFG has been steadily decreasing its holdings (which stood at about ¥6.3 trillion in March 2015) at a clip of about ¥255 billion a year, resulting in net gains of about ¥100 billion a year.

However, what one would have assumed - that reducing this equity risk, along with maintaining its annual share buybacks and quarterly dividends - would have attracted investors back to the company, hasn't. I believe one main reason for this is that management's promises to enhance return on equity have not exactly been fulfilled.

Promises made, promises kept?

While management at MUFG has made good on their commitments to reduce the equity risk of its cross-holdings, other expectations, especially regarding profitability, have gone unmet. MUFG has repeatedly set expectations as to how its reduction in equity cross-holdings and strong focus on RWA (risk-weighted assets) control would lead to higher ROE. However, the company's actual ROE, which currently stands at 5.39% for the quarter, has fallen short of the company's near-term annual target rate of 7-8% and long-term target rate of 9-10% in recent years.

Management has blamed this recent lack of profitability on external factors - interest rates, regulation, and the pandemic - but an analyst from Nomura Securities in the company's Q4 earnings call made this salient point:

This fiscal year's net income is forecasted to be lower than the traditionally expected levels. I can understand that in some respects, it cannot be helped. But, on the other hand, when you think about ROE - selling equity holdings, controlling risk weighted assets, adjusting for the shareholders' equity, cutting costs - I feel that there are things that you can do outside of environmental factors. The company has now developed its plan but based on the fact that it is greatly deviating from the ROE targets of the midterm business plan. As the management of the company, will you be making efforts to try to fill that gap or not?

Most investors, especially those with a focus on the banking industry, understand the current climate and the difficulties that banks around the world face in trying to remain profitable. However, not controlling for costs is another thing, and it has become clear over the past five years that the company is not addressing rising inefficiency.

In terms of costs, however, MUFG's noninterest expenses may not be the only concern.

COVID-19 credit costs

MUFG is now facing a massive increase in credit costs due to the coronavirus pandemic and its overseas exposure (mainly in the U.S.). The company is estimating and provisioning for ¥450 billion in credit costs for FY2020, ¥200 billion of which the company says is directly related to the pandemic. The first quarter of this fiscal year (Mar - Jun) already saw a ¥145 billion increase in credit costs. To put that into perspective, the average annual credit costs for the company for the past nine years was only ¥127 billion.

While the company's NPL ratio currently stands at 0.68% (up from 0.65% in March) compared to the average 1.70% for Japanese financials, the company faces a serious deterioration of its loan quality in the face of this pandemic. To say nothing of earnings, this could result in a depletion of its capital buffers relative to its CET1 ratio requirement such that MUFG could be in serious risk of failing to meet the minimum requirement if conditions worsen.

Further compounding this issue is the bank's evaporating interest earnings, which implies the bank will be unable to rebuild the capital necessary to withstand further potential pandemic shocks.

The "new normal" of no net interest income

Net interest margin/net interest income - any banks' main source of profits - will likely be very low for the next five years as the Fed keeps interest rates in the U.S. near zero as part of their "new normal" strategy. MUFG's deposit interest income is already down ¥16 billion from recent U.S. rate cuts. Ironically, MUFG shifted a lot of exposure overseas to the U.S. specifically to avoid the type of interest rate environment that now pervades the U.S. thanks to the pandemic.

This is an external factor that actually is out of MUFG's control; however, it is a reality that all banks must face. MUFG must recognize, that for precisely this reason, how competitive the banking environment is right now. Without stronger measures to address its noninterest expenses, RWA controls, and equity holdings, MUFG may go the way of the dinosaur.

Looking ahead

MUFG is not helpless; the company could actually...

speed up the offloading of its cross-holdings to boost shareholder returns and attract more risk-averse investors launch a more aggressive cost-cutting strategy that tackles its mounting expenses and redundancies become a differentiation leader in its non face-to-face investment products continue to maintain a healthy level of dividends/buybacks

It may seem a Herculean task, but the challenges that MUFG faces are not insurmountable.

However, if management fails to take on these challenges with bold new measures, the outlook for the future of Mitsubishi UFJ is dismal.

