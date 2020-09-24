Even though SLV ETF has great potential in the long-run, do not buy the dip yet as uncertainty may limit SLV and GLD upside growth in the near term.

Silver seems to be very sensitive to equity moves; it is down nearly 25 percent in the past 6 weeks.

The weak US dollar has been one of the main factors behind precious metals strength in the recent months.

iShares Silver Trust

With an inception year of 2006, the iShares Silver Trust (SLV) is the oldest ETF containing physical silver, held by a third party in New York and London. It is passively managed and gives exposure to the day-to-day movement of the price of silver bullion and is a convenient and cost-effective way to invest in silver (small investment, lower fees than storage costs). Like the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD), SLV provides a vehicle to invest in silver for entities that cannot invest in the physical metal.

Introduction

Precious metals and especially silver have experienced a tremendous recovery since their lows reached on March 18th; silver was up over 150% between March and August, making it the asset with the biggest rebound. Investors chasing the momentum have been trying to buy the dip each time silver ETF, SLV, consolidated as they are expecting the precious metal to reach stratospheric levels amid the massive liquidity injections from central banks since March. It is true that the surge in silver these last few months was minor compared to the one we saw after the Great Financial Crisis; the SLV ETF surged from $9 in October 2008 to almost $48 in April 2011.

We previously mentioned (here and here) that bullish investors should be cautious as the momentum on SLV ETF could easily pause as uncertainty rises; the weak US dollar has been one of the main factors behind precious metals strength and a rising dollar ahead of the elections could continue to weaken gold and silver in the near term. Is silver done for the rest of the year?

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters

SLV drivers

The most popular driver of precious metals has always been real yield; figure 2 (left frame) shows that SLV has been strongly co-moving with the 5Y US real rates over time (1-percent increase in real rates is associated with a 5-percent decrease in SLV). However, we can notice that the move in SLV has been extreme recently; in the past few weeks, SLV is down nearly 25% while the 5Y real yield is up 'only' 15bps to -1.25%. This leaves us with the following question: what happens to SLV ETF if real yields continue to consolidate slightly higher in the near term?

In the past few weeks, we have written a series of article where we mentioned that there is a lot of potential for the US dollar to start to appreciate in the coming weeks as 'closely contested' elections have usually resulted in choppy markets and higher price volatility. Figure 2 (right frame) shows that the US dollar is also an important driver of silver and that further USD strength could deprive SLV ETF from rising in the near term.

Figure 2

Source: Eikon Reuters

In addition, we saw that SLV ETF has been strongly co-moving with equities in the past year, especially since March as a result of the titanic rise in money supply in order to avoid a deflationary depression. Figure 3 (left frame) shows the strong co-movement between the FANG+ index and SLV in the past year; is it really a good time to buy SLV with equities at 'extreme' valuations?

We think that going long silver at current levels would almost be equivalent in turning bullish again in stocks, and therefore does not offer a good diversification for investors. As the Fed assets have stabilized at around 7tr USD in the past few weeks (figure 3, right frame), volatility in markets may remain high for the rest of the year unless policymakers decide to increase liquidity again if stocks start to retrace lower for longer.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters

SLV outlook

Even though the massive retracement in precious metals offers investors a good opportunity to buy the dip, we do think it is still too early to go long SLV ETF at current level as choppy equity markets could result in poor silver performance in the coming weeks. We are currently convinced that the bull consolidation in the USD is just starting and that non-interesting bearing assets (silver, gold or bitcoin) could experience a little drawdown following 6 months of great performance.

The US dollar has been constantly rising since the start of the month (USD index bottomed on September 1st) and short coverings in addition to some carry unwinds could continue to support the greenback in the near term. Figure 4 shows that the short US dollar trade is still very crowded as net short specs have risen to 245K contracts, their highest level since early 2018.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters, CFTC

SLV is currently sitting at an important support at 21.1, which corresponds to the 38.2% Fibo retracement of the 10.9 - 27.5 range and the RSI index shows that it is oversold at the moment. Hence, we may see some support at around that level but we are confident that the momentum in the US dollar will deprive the SLV from rising too far. In addition, further downside moves in stocks could lead to margin requirements and forced liquidation in the precious metals market as we saw during the panic selling.

Do not buy the dip on silver, it is still too early!

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuters

Choose GLD over SLV in this current market

For investors who are convinced that precious metals are about to experience another rally in the near term and that the recent consolidation was just technical, we would choose GLD over SLV in the current environment. We previously saw that SLV could fall along with stocks while GLD tends to always act as either a 'zero-beta' asset (GLD stays flat when equities fall) or as an 'anti-fragile' asset (GLD benefits from equity drawdowns).

Figure 6 shows that SLV plummeted by 21.7% in the first quarter of 2020 while GLD rose by 3.6% (SPY was down by 20%).

Figure 6

Source: Eikon Reuters

