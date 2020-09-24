3 Reasons To Sell The Australian Dollar Against Canadian Dollar

The Aussie ranks as one of the most overvalued currencies among 28 global currencies and as the third most overvalued currency among the seven major ones.

In one of my previous articles, I have already outlined three key reasons to sell the Australian dollar - specifically, against the New Zealand dollar. Indeed, since that article was published, AUD/NZD has lost almost 1.7% in value and the pair is still trading within the descending wedge. In this article, I would like to outline three reasons to short the Australian dollar against the Canadian dollar (short AUD/CAD).

Reason One: Technical Set-Up

AUD/CAD exchange rate has broken below the lower bound of an ascending wedge, which is a bearish pattern. If this technical pattern performs according to the textbook, then AUD/CAD must now target 0.9415, 0.9340, and 0.9270 (in extension). The pair has also broken below the lower bound of a symmetrical triangle, which is also a bearish pattern calling for a target of 0.9320. Simple Fibo extension analysis reveals that a break below 0.9420 could cause a fall into the 0.9390-0.9250 range. Furthermore, the RSI indicator is bearish and fundamentals are not in AUD's favor (continue reading).

AUD/CAD Technical Chart

Source: Trading View

Reason Two: Relative Valuation

As I said in my previous article, the Aussie ranked as one of the most overvalued currencies among 28 global currencies and as the third most overvalued currency among the seven major ones. Conversely, the Canadian dollar is one of the most undervalued currencies. The results are still valid today (see the latest charts below).

Source: FXCM, Bluegold Trader (website), personal calculations

What is important is that the relative undervaluation of the Canadian dollar is rather broad-based. In other words, the results are below zero for all econometric studies plus traders' sentiment analysis. However, the relative overvaluation of the Australian dollar is less extensive.

In theory, economic data should always justify the moves in currencies' exchange rates. However, it is difficult (if not downright useless) to cherry-pick a single economic indicator and compare it to a currency's performance because the relative importance of any given economic indicator will vary depending on the economy in question. For example, trade balance data can influence the exchange rate of commodity exporters, such as Australia and New Zealand, but it is less relevant for the United States, whose dollar is a global "safe haven" (at least for now). In theory, GDP growth should act as an ultimate barometer of economic health, but GDP data is released too infrequently (usually on a quarterly basis) to be relevant in my analysis. Instead, I prefer to look at countries' bond yields.

Two-year bond yields are considered to be an important measuring stick for market confidence and investor appetites. Most importantly, yields essentially reflect investors' and traders' expectations of central banks' monetary policy, which is a major driver for the exchange rates. Therefore, the difference between the two countries' two-year bond yields should indicate which country is running a more expansionary monetary policy (which should be bearish for that country's currency) and which country is in the contraction stage (which should be bullish for that country's currency). Usually, the currency of the country with the higher bond yield appreciates against the currency of the country with the lower bond yield.

Additionally, I look at the yield spread between the 10-year government bond and the 2-year government bond (10-2 yield spread). The yield spread is often included among the leading forex indicators because interest-rate differentials determine the shape of the yield curve and the shape of the yield curve embodies fixed-income traders' expectations about the economy.

Based on the 24-month running bond spreads correlations, I have calculated that the Australian dollar is overvalued by 5.50% while the Canadian dollar is overvalued by only 1.72%.

Source: FXCM, Bluegold Trader (website), personal calculations

Unsurprisingly, there is currently a bearish divergence between AUD/CAD exchange rate and the yield spreads between 2-year and 10-year government bonds (see the chart below).

Source: FXCM, Bluegold Trader (website), personal calculations

Reason Three: Inflation and Monetary Policy

Although the monetary authorities of both countries are dovish and are expected to keep interest rates low for a prolonged period of time, the Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to get more dovish vs. the Bank of Canada (see the chart below). Indeed, stronger AUD (which has appreciated by more than 4.4% y-o-y) is likely to make Philip Lowe's (RBA governor) job only tougher as the appreciation in the currency often leads to a reduction in inflationary pressures. Conversely, the Canadian dollar is down 0.9% y-o-y.

Source: @JohnKicklighter (Twitter)

Indeed, Australia now has one of the lowest inflation rates among the industrialized nations (second only to Switzerland's negative 0.9%) - see the chart below. Inflation is also very low in Canada, but at least it is positive (0.1%).

Source: Bluegold Trader (website)

Conclusion

The technical picture for the AUD/CAD is bearish. Historically, "expensive" exchange rate and a bearish divergence between the AUD/CAD and the yield spreads enhance the views of a limited upside for AUD/CAD.

I recommend SHORT AUD/CAD. Targets: 0.9360 and 0.9260 (in extension). Stop loss: 0.9470.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short AUD/CAD.