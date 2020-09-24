Deep Cyclicals Are Not The Answer, Now Is The Time To Buy Techs And Cloud-Enabled Names

I give examples of technology that I'm paying attention to right now, but the menu is wide and deep. There are a ton of names that are 20% - 30% even 40% off of their all time highs right now.

This does not mean we are not going to see any further sell offs for the rest of the year. This note is looking to next week.

As I monitor the financial media online and on TV, there's now a near constant stream of “Money Mag” prophesying doom for tech stocks at the same time announcing the coming primacy of commodity producers. Pointing to the meltdown of Snowflake (SNOW) all tech is painted with the same brush. Getting up on the soapbox to wag their finger stockholders announcing that we are now in a bubble. The day of reckoning has arrived they nod knowingly, pointing to the recent sharp decline of tech stock prices as just the beginning of the big correction, it's 2000 and 2007 all over again. As penance they say that we must all buy these deep cyclical names and are convinced that the much heralded rotation is here to stay. Get on board and buy mines, steel companies, and crushed stone purveyors, do it now, sell before all your ill-gotten tech profits are gone! Um no...

There's a reason that some of us old guys are feeling deja vu all over again

How many times over that last 10 years have we heard something like this? I remember just a few years ago, when Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) ran above 700 and then leapt to 900, leading many of the big cap techs to similar advanced levels. Value investors were dismayed, no profits! It’s a bubble, they said, anyone can book revenues if you don’t care about profits they said. Then a funny thing happened, that summer the tech names took a step back. The same players came out of the woodwork and proclaimed that tech was over, as now. In fact, as I recall this previous occasion, I also recall many other mid to late summer seasons when tech names weaken. Perhaps not every year but often enough that I detect a pattern. What could be the cause of that? I can’t put my finger on the exact reason, one of them was the traditional tech sales cycle, since purchases and renewal of licenses are pushed to the end of the year.

Blame the Pros, not the Robinhood neophytes

That should be less of an influence these days because technology is no longer about selling hardware and software to enterprises. Tech is everywhere, it's inside and integral to every successful company. So tech doesn’t wax and wane the same way that it used to. We also are in the midst of a huge shift to cloud productivity so the idea that metal bangers or big banks are going to take over leadership for any extended period is laughable. That said, I can’t be talking out of two sides of my mouth since my thesis that there's some kind of seasonality going on.

Here’s what I think is happening. I think this is really about portfolio management. Once again, the hidden mechanics of the market is creating an outsized influence on market movement. It’s about risk and portfolio management. I know that sounds mundane and almost improbable. It would make for much better copy if I said it had to do with climate change or even some astrological explication, but no, it's the green shade wearers once again.

As tech equities become a bigger portion of a portfolio, money managers need to diversify, and September/October is the end of the third - beginning of the fourth quarter. Since most money managers can’t just hold cash like we can, they are naturally drawn to cyclical names because the data is showing that the economy is recovering. This is a temporary stance, as this quarter closes and the new quarter money managers will gravitate to the fastest growing names once again.

That said, since that process started it was amplified by yes, overeager traders - new and old hands that are momentum followers who overbid the sexiest names. Once momentum turned, everyone rushed to the door, which created panic. You may recall that I was calling for the market to take a pause for weeks with the notion that we have gone too (looking more foolish than usual in doing so). I'm not going to say I told you so, because I was way early. In any case the action of the last two days gives me confidence to say that we have bottomed for now.

Panic is paradoxically the cure for corrections

As people crowded on the sell side, they accepted cheap bids. Once the fear caused enough panic to flush out all the weak hands, like everything else the supply of stocks for sale dried up, and then the momentum traders came rushing back in. Traders always look for this kind of panic flush, and I think we just had one. Why do I say that? Well, the last two days we've been having what can only be described as turbulence. In any natural system, turbulence or vibration tends to forecast a change in condition. Drive on the highway and if you start getting a vibration in the rear left side you are likely to have a change in condition known as tire trouble. That's a bad vibration, but let’s say you press the accelerator, most cars will give you some satisfying engine noises and transmission shifts - a.k.a. vibration. What I'm saying is we’ve had some crazy back and forth starting yesterday. Yesterday, it caused panic selling which spilled into today, and today we had some furious to-ing and fro-ing which at one point didn't take us anywhere. This got my attention, and then when we broke to the upside to me showed that the sellers were running out of shares. If we can close anywhere near flat into Friday’s close for the week I think next week should continue a rip higher. If you don’t agree with me, you may want to take advantage of tomorrow morning which will likely open very strong, and then peter out by the Friday close. If you are a skeptic and are looking to get to cash, tomorrow morning is the time to generate some cash.

What to buy?

The first question is when to buy. If you feel that we will have a bullish stretch like I do, what to buy? Well I mentioned the cloud and how the growth is still accelerating, so how about the cloud ETF for Cloud Software (CLOU)? Or just buy the QQQ. I like a sub-sector of the cloud space that are cloud first businesses Direct To the Consumer - DTC; Like Lemonade (LMND), Vroom (VRM), and a DTC enabler BigCommerce (BIGC). With the news that there was a rogue gang of Shopify (SHOP) employees (or ex-employees) who stole personal information from 2,000 businesses, I think that if BIGC can demonstrate that they have better security, they will grow even faster than they are already. I like VRM because Carvana (CVNA) just boosted its guidance tremendously and VRM will follow. I like LMND because it's applying cloud first and big data to the personal insurance space, and recently started a pet insurance business. All of these names have been slammed in their share prices so I'm expected some level of retracement. There are so many great names out there to buy, even Apple (AAPL) is on sale. All Cook has to do is announce a big buyback, or raise the dividend, and boom! I think Facebook (FB) is a buy, it has so many growth levers to pull, and they have the good sense to have BIGC as a tech partner, so...

You like the housing market? It’s growing like crazy as people come to their senses and are pulling out of flaming urban areas and buy homes in suburbia. So how about the cloud names in this space? Names like Expo World (EXPI), RedFin (RDFN) and Zillow (Z). All besides Z are down strongly from their highs. Stick with tech, and cloud-enabled businesses, and you’ll do alright.

Caveats are in order

In no way am I saying that this is the last sell off of the year, that this is the bottom and we soar to new highs straight into December. So let me preempt the wise guys who seem to gravitate to the comment section making some dumb profane puns about picking bottoms. This article is not for the traders out there who like me are trying to find a nice bottom to get long on, and then exit with some alpha. This is not about buying and holding. In fact, I expect a big flush late October, early November, that said nearly everyone is expecting a big selloff at that time. I'm not going to get into politics only to say that if you let politics sway your trades you will lose money. That said, in this article I'm only projecting out to the beginning of next week. If that's too short term for you, I’m sorry, but only a fool would prognosticate any further as pertains to trading right now. If pressed, I would say long term, going into December, I'm very bullish on the market. Long-term investors should not concern themselves with the gyrations of the market. I can tell you that I have been adding to my long-term investments and not selling anything at this point.

Another Caveat

As I'm about to submit this article the market is coming in again. I'm not changing one word of my article. We may end up flat today. All this means is that the bottoming process is still ongoing. All this is doing is giving another opportunity to buy.

My traders: I'm long VRM, via equity and call spreads, BIGC equity and calls, and LMND via calls and equity. I'm very intrigued by GoodRX (GDRX). I'm hoping it breaks its opening price of 44 and falls into the mid 30s. It's a great DTC play since there are no physical assets, I can see it scaling very nicely.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIGC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long BIGC, VRM, and LMND both in equity and call spreads. I have my eye on GDRX hoping it breaks its opening price for its IPO opening price into the 30's