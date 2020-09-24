Oil prices have come under pressure again. In the weak and volatile oil price environment, ConocoPhillips (COP) will likely keep drilling activity subdued and will keep a tight lid on capital expenditures. With oil trading near $40 per barrel, I believe ConocoPhillips will likely generate free cash flows which will fund dividends. If, however, oil prices unexpectedly decline to below $30 per barrel, then that might force ConocoPhillips to curtail production again, just like it did in the previous quarter. The Houston, Texas-based oil producer, however, has the financial firepower to withstand oil price shocks.

WTI crude traded above $40 per barrel since early-July but the commodity's front-month futures settlement price fell to $36.76 this month due to rising concerns about weak demand. Last week, oil price recovered to $40 after Saudi Arabia, the most influential Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries member, notched up pressure on other members to comply with the promised production cuts and signaled it was prepared to do whatever it takes to support oil prices. But the demand concerns continue to weigh on prices and have pushed WTI down to $39.27 at the time of this writing.

It is difficult for investors to be optimistic about the future when the threat of a second wave of the coronavirus, which can push oil demand lower, is increasing. Many countries around the world are struggling to contain the pandemic, such as India, the world's third-largest oil importer, is seeing a record number of new infections. Some reports also indicate that the coronavirus may stage a comeback in parts of Europe, with the UK recently warning that it is near a "tipping point" as new cases rise. The infections are decreasing in the US but some experts have forecast at least one more virus cycle. In this environment, I think oil prices might remain subdued in the high-$30s to low-$40s a barrel range, at least until we see signs that show meaningful and consistent recovery in oil demand.

The second quarter of 2020 was one of the most challenging periods for oil producers as the rapid spread of coronavirus and the ensuing lockdowns decimated commodity demand and pushed oil prices to historic lows. The WTI averaged just $28 per barrel in 2Q20. In the current high-$30s to low-$40s a barrel oil price environment, ConocoPhillips will likely continue moving forward with its efforts to recover production the company curtailed in 2Q20. It might, however, become even more cautious and will likely keep CapEx low and drilling activity subdued.

The company has already brought a large chunk of the curtailed production back online. For the third quarter, it expects to curtail a total of 115,000 boe per day, down 50% from 2Q20. ConocoPhillips will restore all of the Lower-48 production, which includes its shale oil operations, by the end of 3Q20. The restoration work in Canada will be slower due to the planned maintenance work. But I think by September, the company would have restored a vast majority of its volumes. I think its total production, after adjusting for asset sales, might increase to from 957,000 boe per day in 2Q20 to more than a million boe per day in 4Q20.

I don't expect ConocoPhillips to increase drilling activity or grow production. Instead, the company might try to establish a baseline activity that will help it in stabilizing production at around a million boe per day while keeping CapEx low. This will help ConocoPhillips in preserving cash flows. Remember, ConocoPhillips started this year with an ambitious plan of growing production at an average of 3% each year for the next 10 years by spending approximately $7 billion each year as capital expenditures. But this plan was based on a $50 a barrel oil price environment. After prices crashed earlier this year, the company abandoned that plan and slashed its 2020 capital budget significantly to $4.3 billion. Moving forward, if oil fails to recover, I believe ConocoPhillips might reduce its capital budget to $3.8 billion, which the management has previously indicated is the sustaining capital level required to hold the production flat.

As a reminder, ConocoPhillips booked an adjusted loss of $994 million in the second quarter after oil prices dropped and the company sold its crude at an average of just $23 per barrel. However, in the current oil price environment, ConocoPhillips's earnings will improve substantially. Its shale oil business in the US might remain in the red but the negative impact could get offset by a strong performance from the high-margin and low-cost operations in the international markets. The company reported a total adjusted profit of $61 million from Europe, North Africa, Asia, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and other international businesses in 2Q20. In 3Q20, its international earnings will climb substantially as it realizes higher oil prices.

ConocoPhillips also burned cash flows in 2Q20. The company generated $676 million of cash flow from operations (ahead of working capital changes) which couldn't fund capital expenditures of $876 million. As a result, it ended the period with a cash flow deficit (or negative free cash flows) of $200 million. But as the company realizes higher oil prices in 3Q20 as compared to 2Q20, its cash flow from operations will increase significantly. Its un-hedged production profile allows the company to capitalize fully on the increase in oil prices. However, I don't expect ConocoPhillips to increase capital expenditures in the coming quarters as it keeps low levels of drilling activity. The increase in cash flow from operations with nearly flat capital expenses will likely push the company towards free cash flows.

Also, ConocoPhillips is one of the lowest-cost operators that can balance cash flows with WTI oil price of less than $30 per barrel in the last nine months of the year under the ongoing capital program. In my view, the company's key strength is that unlike a vast majority of US-shale focused oil producers, ConocoPhillips has a highly diversified asset portfolio. A large chunk of its output comes from low-cost conventional oil and gas projects. ConocoPhillips has got a total of 15 billion boe resources with an average cost of supply of less than $30 per barrel. This includes approximately 2 billion barrels of conventional oil resources in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions where the average cost of supplies is less than $20 per barrel. The company is also pushing its operating costs down by roughly $600 million. That's helped reduce the company's cash flow breakeven level. At $35 oil, the company can generate enough cash flows to fully fund its capital expenditures as well as dividends. Therefore, with oil hovering in the high-$30s to low-$40s a barrel range, I expect ConocoPhillips to generate enough cash flows to cover all of the CapEx and dividends.

If in a worst-case scenario, we see no breakthrough in vaccine development in the coming quarters and witness another wave of the pandemic which triggers a second round of global lockdowns and travel restrictions, then oil demand will decline and WTI might fall back into the $20s per barrel. This might push ConocoPhillips's earnings deeper into the red. Remember, ConocoPhillips doesn't hedge its production, which means its cash flows are fully exposed to oil price fluctuations. The company might reduce drilling activity and curtail production to preserve cash flows, just like it did in the second quarter. ConocoPhillips curtailed roughly 225,000 boe per day in 2Q20 but has been bringing those barrels back online after oil prices improved in the third quarter.

Moreover, in an unexpectedly weak oil price scenario, ConocoPhillips will likely burn cash flows. But I believe the great thing about ConocoPhillips is that it has the financial muscle to get through the downturn. The company had $13 billion of liquidity at the end of 2Q20, including cash reserves and short-term investments of nearly $7 billion. This robust liquidity can help fund even a major cash-flow deficit. Besides, the company also benefits from having an under-levered balance sheet and can easily absorb additional debt without damaging its financial health. The company carries $14.87 billion of debt which translates into a decent debt-to-equity ratio of 47%, below the large-cap peer median of around 60%, as per my calculation.

In my opinion, ConocoPhillips is a great company that gives investors un-hedged exposure to oil prices. The company's earnings and cash flows will increase significantly if oil prices recover but it can also stand firm during difficult periods. The company's shares have fallen by 14% in the last four weeks due to the weakness in oil prices and are currently priced 8.2x in terms of EV/EBITDA multiple, largely in-line with its five-year average of 8.18x but above the sector median of 7.37x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. The stock will move higher if oil prices recover but value hunters might want to wait for further weakness before buying this stock.

