COVID-19 Recession -- Mixed Signals: The iM-Weekly Unemployment Monitor: Update 9/24/2020

The current UIWC report shows that the economic recovery seems to be improving.

Monitoring of the weekly insured unemployed can provide early indication of recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.

A truer picture of the employment situation is extracted from the Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims (UIWC) report.

Today’s DOL Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims signals a cautious improvement in the insured employment situation.

Positive takeaway is that the non-seasonal adjusted continuous insured unemployed at 12,264,351 are down by 176,510, a marked slowdown in improvement after last week’s 1,034,052 reduction. Also positive, the total persons claiming some form of UI benefits as of September 5 are reported by the DOL as 26,044,952 a decrease of 3,722,513 from last week’s figure.

However, this positive trend is not reflected in the non-seasonal adjusted initial claims which increased by 28,527 to 824,542.

The figure below shows that currently the lowest unemployment rate should be 16.2%. And, if one added the historic 2.6% UCR-PCR spread then the actual unemployment rate should be 18.8%.

In the current COVID-19 situation we believe that the only meaningful figures from DOL’s weekly report are:

The non-seasonal adjusted insured unemployed.

The total of all persons claiming unemployment benefits in all programs, which includes persons receiving COVID-19 relief who would normally not fall into the insured employed, e.g. self-employed tech workers.

In the figure below we graph the following:

The monthly unemployment rate (UER) as published by the BLS, plotted 2 weeks earlier from the reporting date. (The May UER which is published beginning June is plotted from mid-May to mid-June. The insured unemployed rate (IUR) is the percentage of insured unemployed persons (not seasonally adjusted) of the labor force. (The number of insured unemployed is published every Thursday, looking back 2 weeks in the DOL’s weekly Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims report. The labor force is published monthly by the BLS with the Employment Situation Summary.) The unemployed persons claiming rate ("PCR") is the percentage of persons of the labor force claiming UI benefits in all programs, including the insured unemployed. (The total number of persons claiming benefits is published weekly looking three weeks back.) The spread UER-IUR, historically at 2.6% (2019 average) The spread UER-PCR, also historically at 2.6%, as the majority of persons claiming benefits were the insured unemployed.

A recovery would be indicated by the following:

Significant and continued decline in the insured unemployment rate, together with a significant decline of total persons claiming benefits, which implies the spread UER-PCR approaching its historic value of 2.6%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.