U.K.-based pub and hospitality group Mitchells & Butlers (OTCPK:MBPFF)(OTC:MBPFY) issued a pre-close trading statement bringing the market up to date on recent trading.

The outlook for pubs in the U.K. is looking worse and worse, and Mitchells & Butlers can ill afford that given their groaning balance sheet. I continue to be bearish on the name.

Trading Has Been Recovering But is Still Weak

Like for like revenue numbers are looking predictably grim for the year given the enforced lockdown which came in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company doesn't help itself by presenting the numbers in a confusing way. Looking at the chart it provided below, it looks as if like for like sales for weeks 1-51 i.e. its financial year were only down 3.1%. But, given that the estate was closed for fifteen to sixteen weeks before July, that doesn't square with the other figures provided. Indeed, elsewhere in the statement the company says that total sales (which is a different measure to like for like) over the year to date have declined by 35.4% due to the closure period.

Source: company trading update

Within that there are a number of themes to pull out. Most worrying are the drinks numbers. Although August was better than July, they were still down 16.7% versus the prior period, and September didn't improve meaningfully.

Anecdotally, I have heard a lot of reasons why people expect to change their pub-going behavior. My own local and my own experience indeed provide examples. First, having drunk at home for months during lockdown, the social pull of the pub is less strong and the price discrepancy more noticeable versus home drinking. Secondly, a lot of patrons do not feel safe in pubs - pubs have featured prominently in transmissions leading to local lockdowns, as in Aberdeen. Third, like many businesses, pubs have raised prices upon reopening (my own local, not an M&B pub, has both raised prices and put itself up for sale - these are hard times for the trade). That drives some customers away. Fourthly, a few patrons are put off by the rigmarole now involved in providing contact details, ordering, one way systems and so on - it's not a big thing but for what should be an enjoyable one drink stop by the pub, it can be more effort than it is worth.

The M&B numbers suggest that at least some of these factors may be having an impact, as drinks sales are markedly down.

The government's socialist away from home food subsidy program clearly helped drive food sales in August, as can be seen from the much better comparative figure for that month than for September. Nonetheless, even before that and in every period post-lockdown, the chain's food numbers have been better than its drink numbers. In its most recent annual report, the company said that 51% of sales are food, so food is a substantial part of the business. Nonetheless, the slow recovery of drinks sales is an area of concern.

The Outlook is Looking Tough

I am increasingly negative on the short-term outlook for pubs in the U.K. There are multiple grounds for concern.

First, there has been a series of rolling local lockdowns in different parts of the country. These clearly dampen demand even in the absence of restrictions on pubs operating, although in many cases they come with such restrictions. I was in a pub/hotel in Northumberland at the weekend, a few days after such a planned lockdown was announced for the northeast. The proprietor was visibly stressed and said she had spent an entire morning on the phone fielding cancelled bookings.

Secondly, the government plans nationally to force pubs (and other entertainment venues) to close by 10 p.m. from this week. Some pubs normally close at eleven o'clock, while others go into the wee hours. Either way, this measure will doubtless dent sales. While some commentators suggest that it will bring demand forward as people drink earlier or faster, for most patrons I don't expect that to be the case.

Thirdly, confidence level in the population at large has not returned to normal. The economy is suffering badly and news headlines remain dominated by COVID-19, specifically by concerns about a second spike in cases, which has led to the aforementioned restrictions. Neither of those things are conducive to people going out to spend money in busy pubs, especially amongst higher vulnerability groups, such as the elderly.

While a full-on second lockdown is not yet planned, it remains a possibility. I think that it would be catastrophic for the pub industry, for similar reasons to those above. This possibility will continue to weigh on pub shares even though for now it seems less likely than more. My local Morrison's this week showed signs of panic buying - toilet roll shelves emptying fast and so on - as if the population is anticipating more challenges to come.

M&B's Finances Remain Weak

The group announced that it currently has unsecured cash balances of c. £100m, in addition to undrawn committed unsecured facilities of c. £140m.

In June, the company provided a financing update in which it set out the cost implications of lockdown thus:

During closure, the EBITDA loss in a four-week period has stabilised at about £15m, including rent. Cash burn before debt service is higher than this, primarily as we pay down supplier balances (which we would expect to reverse on re-opening), at between £30m and £35m per four-week period.

It is hard to extrapolate from this what a partial lockdown or business slowdown means for the company's cash flow. Upon reopening, the supplier balances may have started to build up again (although suppliers are doubtless themselves pushing for prompt payment in these days). However, the £15m figure suggests that the company could struggle through a period of total closure for some months again if necessary before running out of cash from its current resources. With its asset base, it could raise more cash if necessary, in my view, even if on unfavorable terms.

However, that cash position is clearly still a bit fragile. Additionally, that is before debt service. M&B has a massive debt pile, reporting non-current liabilities of £2.425 billion in its most recent annual filings. So, while it works hard to keep the plates spinning in terms of short-term cash flow amidst lower customer demand, it is also no closer to a credible plan to pay down a decent amount of its debt pile.

Conclusion: Mitchells & Butlers Is in a Tough Spot

The trading trends show improvement, which is good. It is concerning that drink sales are recovering more slowly than food sales, because it raises the question of whether some pre-pandemic drinks demand in the on-trade might never return, and if it does how long it will take.

More alarmingly in the short term, the fast-shifting raft of pandemic-related rules will clearly act as a dampener on demand. That is particularly problematic for Mitchells & Butlers because its debt-heavy balance sheet means that it can ill afford a sustained turndown in cash flow. Continue to avoid.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.