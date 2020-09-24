Smaller-Caps Are Just Barely Hanging On (Technically Speaking For  9/24)

Boston Fed President Rosengren expressed concern for the banking sector, which will see increased losses in the next few quarters.

Chicago Fed President Evans argues that without fiscal support, the economy will face strong recessionary pressures (emphasis added)

The U.S. economy risks a longer, slower recovery and “recessionary dynamics” if Congress fails to pass a fiscal package to support out-of-work Americans and state and local governments, Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans said on Tuesday. “Fiscal support is just fundamental,” Evans said at a virtual meeting of the London-based Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum.

This graph illustrates Evans' point:

Personal income (in blue, left scale) dropped sharply when the lockdowns started. Unemployment insurance payments (in red, right scale) filled the gap. This goes a long way to explaining why retail sales rebounded so strongly. As those benefits expire, expect retail sales to slow.

Cleveland Fed President Mester concurs (emphasis added):

The U.S. economy has rebounded more strongly than expected since businesses began to re-open a few months ago, but the recovery is not broad-based or sustainable, Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said Wednesday. Many sectors, including travel and leisure and hospitality, will be slow to recover, Mester said. Monetary policy will need to remain accommodative for the next several years and more fiscal stimulus is needed to support the economy, she said. “We’re still in a deep hole, regardless of the comeback we’ve seen,” Mester said during a virtual symposium. “We are recovering now, we see it, but it’s not broad based recovery yet and it’s not what I would call a sustainable recovery. I think it’s still fragile,”

Regarding Mester's uneven recovery observation, consider this graph:

The leisure and hospitality sector (in blue) still has fewer jobs than at the beginning of the last expansion. Retail jobs (in red) has only regained about 2/3 of its job losses. Since both of these sectors are consumer-facing, it's doubtful they'll rebound to pre-pandemic levels soon.

Fed President Rosengren is pessimistic about future economic growth (emphasis added):

Takeaway: If infection rates increase this fall, financial spillovers from businesses impacted by the virus are likely to become a more significant headwind. For instance, even conservatively underwritten properties will face challenges if consumers are afraid to shop in stores and stay in hotels, and that will also impact the financial institutions that hold their loans. Takeaway: Further improvement in the unemployment rate will be difficult to achieve until disruptions from the virus become less acute. The most likely labor market outcome is continued improvement, but with slower gains.

Rosengren is one of the only Fed Presidents to specifically note problems in the banking sector. He has reasons to be concerned:

While still low, net charge-offs are on the rise.

Let's turn to today's performance tables: As is typical, the QQQ led the market higher. But that was the only index that printed any kind of meaningful gain. Larger-caps were up just a by more than fractionally; smaller-caps were either unchanged or off modestly. For the second consecutive day, defensive sectors are at the top of the table; utilities gained 1.12% while consumer staples advanced .74%. Seven sectors were up -- a positive development. Only health care was down and it was only off .52%.

Let's start with today's SPY chart: This was a basic "round trip" day, when prices rallied but fell back to near unchanged by the end of the session. The key feature of the chart is the rounding top right after lunch.

Yesterday, I noted that small-caps -- which are all right at key support levels -- hold the key to the market. Let's check in on those charts, starting with mid-caps: Note the right panel; prices fell pretty sharply, but closed modestly higher. But they're still holding on precariously. Small-caps are in a similar situation, as are ... ... Micro-caps.

If you look really closely at the charts, you'll notice the volume is increasing for all the smaller-cap indexes. This is concerning, since it indicates increasing selling pressure. While prices are fine for now, they're hanging on just barely and could drop sharply given the right "bad" news.

