Risk-off periods in markets can be downright scary. In March, when markets across all asset classes were melting down, gold fell to a low of $1450.90, and silver reached a bottom at $11.74 per ounce. Gold's low was less dramatic. While the price fell from over $1700, the low was only the lowest price since November 2019. Gold held its technical support level at $1446.20. Silver was another story. The volatile precious metal became a falling knife, as it reached an eleven-year low. Silver had not traded below $12 since 2009. Both silver and gold did not remain at low levels for long. Only five months later, gold reached a record high of $2063, and silver rose to just below $30 per ounce.

A new outbreak of coronavirus cases in Europe and the US, the upcoming US election, and a host of other issues have caused a return of risk-off action in markets. The prices of gold and silver are tanking once again. However, all the pieces are in place for another fantastic turn around in the precious metals arena. Moreover, the selling in the stock market and threats to the US and global economy will only increase the liquidity and stimulus that are bullish fuel for the metals. The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) and the ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) products will turbocharge results when gold and silver prices find bottoms and turn higher.

Bull markets never move in a straight line

Even the most explosive bull markets experience corrections. The bull in the gold and silver markets charged steadily higher from the mid-March lows to the early August highs. Gold rose from $1450.90 to $2063 on the continuous contract or 42.2%. Silver's move was even more impressive as it exploded from $11.74 to $29.915 or 154.8%.

The two precious metals had taken a rest after the early August peaks and consolidated throughout August and early September. The return of risk-off conditions caused the prices of the metals to fall to the lowest levels since July last week. However, the reasons for selling in the stock market and corrections in the gold and silver markets could turn out to be the factors that drive the prices to higher highs over the coming weeks and months.

The number of coronavirus cases in Europe began to rise as a second wave of the pandemic appears on the horizon. In the US, many states are reporting an uptick in infections. However, central banks and governments have pledged to supply liquidity and stimulus to markets as the global pandemic continued to take a toll on the economy. Central banks will keep interest rates at historically low levels for the coming years. At its September meeting, the Fed told markets to expect the Fed Funds rate to remain at zero percent until 2023. The central bank stands ready to use quantitative easing to keep rates low further out along the yield curve, and other monetary authorities worldwide are likely to follow. Political wrangling in Washington DC has thwarted another stimulus package. The passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and President Trump's plans to nominate a replacement before the November 3 election makes the potential for an agreement on a second stimulus package unlikely. However, all signs are that both parties will find common ground on another program soon after the election. The US Treasury has already borrowed a record $3 trillion to fund the stimulus in May. More borrowing is on the horizon.

Meanwhile, the Fed has told markets that they are prepared to tolerate inflation levels above the 2% target rate. The bottom line is that central bank accommodation, government stimulus, and rising inflation are bullish fuel for the gold and silver markets. The metals look ugly when the prices are falling, and it is possible that the correction will move prices to even lower levels over the coming days and weeks. However, buying gold and silver when they look the worst has been the optimal approach to the metals over the past years. The landscape for higher highs in the metals that are the oldest form of currencies in the world remains bullish, and the odds for new highs are compelling.

Gold suffers during risk-off conditions

In March, gold dropped by $253.40 when the price fell from $1704.30 to $1450.90.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights that gold already corrected from $2063 in early August to a low of $1843 or $220 as of the end of last week. The price was trading near the low at the $1875 level on September 24.

The risk-off period in March hit markets across all asset classes hard. Time will tell if the current selling turns out to be as bad, the same, or worse over the coming weeks. Gold fell by 14.9% from the highs in March. The same percentage move would take the yellow metal to the $1755 level. On the weekly chart, the first level of technical support stands at the early June low of $1668.60. Gold is likely to continue to experience selling pressure if risk-off conditions accelerate. However, silver could be even more volatile, given its price action in March.

More volatile silver suffers more

Silver's penchant for huge price swings and wild price variance is what makes it so attractive to speculators looking to ride bullish and bearish trends that create massive percentage moves.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, silver dropped $7.18 per ounce from $18.92 to $11.74 in March or 37.9%. After reaching a high of $29.915 in August, the price has already declined by $7.955 to $21.96 with the low coming this week. The same percentage drop as in March would take the price to $18.58 per ounce. The box on the chart highlights a gap from $16.975 to $17.015 in May through June. Another void on the weekly chart is from $19.795 to $20.125 from July. Gaps tend to act as magnets for price action in volatile markets. The price implosion in March and the explosive move that followed is a reminder that anything is possible in the silver market and picking bottoms or tops based on technical levels is a dangerous game. During risk-off periods, silver tends to suffer more than gold, which leads to opportunities.

I am bullish on gold and silver, but I have my eyes wide open in the current environment. I will be trading from the long side of the two markets, with very tight stops. I hold long physical positions and will gently add on a scale-down basis. However, my trading strategy will be to use a leveraged product in junior gold mining shares and an unleveraged silver junior mining ETF product with tight stops to buy dips. I will use very tight stops, tolerate small losses, and will re-enter risk positions at lower levels, looking to catch the bullish wave when it returns.

Buying the dip in gold with JNUG- Use tight stops and re-enter at lower levels

The fund summary and top holdings of the leveraged Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

JNUG holds leveraged positions in the GDXJ ETF, which holds:

Source: Yahoo Finance

JNUG has net assets of $674.31 million, trades an average of almost 1.9 million shares each day, and changes a 1.12% expense ratio. JNUG's leverage makes it only appropriate for short-term long positions in the junior gold mining shares, which tend to outperform gold on the upside and underperform when the price of the yellow metal falls.

Gold rose by 42.2% from March through August and fell by 10.66% during the most recent correction.

Source: Barchart

Over the same periods, JNUG rose from $33.20 to $186.34 per share or 461.3% and then fell to a low of $113.71 or 39% lower than the peak during the current correction. The JNUG acts like gold on steroids during bullish and bearish price moves. Since the product uses leverage, it is not appropriate for a long-term position in gold. However, JNUG does an excellent job magnifying the price action in the precious metal for those with short-term horizons.

SILJ is not leveraged, but it tends to outperform silver on the upside during rallies

Silver is the wild child in the precious metals arena, so even unleveraged products can deliver incredible returns at the price of substantial risk. The fund summary and top holdings for the ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

SILJ has net assets of $259.01 million, trades an average of almost 1.7 million shares each day, and changes a 0.69% expense ratio. From March through early August, silver rose by 154.8%. The most recent correction took silver 26.6% lower.

Source: Barchart

SILJ rose from $4.84 in March to $17.21 in early August or 255.5%. It fell to its most recent low of $12.79 per share on September 24, a 25.7% decline. So far, the SILJ product outperformed the silver futures market on the up and the downside.

Gold and silver look awful when the prices are falling. The current correction could take prices significantly lower. However, in hindsight, the economic landscape tells us that the current prices will look very attractive in the coming months and years.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is long gold and silver