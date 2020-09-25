Bank Stocks Get Hit By A Double Whammy

Thesis

Bank stocks already have performed rather badly compared to the broad market due to worries about compressing interest margins, caused by the Fed's easing. On top of that, bank stocks took an additional hit following revelations that many banks, mainly from Europe, have engaged in money laundering schemes to a significant extent.

Due to the bad performance bank stocks have experienced over the recent past, bad news are more than accounted for right now. Especially some of the higher-quality stocks seem to provide solid value opportunities right here, while also offering above-average dividend yields.

Buffett teaches us to buy low and to sell high, and maybe the time is right to buy (select) bank stocks at low valuations and low prices.

Bank Stocks Have Not Performed Well During 2020 And Sold Off Again Recently

So far, 2020 has been a solid year for equity markets overall, despite the big sell-off that occurred during March, caused by the current pandemic. Overall, indices are still in the green this year, thanks to a strong recovery that started in spring and lasted through summer.

Both the S&P 500 index (SPY) and the Nasdaq index (QQQ) were easily ahead compared to the beginning of the year through the end of August, although they have given back some gains in September. They are, however, still positive so far in 2020:

Data by YCharts

The same cannot be said about financials, as the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) is down more than 20% this year, including dividends. The share price performance alone is even worse than that. From the 52-week high that was hit in early 2020, the ETF is down by one-fourth so far this year. The Regional Banking SPDR ETF (KRE), meanwhile, is down by an even bigger 40% so far this year.

What has caused this big discrepancy between the performance of the broad market and the performance of banks, especially regional banks? One key factor is that the market worries a lot about compressing net interest margins, due to the Fed's very dovish policy approach. Low interest rates usually go hand in hand with lower net interest margins, and interest rates, overall, are at all-time lows right now:

Data by YCharts

The Federal Funds rate has dropped to 0.1%, while 10-year Treasuries have seen their yield drop by half year-to-date, to just 0.7%. Even 30-year mortgages, which yielded about 3.8% at the beginning of the year, have declined to well below 3% as of right now. This has been a big tailwind for the housing market during the current crisis, of course, but it also means that investors have been worrying about the profitability of banks quite a lot, which explains some of the discrepancies between the returns of bank stocks and overall equity markets. Looking at the impact this interest rate headwind had on banks' performance during Q2, we first have to acknowledge that revenues at investment-banking-heavy institutions such as JPMorgan (JPM) were positively impacted by a lot of market volatility and related above-average trading volumes. This is why JPMorgan was able to grow its revenues by a sizeable 15% during Q2, despite headwinds for its net interest income (which factors into revenues). Banks with less trading exposure, such as Bank of America (BAC) have seen their revenues decline, but not to an extremely large extent:

Source: BAC's 10-Q filing

In the above income statement for Q2 and H1, we see that Bank of America's net interest income declined by 11% and 7%, respectively, for the two periods. This is, of course, not a great result. The fact that net income dropped by half during the first half of 2020, however, was mostly based on a different reason: Bank of America's provisions for credit losses rose by more than 400% during H1 2020 compared to the previous year's period. If Bank of America's provisions for credit losses would have remained in line with the previous year's period, H1 pre-tax profits would have been down 8% year over year, and at an unchanged tax rate, net profits would have been down by 8% as well. Provisions for credit losses were high during H1, but they should come down substantially going forward, as the coronavirus pandemic has peaked and all expected credit losses were already included during H1.

Backing out this one-time expense, it looks like profits will not come under too much pressure based on lower net interest margins. If H1 results are a guide, then net interest margin declines could cause a high single digit net profit decline relative to previous levels. But that does not really justify that share prices decline by ~25%, which means that the market maybe is too pessimistic on bank stocks right now.

Another factor that recently pressured share prices of large banks was the revelation (through a leak of classified documents) that large banks have made a large number of suspicious transactions during the current century. The biggest culprit apparently is Deutsche Bank (DB), but other major banks such as JPMorgan, Bank of New York Mellon (BK), and Barclays (BCS) were also implicated. This has led to meaningful share price declines in these stocks:

Data by YCharts

Other bank stocks were sold off as well, despite the fact that this is likely not an industry-wide headwind. Not even the implicated banks will likely be hit hard. Just as an example, a hypothetical $1 billion fine for JPMorgan would only reduce its book value by 0.4%, and yet its stocks dropped by more than 5%. It seems quite unlikely that the bank will face a $12 billion fine based on being implicated in these transactions, which is why the share price decline in JPMorgan and other banks most likely was a news-driven overreaction.

Banks Are Well-Positioned To Weather This Crisis

Major US-based banks went into this crisis with strong balance sheets and capital buffers that were way larger than what was required by regulators. It is thus not a big surprise to see that the Fed is happy with how banks are positioned for the current crisis. Fed Vice Chair Randal K. Quarles states that "The banking system has been a source of strength during this crisis", and that "the results of our sensitivity analyses show that our banks can remain strong in the face of even the harshest shocks." Aggregate capital ratios before the crisis, i.e. in Q4 of 2019, stood at 12% for the US banking sector -- enough to make it through a crisis.

According to the Fed's coronavirus-specific stress tests -- which include scenarios that are much more severe than the usual stress tests -- US banks would even be sufficiently capitalized for a U-shaped or W-shaped recovery. Even if the recovery drags on for some time, US banks should thus not run into huge trouble. Luckily, it increasingly looks like the recovery won't be U-shaped or W-shaped, but rather V-shaped instead:

Data by YCharts

Thanks to trillions of dollars in stimulus spending, US GDP has recovered sharply from the lows, and currently sits at a level that is easily ahead of where US GDP stood 2 years ago -- when there was no pandemic impact. Since banks are capitalized to weather a long-lasting recovery, they are, of course, also capitalized to weather a fast V-shaped recovery. Another Great Financial Crisis-like scenario where banks run into huge trouble and have to be saved by the taxpayer thus seems rather unlikely.

Banks Are Inexpensive And Could Provide Attractive Returns Going Forward

The fact that banks are sufficiently capitalized to weather this storm, and that their profits should not drop too much even in a low-interest-rate environment, while share prices have performed badly means that shares may be undervalued right here.

Looking at the biggest US banks, we get the following picture:

Data by YCharts

JPMorgan, Bank of America, Wells Fargo (WFC), Citigroup (C), Goldman Sachs (GS), and Morgan Stanley (MS) all trade at 11 times or less 2021's expected net profits. Compared to the broad market, which trades at 29 times forward earnings, that is a very low valuation. Price to book ratios also are at a low level -- JPMorgan is the only one that trades above book value, and even in that case the valuation is low versus the 3-year median book value multiple of 1.5.

All of these banks also provide above-average dividend yields:

Data by YCharts

Not only are these banks all yielding at least 1.5 times the yield of the broad market (1.9%), they also should be able to grow their dividends meaningfully going forward. Analysts are expecting long-term EPS growth rates of 5%-12% from this group, and at constant payout ratios, they thus would be able to grow their dividends at a similar pace. Even the bank with the lowest expected growth rate, Citigroup, thus offers a solid combination of a 4.9% dividend yield and a 4.6% annual dividend growth rate, enough for total returns in the 9%-10% range -- even without any multiple expansion tailwinds. The total return outlook looks even better for the other banks in the group.

Looking among mid-sized and regional banks in the US, a similar picture arises:

Data by YCharts

U.S. Bancorp (USB), Bank of New York Mellon, Truist Financial (TFC), PNC Financial (PNC), Fifth Third (FITB), and Comercia (CMA) all trade at 14 times 2021's net profits or less, while all but U.S. Bancorp trade at least 17% below book value. The group also offers a market-beating dividend yield on top of that.

When one buys very inexpensive stocks with above-average dividend yields, not a lot of EPS growth is required in order to get attractive total returns. At the same time, the growth outlook in the group is not a bad one -- the biggest banks are forecasted to grow their EPS at a high single digit pace on average.

Takeaway

Bank stocks have widely underperformed the broad market this year, partially this is due to a weaker earnings outlook due to the impact of lower interest rates. Weak sentiment plays a role as well, however, despite the fact that banks are well-capitalized to weather this crisis.

Based on dividend yields, book value, and earnings multiples for 2021 and after, many major and medium-sized banks look rather inexpensive right now. The earnings growth outlook is not bad in the long run, according to analyst estimates, in part driven by the potential for buybacks once this crisis has ended. The combination of above-average dividend yields, low valuations, and solid earnings growth is worthy of closer examination, as this could make banks an opportune investment while they are disregarded by the market in favor of flashier industries.

