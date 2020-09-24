Séché's controlling shareholder bought an additional 9% of the share capital in 2019 and recently purchased call options to potentially acquire a further 10%.

The company trades at less than 5x its 2019 EBITDA and enjoys solid growth prospects in emerging markets like South Africa and Chile.

Séché Environnement (SCHP:PA, OTCPK:SECVY) is a micro-cap company (€260m/$300m) specialized in waste management, which operates primarily in France and also in some developing countries like South Africa and Chile. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the stock trades 30% below its February level, with the market seemingly oblivious of the macro trends that support Séché's activities: the move to a circular economy and the policies in favor of an energy transition.

The Séché family, which currently controls 59% of the share capital, recently purchased call options that could enable them to acquire an additional 10% of the company. I think the current share price provides an interesting opportunity for investors who share the controlling shareholders' confidence.

Note: the OTC ticker has very little liquidity, so investors interested in the stock should probably trade it on Euronext Paris (ticker SCHP:PA)

Séché In A Nutshell

Séché considers itself as a "pure player of the circular economy and energy transition markets", with hazardous waste its core competency.

Source: Investor presentation

From an investor's perspective, this is a valuable business for several reasons:

- Environmental policies are on the rise and are obviously a tailwind for Séché

- Waste management activities have the "NIMBY" (not-in-my-backyard) attribute that protects existing players like Séché and makes things difficult for new entrants

- Hazardous waste is subject to stringent regulation, which, like the NIMBY factor, also contributes to the economic moat possessed by existing players

Séché's activities are shown in more detail on the following pie chart:

Source: Investor presentation

When it comes to geographies, France remains the main market with about 3/4 of sales, but its percentage has been receding in recent years thanks to several acquisitions internationally. Chile, Peru, and South Africa (10% of sales for the latter) are growing markets for Séché.

Strong Free Cash Flow Generation

As fellow contributor The Investment Doctor pointed out in a previous article, Séché boasts solid cash flow metrics. Excluding growth CapEx, the company targets a cash conversion rate (FCF/EBITDA) in excess of 35%. In 2019, this ratio stood at 42%:

Source: company's FY '19 presentation

What about COVID-19? Lockdowns have obviously impacted some of Séché's operations, but the impact on free cash flow has been limited thanks to a reduction in the Working Capital Requirements:

Source: company's H1 results presentation

WCR will increase, of course, as the overall activity increases, but Séché plans to postpone some CapEx to make sure that the debt/EBITDA ratio remains between 3x and 3.5x (3.3x as of June 30).

As to the prospects for H2 '20, the company expects its activity to get back to normal:

The second half of 2020 is expected to return to activity levels and operating income comparable to those of the second half of 2019, enabling our Group to begin 2021 having overcome the impacts of the health crisis and on a stronger course for 2022. Source: company's H1 results press release

Confident Insiders

Séché is majority-owned and managed by the eponymous family, who owns 59% of shares and has 67.5% of voting rights:

Source: company's 2019 annual report

Transactions by the Séché family in the past couple of years suggest their confidence in the company's prospects. Back in June 2019, Séché Group SAS, the main shareholder, purchased a 9% stake from the French government entity Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations.

What's more, a recent transaction piqued my interest: On September 15, 2020, Séché Group SAS purchased call options with a strike of €44 (33% above the current share price on Euronext Paris), potentially enabling it to acquire a further 10% of the capital (784k shares). The seller is ICM SA, the second-largest shareholder, and the maturity is December 2023.

There has been a lot of speculation around waste management and water utilities recently, with Veolia's (OTCPK:VEOEF, OTCPK:VEOEY) offer to acquire Suez (OTCPK:SZEVF, OTCPK:SZEVY, OTCPK:SZSAY) making the headlines. Infrastructure funds Meridiam, Antin, Ardian - insurer AXA's (OTCQX:AXAHF, OTCQX:AXAHY) Private Equity arm - and fellow insurer CNP (OTCPK:CNPAF, OTCPK:CNPAY) have all been rumored to be interested in this space. Could Séché's purchase of call options be a defensive move to make sure they can strengthen their control of the company if needed? Or, conversely, that they have a bigger stake to sell if the right offer comes along?

I do not have the answer, but, in any case, with the €44 strike being 33% above the current share price, the transaction tends to indicate that the shares are vastly undervalued. It's worth noting, too, that this price is more consistent with the pre-COVID-19 stock price of Séché (which reached a height of €47.5 in February):

Source: Yahoo Finance

Valuation

The current undervaluation of Séché is confirmed, in my view, by its financial metrics. Using the 2019 EBITDA of €135m and an Enterprise Value of €650m (net debt €390m as of June 30 + market cap €260m), Séché trades at an EV/EBITDA ratio of 4.8.

At €44/sh, the EV/EBITDA ratio would be a still reasonable 5.5 (net debt €390m + market cap (@€44/sh) €346m / EBITDA €135m).

Takeaways

I recently doubled my position in Séché Environnement, due to the company's appealing attributes:

- macro trend of increased environmental awareness

- cheap valuation

- insiders' skin in the game

Once the dust settles on the COVID-19 situation, I expect Séché's growth trajectory to resume and a rerating of the stock to take place.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SECHE, VEOLIA, SUEZ, AXA, CNP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and views expressed in this article are for information purposes only and should not be used or construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security, investment strategy or market sector.